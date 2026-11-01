Royalist: The Sussexes used a specially armored ‘royal’ Range Rover in Nottingham

From the summer of 2025 through August 2026, many right-wing royalists openly theorized that there was a high-level establishment effort to “bring back” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The conspiracy is that shadowy, powerful figures at Whitehall, Downing Street and Buckingham Palace were all pulling strings to enable a Sussex Restoration. In retrospect, I think there were a handful of people in government and the palace putting in some groundwork for the restoration. But! It’s more complicated than that. Because if there was a high-level restoration effort, what happened once Harry, Meghan and the children returned? A whole lotta nothing. King Charles hasn’t even seen Harry or the kids since July, and RAVEC continues to slow-walk the f–k out of granting the Sussexes’ requests for police protection. That being said, there has appeared to be some movement on the security issue, just in a quiet way. In Nottingham, there was a police presence around Harry and Meghan’s events. And now Tom Sykes is freaking out over a license plate on an armored Range Rover.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been granted access to special armoured vehicles identical to those used by the real royals despite not being entitled to state-sponsored security provision.
Amazingly, Harry and Meghan are using a vehicle with a number plate that differs from one of the King’s car’s by one letter. Both cars are believed to be technically owned by a division of manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.
The Royalist’s exclusive revelation will fuel speculation that Harry is being given a duplicate version of royal security by the back door, and provided with vehicles funded under the same opaque terms, despite officials having repeatedly ruled he is not entitled to state-funded protection.
I had heard rumors that Harry and Meghan were being secretly enabled in their gilded return to the UK by powerful institutional forces, but I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw them arrive, with my own eyes, at their faux-royal event in Nottingham in a Range Rover Sport which looked exactly like a royal protection vehicle.
Imagine my amazement when I checked the registration plate and found that it was almost identical to a car that Charles has been photographed in, except Harry’s ends in a ‘Y’ while Charles’s vehicle, also a Range Rover, ends in an ‘A’. Prince William has been seen being driven in vehicles whose numberplates are similar, although not quite so strikingly sequential. Meghan has also used ‘Vehicle Y’ on her own, for example when she met Malala for tea at Claridges in London.
Public records show that both vehicles, A and Y, were delivered, brand new, to their current owner on 1 Sep 2025, long before Harry had returned to the U.K.
Harry is therefore vanishingly unlikely to have paid any money for the vehicle, despite the fact that usually, if a vehicle is leased by or loaned even on a short to medium term basis to a new individual, the name of the keeper is changed with the DVLA (partly to ensure that speeding tickets and other notifications go to the right place). Given that ownership has not been transferred since the vehicle was first registered, the available evidence strongly suggests that Harry is, at a minimum, being given access to the same vehicles, by the same owner, under the same arrangements as his father and brother.
A source told The Royalist that the de jure owner and responsible entity for both cars is likely to be Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (JLRSVO), who are responsible for the Engineering and so-called ‘up-armoring’ of royal protection vehicles which, The Royalist understands, are then loaned to the Met. It is unknown on what terms JLRSVO provides the vehicles to the police however the source told The Royalist that in a previous similar deal with another motor manufacturer, “no money changed hands.” JLR did not respond to a request for comment.
The source said that when a batch of vehicles are delivered to JLRSVO for up-armoring by JLR, they would be registered at that point. Intermediaries of this kind (including dealers) are typically be given sequential numberplates, suggesting that both Harry’s car and the King’s car were up-armored at the same time.
Although there are no photographs of the King being driven in the petrol hybrid Range Rover Sport that Harry is now using, a security source told the Royalist that it was “blatantly obvious that Harry’s team have access to the same kind of vehicles as the King and the Prince of Wales.”
The revelation that Harry is using a vehicle analogous to those provided to his father and brother will renew suspicions that his return to the UK is being enabled at the highest levels of British institutional life, despite the fact that Harry is not supposed to be given access to police bodyguards, state intelligence networks or accessing state security apparatus.
[From The Royalist Substack]
This is such a Nancy-Drew-ass exclusive, oh my god. He cracked it! Harry and Meghan were being transported in an armored vehicle, just like the king and Prince of Wales! I mean, it seems pretty likely that whatever backdoor arrangement the Sussexes now have, it involves their occasional use of specially-armored, royal-protection-exclusive Range Rovers. It’s a good news/bad news situation. The good news is that somewhere, someone understands that the Sussexes need some kind of formal police protection, however limited. The bad news is that royal reporters like Nancy Drew over there are going to have meltdowns about it and then there will be some kind of pressure campaign to drive the Sussexes out of the UK again.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) and the Himmah Hub in Nottingham, England, meeting with local groups focused on supporting young people and strengthening the community. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I have never seen a bona fide pearl-clutcher down on hands and knees, following a trail of teeny tiny breadcrumbs before.
Cool cool.
“… not supposed to be given …” Says who – Psycho Sykes? 🤣😅😂
Does the state own Range Rover? No. Does Range Rover use tax payer money? No. Have the Royals told Range Rover that they can only provide armored vehicles to them and no-one else? No. Can Range Rover, as a commercial brand sponsor whomever they like? Yes. Do private security firms lease armored vehicles from Range Rover? Yes. I am glad Sussexes are safe in an armored SUV.
Now talk about Andrew’s Range Rover Sykes. The brand new one he was recently photographed driving.
Exactly! Anyone who wants one and has the cash to purchase an armored vehicle can, they aren’t only for the stale left overs in the BRF.
It is supposed to be the police who decide who needs it and gets it not the newspapers or their readers.
I definitely think that some sort of security agreement has been reached and it’s just not being broadcast to the press (which makes sense that security arrangements aren’t passed to the press). Is it the full protection Harry wanted? I doubt it but I think it’s more than what they had previously.
And? I don’t get why Nancy Drew is freaking out over this. Are armoured only exclusive to the Royal Family or can private citizens like Harry and Meghan also rent them?
I’m betting that anybody with as much idle time as Sykes apparently has could probably find evidence of other VIPs using these vehicles as well. God, maintaining this kind of hate boner has got to be exhausting.
Oh now, we all know why Nancy Drew is freaking out about this. I imagine that any high-worth individual could rent/lease/purchase an armored vehicle and probably do.
The notion that RAVEC was “slow walking” the decision of whether to grant the Sussexes police protection is a generous one. Given what we’ve seen in the past few weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if they had “lost” the paperwork which was under review. Any day now, they’ll need to contact Meghan for her copy.
Also, whether the vehicle description is true or not, I really hate it when the media describes for the public what the Sussexes’ security arrangements are. “Hey, here’s a hint, the car is armored, so aim for windows, or try another way.” That should be against the law, especially after what happened to Diana.
Debbie, I’m glad I’m not the only one who has noticed that these royal rats describe the Sussexes’ security arrangements in as much detail as they possibly can. It will never stop infuriating me; they are deliberately trying to put the Sussexes in danger.