Man who paid for Elizabeth Holmes billboards threatens to sue A24 (minor spoilers)



Note: Minor spoilers on a tangential project featured briefly in the film.

As I’ve mentioned, the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything is a cinematic Rorschach test. It was like that for the filmmakers, with co-directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim and their small crew all having different takes on the day’s shooting, and it’s certainly like that for audiences. The one element of You Can See Everything that all are in agreement on, is its incredible box office success. A triumph for any movie in the age of streaming, and doubly impressive, if not downright unheard of, for a three hour documentary.

But where’s there’s innovation and success, so emerge those desperate to glom on. Such is the case with Ryan El-Hosseiny. (Who? Exactly.) El-Hosseiny is a diehard Holmes believer who’s shown his devotion by putting up Holmes-positive billboards in prominent LA and NY locales, and even staging some kind of performance art piece. A clip of the show, the billboards, and a phone conversation between El-Hosseiny and Holmes’ partner (voice-only on El-Hosseiny’s part) are all featured in the doc. I’d call their presence brief and possibly inconsequential to the film as a whole. Well, El-Hosseiny calls this unacceptable! To be honest, I can’t tell whether El-Hosseiny is upset for being featured at all or for not being featured enough, but he’s upset! And he’s quoting Lina Lamont from Singin’ in the Rain with this taunt to A24: “I can sue!”

Among the bevy of bizarre details in the new Elizabeth Holmes-focused documentary You Can See Everything is the shadowy group responsible for billboards in places like Times Square proclaiming Holmes’ innocence. These came from Ryan El-Hosseiny, whose voice appears in the documentary during a phone exchange with Holmes’ partner Billy Evans, and whose sketches—which show an actor portraying Holmes being held hostage by a man with a bomb—led Nathan Fielder to label him something of a “kook.” Believe it or not, the guy responsible for putting his own face on a bunch of billboards with Holmes is now speaking to the press after the release of You Can See Everything, and he feels that he’s owed an apology. Otherwise, he wants to sue Fielder and A24. This is per NBC News, which met with El-Hosseiny yesterday at an airfield in New Jersey. “The science is undisputed,” he incorrectly tells the outlet. (Everything about this is very much disputed.) El-Hosseiny claims to NBC News that he can prove that Holmes’ Theranos technology works, which, obviously NBC was unable to prove and which El-Hosseiny did not demonstrate on camera. He further claims that Holmes is innocent. He also gets into the whole subplot about Holmes telling Fielder that she doesn’t like that famous photo of her holding up a tiny vial of blood. “Elizabeth Holmes actually told me that’s her favorite billboard,” he says. When asked if Holmes is his friend, El-Hosseiny calls her his “sister.” And despite wanting to sue seemingly everyone involved with the film, El-Hosseiny says he would rate it an 11 out of 10. If you’re curious, going to the website now (the billboards promote theinventors.com, which now redirects to justblood.com) carries a huge banner at the top of the page boasting about how it was featured in You Can See Everything, followed by text about how these tests were validated live… at the Trump International Golf Course. There’s also, predictably, a whole bunch of AI-generated imagery speaking to the effectiveness of the tests.

[From A.V. Club]

Nothing screams I WANT ATTENTION! quite like threatening to sue over inclusion in the film while simultaneously bragging about that inclusion on your website. After watching the NBC News segment, I can confirm that the vibes are seriously strange with El-Hosseiny. The way he says, “That’s my sister!” of Holmes was very weird and, I thought, inauthentic. Like I said earlier, El-Hosseiny seems like a glommer; someone who doesn’t have his own original ideas so he makes a big deal out of others’. I’m sure A24 is well-equipped to swat his suit aside should he make good on that threat.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, another person coming out of the woodwork in the wake of the movie’s success is legendary documentarian Errol Morris. Morris is actually the director we see at the beginning of another Holmes doc — Alex Gibney’s The Inventor — because Morris was tapped to film the 2015-era Theranos commercials. Anyway, Morris is now saying he has two hours of footage from that shoot that’s never been seen that he might release. And here is where I segue into my plug for what I consider to be one of the greatest docs ever made: Morris’s 1978 gem Gates of Heaven, about the relocation of a pet cemetery in California. It truly must be seen to be believed. Werner Herzog doubted that Morris could get funding for that subject matter, and told Morris: “If you get this film made, I will eat my shoe.” So the companion piece to Heaven is the 1980 short film Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe, in which he takes it to Chez Panisse for Alice Waters to cook.

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