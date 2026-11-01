Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson allegedly broke up in late 2025, which no one believes

At the end of the day, I sort of thought the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson situation was funny, mostly in a “no fool like an old fool” way. Belichick is legendary football coach, and he’s currently 74 years old. In 2021, he met Jordon Hudson, then 19 years old, and they started dating. By 2025, Jordon had completely taken over his life as some kind of manager/publicist, only she was hilariously terrible at her job. Belichick went to work for UNC’s football program, and Jordon was always around, trying to manage her boyfriend and everyone else. UNC’s higher-ups were not happy. The funniest moment came in 2025, when Jordon tried to throw her weight around in the middle of a CBS interview. That was some kind of turning point, and Belichick started to see how foolish this whole thing was. Reportedly, he sidelined her a bit from the business side of his life after that. As it now turns out, they broke up in late 2025.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quits late last year, and there’s already been another person in the picture … TMZ Sports has learned.
Sources close to Jordon, with direct knowledge, tell TMZ … the legendary football coach, now for the University of North Carolina, and his much younger girlfriend quietly ended their romance “late last year.”
Although, they’re no longer dating, we’re told they remain “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.”
It’s unclear what led to Jordon and Bill’s breakup, or who ultimately pulled the plug on their romance. Another source tells us Jordon has started seeing other people, but we don’t know what her relationship status is right now.
Publicly, neither Bill or Jordon let on about their breakup. They’ve appeared together at events all year, and just last week, Jordon was on the sidelines, supporting Bill at UNC’s home game against Syracuse.
TMZ Sports broke the story … Bill, 74, and Jordon, 25, met on a flight in February 2021 and began dating in 2022, though their romance didn’t go public until June 2024.
If she’s still hanging out at UNC, I have a few theories. One, they didn’t really break up and this is all some kind of haphazard cover story to minimize the damage to Belichick’s image. Two, they did break up and Jordon hasn’t taken it well and she’s still trying to manage him. Anyway… yeah… no fool like an old fool. It was fun while it lasted.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Jordon’s Instagram.
According to People Magazine, they’ve broken up but are still business partners. Pehaps he realised how it was ridiculous for him to be with a woman who was old enough to be his granddaughter.
I think it’s also ridiculous for Jordan to be any sort of business partner considering her track record, however that may be what she negotiated.
This is a cautionary tale for what happens to men when everyone is so far up their butt people stop telling them / they stop listening to people trying to tell them that they’re making bad decisions.
You go from the NFL GOAT coach in the post-season to this. However I do also think Belichick’s relationship represents the underlying view of women amongst the owners and the highest levels of NFL management.
That mermaid picture, the one where the tail is flipped up, is actually quite cute/funny. I can see what attracted them to each other – they both seem to be enjoying themselves being silly (he looks like he’s enjoying a second childhood). Things like that usually cement a relationship… if they can weather other factors.
I really really really don’t understand this story. Like, never have. It feels like trolling. He knew she was after money and prestige, right??
Knowing Belichick’s ego, personally I don’t think he thought that way at all. He is a big f’n deal in football and probably thought Jordan was into him for him.
Belichick had a quiet, very long-term girlfriend relationship that broke up just before this, I wonder how that factored in… But I don’t wonder too much because Jordan was 19 when they met which is so gross. I guess every man no matter how successful can have a really embarrassing semi midlife crisis, like this one happening at the taiil end of his NFL coaching career.
I don’t really think he was of the belief that she was a great love or anything. At his age he is probably wise to the fact that it wasn’t love that drove her. He got a hot young woman, she got connections and $. They looked a bit silly for a bit but did they cause real harm to anyone? As far as this relationship goes, meh, it’s their lives. Now, if she got her job over someone who was more qualified and deserving because of this, that I DO shade.