Scotland Yard ‘ignored’ Roslyn Loveless’s offer to provide further info on Thomas Markle

In 2018, Thomas Markle’s first ex-wife Roslyn Loveless wrote a letter to Scotland Yard, informing them of Markle’s depravities and stating plainly that Markle is a huge threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland. The police only shared the letter with Meghan and Harry in January 2019, and it looks more than likely that the letter was shared with senior courtiers and royals in Kensington Palace and beyond. The police told Meghan not to reveal anything and that they would pass along the information to the relevant authorities. The police did not do any of that – they didn’t share the information, and they promptly “lost” the letter, and they had to ask Meghan for her copy in the past week. Well, if you can believe it, it gets even worse. Loveless apparently offered to provide further information to the authorities about Markle, and they just… ignored her. Completely.
The Metropolitan Police ignored an offer from Thomas Markle’s ex-wife to provide further information about his alleged child sex offences, The Telegraph can reveal.
In her letter to the Met in January 2019, Roslyn Loveless told police that they could contact her by phone or visit her personally if they needed more details.
With Loveless having died in 2024, that opportunity is lost, potentially hampering further inquiries.
The force announced on Thursday that it had referred itself to the complaints watchdog over its failure to act on the accusations against Mr Markle, 82.
Commander Adam Slonecki, who leads the Met’s Protection Command, acknowledged that the letter sent by Loveless, Mr Markle’s first wife, contained a number of claims about alleged offending outside the UK. He said that following a review, a voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “in respect of the decision not to inform other law enforcement agencies, and the decision to pass the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.
The force will now also “make a number of referrals to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies” about the various allegations in the letter.
Police sources confirmed that the force contacted the Duchess’s office last week asking for a copy of the letter, which had been sent to the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, the unit tasked with dealing with individuals posing a threat to royals and politicians.
While they did manage to locate a record on their system, sources acknowledged that they have not found the original copy and may never do so.
The letter was passed from royal protection officers to what at the time was the joint office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace, The Telegraph understands, which suggests that the wider royal household was aware of its contents.
“While they did manage to locate a record on their system, sources acknowledged that they have not found the original copy and may never do so….” Jesus. I would love to know exactly how this all went down in the past week, after Meghan’s initial statement confirming the existence of the letter. Because the police seemed like they were going to pretend that her statement was false, then they double-checked to see if she still had a copy… and that’s when they magically found “a record” of the letter, right? Do I have the correct chronology? So, it’s clear that someone (who?) ordered the Met Police to not just bury the information, but destroy the letter itself. As for the hand-wringing about “now Loveless is dead, we’ll never know what she knew,” Thomas Jr. literally provided the authorities with a trove of the most depraved media. All it’s going to take is one agency opening up an investigation and Markle is toast.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red. Screencaps courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia.
Lost my ass. Someone destroyed that letter then they had to backtrack and create some kind of “record” of having received it once they found out Meghan kept a copy ( because she is smarter than they are). And W&K claiming they didn’t know is also BS.
🎯
Meghan couldn’t have known there’d been no referral after she was told it was being investigated and not to go public for legal reasons. The letter wasn’t even hers, no contact with father and civilians can’t check or follow up cross-border agencies, Interpol, FBI, etc, anyway!
This may be covered here soon, sort of related in nature of crime and royalty but not perpetrators– The Guardian says Scotland Yard looking into Andrew, Epstein,Maxwell using Balmoral for trafficking.
Of course they did.
I don’t have a problem with Scotland Yard not investigating since the supposed crimes took place in another country by an American but it baffles me they didn’t forward the letter to anyone. I don’t think there was a cover-up but weird to not do anything.
Didn’t the Wales come strait outta the gate denying that they knew anything about the letter? That always seemed foolish to me bc ummm ofc they did, they shared an office .And now it’s being confirmed that they were in fact very aware. Why they wanted to make themselves out to seem like such obvious liars I have no clue.
I’m at a loss to remember the exact wording W&K used in their statement, but I remember thinking at the time it was squirrelly and left them a loophole to deny they knew about the letter provided to Meghan “at the time” or words to that effect. Maybe another CBer recalls the exact wording better, but I remember thinking at the time, “that isn’t a ‘no’.”
The thought of the Waleses being cooked for this is chef’s kiss. Karma came for William and Kate. And somebody may decide he/she will not take the fall for the Crown.
I cannot understand why Roslyn Loveless did not send the letter to law enforcement authorities in the U.S. in the first place.
Maybe she did, and it got ignored/written off as an angry ex wife with an axe to grind?
No-one has any clue whether Roslyn sent a letter to the FBI or not.
Did the FBI state on record that they were never contacted by Roslyn? And even if they did make such a statement, how confident can anyone be that they, like the Met Police, didn’t receive a letter and “destroy” it?
If there’s one thing people should learn from this whole episode it’s to NOT make assumptions!
He was living in Mexico, out of reach of US police. Rosarito was and is an area where a drug cartel has considerable control. Sexual exploitation and the drug trade go hand in hand. He has been befriended and supported by UK tabloid reporters from the start.
While I 100% believe the palace had this buried I don’t understand the end game of it. Why? They went after Doria to hurt Meg, why wouldn’t they use this info to hurt her?
Because he was willing to sell out his own daughter without hesitation and trash her. Doria would never.
Presumably because the public would’ve immediately said, “yes, and what are the BRF going to do about their own paedophile?”
I think they did use it to hurt her. The BM hounding her to meet with her father, then how her father wants to see his grandchildren. They used him to make her look cold and uncaring knowing she couldn’t reveal the reasons why. If the palace knew, you can’t tell me the BM didn’t know.
@Louise177 if you “don’t think there was a cover up” ( involving the palaces, the Met and the media) you haven’t been paying attention.
It is sooooooooo significant that the 2019 whistleblowing letter was sent to the joint Office of Kate/William as well as Harry/Meghan.
The media have been trying to dodge this issue since the scandal broke, and have no doubt been enjoying seeing some haters bash Meghan for not saying anything publicly at the time, or since, as if it was up to her to make statements about police investigations of unproven allegations.
But it’s only a matter of time before people start asking out loud: well, Kate and William’s office received the letter too, what the hell did THEY do about it?
That’s what we all REALLY want to know!
Yeah somebody destroyed the letter, perhaps on the instructions of the Palace. No doubt Meghan was told by the police and the Palace to not talk about it only for the Palace to allow the press to attack Meghan for not seeing her father. Then KP allowed the press to publish her letter to him and for Jason Knauf to testify against her in her lawsuit against the DM. The Royal Family will want to say they’re not involved by they’re a big part of this situation.
This looks a lot like the Met is going to fall on the sword to protect the ones who directed the cover up. I can’t believe they are this incompetent and so inept at basic policing.