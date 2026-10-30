Pope Leo is the first pope to vote in a secular election, he voted by absentee ballot

Pope Leo XIV had major surgery two weeks ago in Rome, and he was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer. One week after his surgery, the Vatican announced that Leo/Bob needed no further treatment, so I guess his doctors believe that they successfully removed everything. So, Pope Bob is still resting and recovering, and one of his brothers visited him this week. It turns out, the brother brought Pope Bob’s absentee ballot, and it’s more than likely that Bob is the first pope ever to vote in an American election. Or any election, anywhere.

Pope Leo XIV has requested a mail ballot to vote in next Tuesday’s midterm elections. I confirmed the request this evening with the Will County Clerk’s office in suburban Chicago, where the pope remains registered under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost. He made the request on Oct. 3, a month before Election Day.

Independent reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, published this evening, matches my own. WJOL in Joliet first reported the request on Oct. 23, citing sources who said someone close to the pope had asked for the ballot to be sent to his registered address in New Lenox.

That address belongs to his brother John, who was in Rome this week. On Wednesday, John Prevost joined about 50 parishioners from St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox who met Leo in St. Peter’s Square at the end of a pilgrimage in the footsteps of St. Augustine, Vatican News reported.

It is plausible that John carried the ballot to his brother and is now bringing it home to Will County, though neither the Vatican nor the family has said so.

It is not immediately known whether Leo has already returned his ballot to the county. Once he does, Leo will become the first pope in the two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church to vote in a secular election.

No pontiff before him has cast a ballot in any nation’s civil elections, and his will be counted in the United States.

Days after the conclave in May 2025, Matt Dietrich of the Illinois State Board of Elections told Religion News Service that the new pope was still an active Will County voter and had mailed in a ballot for the November 2024 presidential race. Federal law protecting Americans who live overseas, Dietrich added, would likely preserve his right to vote in federal races even if his Illinois residency changed.

[From Letters From Leo]

I love this. I love it from a civics perspective, that part of good citizenry is voting and participating in government and democracy. Pope Bob is literally role modeling the civic behavior he wants to see from all Catholics and all people: engage in your country’s civil discourse, vote, participate in your community. And the fact that Bob got his brother to hand-deliver an absentee ballot? Amazing. If the pope can vote from the Vatican, you can get out to vote in the midterms too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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11 Responses to “Pope Leo is the first pope to vote in a secular election, he voted by absentee ballot”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 30, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Excellent news.

    Reply
  2. Alicky says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:05 am

    I was actually surprised to read this, because I wouldn’t have thought that the titular head of another nation could vote in a US election, even if still a citizen. Glad he can, though!

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      October 30, 2026 at 8:22 am

      Vatican citizenship isn’t a normal ‘citizenship’, it’s actually temporary – you acquire it if you work/reside in Vatican City but immediately lose it once you change job or residence. If you’re born in the Vatican you automatically lose it at 18.

      To avoid statelessness, the Italian state has an agreement with the Vatican that the citizens can acquire Italian citizenship (like a short-track to it).

      I suspect that all this is due more to the laws of the previous Popes’ countries rather than Popes unwilling to vote. It’s great he’s giving the example and I hope he votes against the Orange Menace.

      Reply
  3. NoBS Please says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Go Pope Leo!

    Reply
  4. Ginger says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:12 am

    Love this!

    Reply
  5. Lisa says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:16 am

    I love Pope Bob. I just love how he was referred to before he became pope, and I refer to that name in my head. Seeing you use it made me laugh. This is great news and a nice way to start my day over some coffee. Thanks for sharing this.

    Reply
  6. Me at home says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:18 am

    I hope he lives forever. I worry about his health.

    Reply
  7. apostrophe says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:20 am

    At least where I live, you can vote all weekend and Monday, too, no special circumstances or absentee ballot required. Exercise your franchise, folks, it’s the only real power we’ve got in this country. 🗳️

    Reply
  8. Who WERE these people? says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:27 am

    Go to votefromabroad.com if you are a US citizen living outside the US. You vote from your last residential address. Don’t let anyone say you can only vote in presidential races–you can absolutely vote for senator, congressperson, and also state and even many local level races.

    Reply
  9. Ciotog says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:28 am

    I love this. And I love that I can feel pretty certain of who he has voted for.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:33 am

    This is cool.

    Reply

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