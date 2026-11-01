Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson allegedly broke up in late 2025, which no one believes

At the end of the day, I sort of thought the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson situation was funny, mostly in a “no fool like an old fool” way. Belichick is legendary football coach, and he’s currently 74 years old. In 2021, he met Jordon Hudson, then 19 years old, and they started dating. By 2025, Jordon had completely taken over his life as some kind of manager/publicist, only she was hilariously terrible at her job. Belichick went to work for UNC’s football program, and Jordon was always around, trying to manage her boyfriend and everyone else. UNC’s higher-ups were not happy. The funniest moment came in 2025, when Jordon tried to throw her weight around in the middle of a CBS interview. That was some kind of turning point, and Belichick started to see how foolish this whole thing was. Reportedly, he sidelined her a bit from the business side of his life after that. As it now turns out, they broke up in late 2025.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quits late last year, and there’s already been another person in the picture … TMZ Sports has learned. Sources close to Jordon, with direct knowledge, tell TMZ … the legendary football coach, now for the University of North Carolina, and his much younger girlfriend quietly ended their romance “late last year.” Although, they’re no longer dating, we’re told they remain “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.” It’s unclear what led to Jordon and Bill’s breakup, or who ultimately pulled the plug on their romance. Another source tells us Jordon has started seeing other people, but we don’t know what her relationship status is right now. Publicly, neither Bill or Jordon let on about their breakup. They’ve appeared together at events all year, and just last week, Jordon was on the sidelines, supporting Bill at UNC’s home game against Syracuse. TMZ Sports broke the story … Bill, 74, and Jordon, 25, met on a flight in February 2021 and began dating in 2022, though their romance didn’t go public until June 2024.

[From TMZ]

If she’s still hanging out at UNC, I have a few theories. One, they didn’t really break up and this is all some kind of haphazard cover story to minimize the damage to Belichick’s image. Two, they did break up and Jordon hasn’t taken it well and she’s still trying to manage him. Anyway… yeah… no fool like an old fool. It was fun while it lasted.