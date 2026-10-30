Pope Leo is the first pope to vote in a secular election, he voted by absentee ballot

Pope Leo XIV had major surgery two weeks ago in Rome, and he was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer. One week after his surgery, the Vatican announced that Leo/Bob needed no further treatment, so I guess his doctors believe that they successfully removed everything. So, Pope Bob is still resting and recovering, and one of his brothers visited him this week. It turns out, the brother brought Pope Bob’s absentee ballot, and it’s more than likely that Bob is the first pope ever to vote in an American election. Or any election, anywhere.
Pope Leo XIV has requested a mail ballot to vote in next Tuesday’s midterm elections. I confirmed the request this evening with the Will County Clerk’s office in suburban Chicago, where the pope remains registered under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost. He made the request on Oct. 3, a month before Election Day.
Independent reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, published this evening, matches my own. WJOL in Joliet first reported the request on Oct. 23, citing sources who said someone close to the pope had asked for the ballot to be sent to his registered address in New Lenox.
That address belongs to his brother John, who was in Rome this week. On Wednesday, John Prevost joined about 50 parishioners from St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox who met Leo in St. Peter’s Square at the end of a pilgrimage in the footsteps of St. Augustine, Vatican News reported.
It is plausible that John carried the ballot to his brother and is now bringing it home to Will County, though neither the Vatican nor the family has said so.
It is not immediately known whether Leo has already returned his ballot to the county. Once he does, Leo will become the first pope in the two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church to vote in a secular election.
No pontiff before him has cast a ballot in any nation’s civil elections, and his will be counted in the United States.
Days after the conclave in May 2025, Matt Dietrich of the Illinois State Board of Elections told Religion News Service that the new pope was still an active Will County voter and had mailed in a ballot for the November 2024 presidential race. Federal law protecting Americans who live overseas, Dietrich added, would likely preserve his right to vote in federal races even if his Illinois residency changed.
[From Letters From Leo]
I love this. I love it from a civics perspective, that part of good citizenry is voting and participating in government and democracy. Pope Bob is literally role modeling the civic behavior he wants to see from all Catholics and all people: engage in your country’s civil discourse, vote, participate in your community. And the fact that Bob got his brother to hand-deliver an absentee ballot? Amazing. If the pope can vote from the Vatican, you can get out to vote in the midterms too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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ITALY – POPE LEO XIV DURING THE WEEKLY GENERAL AUDIENCE AT THE VATICAN – 2026/4/8 Italy, Rome, Vatican, 2026/4/08 Pope Leo XIV during the weekly general audience at St Peter s Square in The Vatican EDITORIAL USE ONLY – NO BOOKS Copyright: xALESSIAxGIULIANIx,Image: 1089555731, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/ALESSIA GIULIANI/Avalon
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Pope Leo XIV leads his traditional Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Vatican, on 08 April 2026.,Image: 1089538054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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ITALY – POPE LEO XIV DURING THE WEEKLY GENERAL AUDIENCE AT THE VATICAN – 2026/4/8 Italy, Rome, Vatican, 2026/4/08 Pope Leo XIV during the weekly general audience at St Peter s Square in The Vatican EDITORIAL USE ONLY – NO BOOKS Copyright: xALESSIAxGIULIANIx,Image: 1089555263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/ALESSIA GIULIANI/Avalon
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ITALY – POPE LEO XIV DURING THE WEEKLY GENERAL AUDIENCE AT THE VATICAN – 2026/4/8 Italy, Rome, Vatican, 2026/4/08 Pope Leo XIV during the weekly general audience at St Peter s Square in The Vatican EDITORIAL USE ONLY – NO BOOKS Copyright: xALESSIAxGIULIANIx,Image: 1089555903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/ALESSIA GIULIANI/Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE Pope Leo XIV is seen riding in the Popemobile along Boulevard Montparnasse in Paris, France. Pictured: Pope Leo XIV BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Metz, FRANCE French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at Saint-Etienne Cathedral in Metz, France. Pictured: Pope Leo XIV BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Pope Leo XIV holds a press conference with accredited journalists in the cabin of a plane on the return flight from France
Featuring: Pope Leo XIV
Where: France, France
When: 28 Sep 2026
Credit: VATICAN MEDIA/Catholic Press/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Pope Leo XIV arrives at Rome hospital ahead of operation to remove lung nodule
Featuring: Pope Leo XIV
Where: Vatican, vatican
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Pope Leo XIV arrives at Rome hospital ahead of operation to remove lung nodule
Featuring: Pope Leo XIV
Where: Vatican, vatican
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
Excellent news.
I was actually surprised to read this, because I wouldn’t have thought that the titular head of another nation could vote in a US election, even if still a citizen. Glad he can, though!
Vatican citizenship isn’t a normal ‘citizenship’, it’s actually temporary – you acquire it if you work/reside in Vatican City but immediately lose it once you change job or residence. If you’re born in the Vatican you automatically lose it at 18.
To avoid statelessness, the Italian state has an agreement with the Vatican that the citizens can acquire Italian citizenship (like a short-track to it).
I suspect that all this is due more to the laws of the previous Popes’ countries rather than Popes unwilling to vote. It’s great he’s giving the example and I hope he votes against the Orange Menace.
Go Pope Leo!
Love this!
I love Pope Bob. I just love how he was referred to before he became pope, and I refer to that name in my head. Seeing you use it made me laugh. This is great news and a nice way to start my day over some coffee. Thanks for sharing this.
I hope he lives forever. I worry about his health.
At least where I live, you can vote all weekend and Monday, too, no special circumstances or absentee ballot required. Exercise your franchise, folks, it’s the only real power we’ve got in this country. 🗳️
Go to votefromabroad.com if you are a US citizen living outside the US. You vote from your last residential address. Don’t let anyone say you can only vote in presidential races–you can absolutely vote for senator, congressperson, and also state and even many local level races.
I love this. And I love that I can feel pretty certain of who he has voted for.
This is cool.