Royalist: King Charles ‘looks old. He has lost a lot of weight, he looks exhausted’

King Charles spent three days in the Bahamas, then on Thursday, he arrived in Guyana for a two-day visit. The side-chick queen did not join him, and she’s not going to turn up until Antigua and Barbuda this weekend. No one has seen Camilla either – I have no idea where she is or if she’s even in England right now. I find it interesting that Buckingham Palace simply went silent on Camilla’s absence from the tour too – you’d think they would have given some off-the-record guidance about why Camilla didn’t want to visit the Caribbean.

True to form, the palace did a lot to set the bar in hell for Charles’ tour, so if he just managed to get through the week without being soundly booed everywhere, it would be declared a success. The palace has already sent out talking points about their pleasure with how the tour is going so far and the words “diplomatic success” are already being folded into the official coverage. Interestingly, the Royalist Substack went off-script and actually said the thing: that Charles looks old, thin and exhausted.

It is, we all know, a well-worn routine. The King flies to a hot country, puts on the sunglasses and dances. But watching the Nassau footage, whether just once or several times over, and I think this one is a bit special, because he looks grateful. You can see the gratitude in his face. You can see other things in his face too, and on this platform we don’t need to pretend otherwise. He looks old. He has lost a lot of weight, which was obvious when I saw him in person the other day, and his tailors can’t keep up with his weight loss; the suit hangs off him. He looks exhausted, just like a man of 77 who has been in cancer treatment for several years, and is working crowds in the tropics. But he also looks like a man doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing, and visibly touched that people still turn out to shake his hand. That he feels well enough to pull this off at all, after the intense fears he could drop down dead in early 2024, is the good news of the week.

[From The Royalist Substack]

I remember the last time Charles jetted off for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – it was two years ago exactly, the same year he was diagnosed with cancer. The vibe during that Australia/Samoa trip was that this was the last time Charles would step foot in those countries. Similar vibe this time, although I would wager that in 2024, Charles had his doubts that he would still be standing in the autumn of 2026. Anyway, it’s possible that Charles’ health is stable and he just finds the travel increasingly difficult. Or it’s possible that everything is much more serious than the palace is letting on. To be fair though, if Charles had one foot in the pyre, I doubt they would let him undertake a solo tour in the Caribbean.