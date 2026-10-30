Olivier Martinez retains primary custody of Maceo, but the restraining order was dissolved

It’s crazy how this Halle Berry-Olivier Martinez situation is being covered in vastly different ways by mainstream American outlets. For two weeks, Halle and Olivier have been in court, fighting over their 13-year-old son Maceo Martinez. Maceo claimed that Halle attacked him and choked him in late September, and Halle claims that she never touched him and that he’s a “coached and manipulated child.” A month ago, Olivier sought and received a temporary restraining order and temporary primary custody of Maceo. That’s what they were fighting about in court. Well, according to People Magazine, Halle is victorious because the court has dissolved the restraining order.

Halle Berry’s modified custody arrangement over son Maceo will stay in place after her ex-husband Olivier Martinez’s restraining order was dissolved, a source tells PEOPLE. Since Monday, Oct. 19, Berry and Martinez have been attending hearings over Martinez’s request for a restraining order against the actress to protect him and their 13-year-old son, Maceo. Now, an insider tells PEOPLE that after nearly two weeks of testimony, Martinez’s temporary restraining order has been dissolved and his request for a domestic violence restraining order has been denied. Berry and Martinez’s current custody arrangement, which modified the hours of visitation between Berry and Maceo, has been temporarily extended. The agreement will remain in place until November, when the two parties are called back to the courtroom to reexamine their custody arrangement. “We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO,” Marina Beck, attorney for Berry, said in a statement. “As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interest of her family.”

[From People]

People’s coverage was influenced by the fact that Halle’s attorney spoke to them. Meanwhile, Olivier’s attorney spoke to TMZ and basically made it sound like Olivier won the thing he really wanted: primary custody.

The judge overseeing Halle Berry and ex Olivier Martinez’s bitter custody case has reached a decision … and we’re told Halle got her way in that the domestic violence restraining order was dissolved, but she lost on the issue of custody. Olivier’s lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, tells TMZ … Olivier has primary physical custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo. Halle and Oliver had joint custody in the past, and Baghdaserians tells TMZ Halle’s lawyers had asked to restore 50/50 custody, but the judge rejected that. We’re told, however, that the judge will re-consider custody issues in November, so next week it’s back on the table. We’re told the judge also ruled Halle could no longer have overnight visits with Maceo. We’re told Martinez asked to restrict Halle’s custody during holidays, and that was denied. Baghdaserians says the decision to give Martinez primary physical custody is a “huge victory,” after the judge heard evidence of the way both his client and Halle parent Maceo. Halle’s rep says she still has joint legal custody, and holds the tiebreaker in the event the 2 are at loggerheads.

[From TMZ]

So… it sounds like the court isn’t buying the claim that Halle attacked Maceo, but the court does think that things have gotten pretty toxic between mother and son. And again, Maceo just turned 13 – his thoughts on where he wants to live and which parent he favors, all of that should be taken into consideration, and it sounds like that is happening. My guess is that even after they go back to court next month, Olivier will probably still retain primary custody.