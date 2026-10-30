Aaron Sorkin on his directing skills: ‘I have no visual sensibility, it turns out’

The Social Reckoning has been in theaters for several weeks, but it’s not making much money at the box office. It bombed pretty badly, actually, but it didn’t cause much outrage because writer-director Aaron Sorkin managed to bring it in on a $30 million budget. So, there’s an outside chance they might break even. While I’m sure that stings, what hurts Sorkin even more is that The Social Reckoning was not critically acclaimed at all. There’s zero awards buzz, no one is praising the performances or the script and critics were mostly bored with it. Well, in the past week, Sorkin has been on something of an excuse tour as he explains why his film flopped. One of the most interesting excuses? Sorkin spoke in depth about how he fears he cannot “learn” certain parts of how to be a director.

He wanted David Fincher to direct ‘The Social Reckoning’: “I was my second-choice to direct it. I would have rather David Fincher directed it — I would rather David Fincher direct everything — but David has an exclusive deal at Netflix, and this was owned by Sony.”

While he’s established as one of the great screenwriters, people think he’s a bad director: “There’s a big part of me that feels like I just got into the movie business a few minutes ago, and that there’s so much I don’t know. From time to time, I get to speak with screenwriting students, and I’ll be asked, ‘Is screenwriting something that can be taught?’ And the answer is, ‘There are parts of screenwriting — important parts — that can be taught and can be learned, but there are parts that can’t be. And those parts that can’t be? That’s usually what we mean when we use the word ‘talent.’ I’m very worried that the parts of directing that I’m not good at are those parts that you can’t learn.”

Working with directors like Rob Reiner, David Fincher, Bennett Miller, Mike Nichols and Danny Boyle: “I’m not done wanting to work with great directors, but when you work with the lineup of directors that you just read, you’d really have to not be paying attention to not learn anything.” Still, he admits, the learning curve has been greater than he anticipated — not in terms of working with actors, but in terms of knowing how to artfully use a camera. “I was surprised by how little of the science of filmmaking I’d managed to absorb. I have no visual sensibility, it turns out.”

How he explains his lack of directing game: The 65-year-old says that he relates to football coaches he has seen being interviewed after a losing game who insist that the elements for a win were all there, but just didn’t come together: “That’s how I feel about directing. There are things that I’ve been doing right along the way. Just give me one more chance, and one of these days I’ll be able to put it all together.”

On the demise of the mid-range-budget movie: “This [The Social Reckoning] is my 11th movie, and except for A Few Good Men, I’m not sure if any of them would be feature films today; I think they would all have to be streaming.”