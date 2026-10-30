Pope Leo is the first pope to vote in a secular election, he voted by absentee ballot

Pope Leo XIV had major surgery two weeks ago in Rome, and he was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer. One week after his surgery, the Vatican announced that Leo/Bob needed no further treatment, so I guess his doctors believe that they successfully removed everything. So, Pope Bob is still resting and recovering, and one of his brothers visited him this week. It turns out, the brother brought Pope Bob’s absentee ballot, and it’s more than likely that Bob is the first pope ever to vote in an American election. Or any election, anywhere.

Pope Leo XIV has requested a mail ballot to vote in next Tuesday’s midterm elections. I confirmed the request this evening with the Will County Clerk’s office in suburban Chicago, where the pope remains registered under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost. He made the request on Oct. 3, a month before Election Day.

Independent reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, published this evening, matches my own. WJOL in Joliet first reported the request on Oct. 23, citing sources who said someone close to the pope had asked for the ballot to be sent to his registered address in New Lenox.

That address belongs to his brother John, who was in Rome this week. On Wednesday, John Prevost joined about 50 parishioners from St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox who met Leo in St. Peter’s Square at the end of a pilgrimage in the footsteps of St. Augustine, Vatican News reported.

It is plausible that John carried the ballot to his brother and is now bringing it home to Will County, though neither the Vatican nor the family has said so.

It is not immediately known whether Leo has already returned his ballot to the county. Once he does, Leo will become the first pope in the two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church to vote in a secular election.

No pontiff before him has cast a ballot in any nation’s civil elections, and his will be counted in the United States.

Days after the conclave in May 2025, Matt Dietrich of the Illinois State Board of Elections told Religion News Service that the new pope was still an active Will County voter and had mailed in a ballot for the November 2024 presidential race. Federal law protecting Americans who live overseas, Dietrich added, would likely preserve his right to vote in federal races even if his Illinois residency changed.