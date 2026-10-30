Scotland Yard ‘ignored’ Roslyn Loveless’s offer to provide further info on Thomas Markle

In 2018, Thomas Markle’s first ex-wife Roslyn Loveless wrote a letter to Scotland Yard, informing them of Markle’s depravities and stating plainly that Markle is a huge threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland. The police only shared the letter with Meghan and Harry in January 2019, and it looks more than likely that the letter was shared with senior courtiers and royals in Kensington Palace and beyond. The police told Meghan not to reveal anything and that they would pass along the information to the relevant authorities. The police did not do any of that – they didn’t share the information, and they promptly “lost” the letter, and they had to ask Meghan for her copy in the past week. Well, if you can believe it, it gets even worse. Loveless apparently offered to provide further information to the authorities about Markle, and they just… ignored her. Completely.

The Metropolitan Police ignored an offer from Thomas Markle’s ex-wife to provide further information about his alleged child sex offences, The Telegraph can reveal. In her letter to the Met in January 2019, Roslyn Loveless told police that they could contact her by phone or visit her personally if they needed more details. With Loveless having died in 2024, that opportunity is lost, potentially hampering further inquiries. The force announced on Thursday that it had referred itself to the complaints watchdog over its failure to act on the accusations against Mr Markle, 82. Commander Adam Slonecki, who leads the Met’s Protection Command, acknowledged that the letter sent by Loveless, Mr Markle’s first wife, contained a number of claims about alleged offending outside the UK. He said that following a review, a voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “in respect of the decision not to inform other law enforcement agencies, and the decision to pass the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. The force will now also “make a number of referrals to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies” about the various allegations in the letter. Police sources confirmed that the force contacted the Duchess’s office last week asking for a copy of the letter, which had been sent to the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, the unit tasked with dealing with individuals posing a threat to royals and politicians. While they did manage to locate a record on their system, sources acknowledged that they have not found the original copy and may never do so. The letter was passed from royal protection officers to what at the time was the joint office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace, The Telegraph understands, which suggests that the wider royal household was aware of its contents.

[From The Telegraph]

“While they did manage to locate a record on their system, sources acknowledged that they have not found the original copy and may never do so….” Jesus. I would love to know exactly how this all went down in the past week, after Meghan’s initial statement confirming the existence of the letter. Because the police seemed like they were going to pretend that her statement was false, then they double-checked to see if she still had a copy… and that’s when they magically found “a record” of the letter, right? Do I have the correct chronology? So, it’s clear that someone (who?) ordered the Met Police to not just bury the information, but destroy the letter itself. As for the hand-wringing about “now Loveless is dead, we’ll never know what she knew,” Thomas Jr. literally provided the authorities with a trove of the most depraved media. All it’s going to take is one agency opening up an investigation and Markle is toast.