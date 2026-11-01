Royalist: The Sussexes used a specially armored ‘royal’ Range Rover in Nottingham

From the summer of 2025 through August 2026, many right-wing royalists openly theorized that there was a high-level establishment effort to “bring back” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The conspiracy is that shadowy, powerful figures at Whitehall, Downing Street and Buckingham Palace were all pulling strings to enable a Sussex Restoration. In retrospect, I think there were a handful of people in government and the palace putting in some groundwork for the restoration. But! It’s more complicated than that. Because if there was a high-level restoration effort, what happened once Harry, Meghan and the children returned? A whole lotta nothing. King Charles hasn’t even seen Harry or the kids since July, and RAVEC continues to slow-walk the f–k out of granting the Sussexes’ requests for police protection. That being said, there has appeared to be some movement on the security issue, just in a quiet way. In Nottingham, there was a police presence around Harry and Meghan’s events. And now Tom Sykes is freaking out over a license plate on an armored Range Rover.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been granted access to special armoured vehicles identical to those used by the real royals despite not being entitled to state-sponsored security provision.

Amazingly, Harry and Meghan are using a vehicle with a number plate that differs from one of the King’s car’s by one letter. Both cars are believed to be technically owned by a division of manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.

The Royalist’s exclusive revelation will fuel speculation that Harry is being given a duplicate version of royal security by the back door, and provided with vehicles funded under the same opaque terms, despite officials having repeatedly ruled he is not entitled to state-funded protection.

I had heard rumors that Harry and Meghan were being secretly enabled in their gilded return to the UK by powerful institutional forces, but I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw them arrive, with my own eyes, at their faux-royal event in Nottingham in a Range Rover Sport which looked exactly like a royal protection vehicle.

Imagine my amazement when I checked the registration plate and found that it was almost identical to a car that Charles has been photographed in, except Harry’s ends in a ‘Y’ while Charles’s vehicle, also a Range Rover, ends in an ‘A’. Prince William has been seen being driven in vehicles whose numberplates are similar, although not quite so strikingly sequential. Meghan has also used ‘Vehicle Y’ on her own, for example when she met Malala for tea at Claridges in London.

Public records show that both vehicles, A and Y, were delivered, brand new, to their current owner on 1 Sep 2025, long before Harry had returned to the U.K.

Harry is therefore vanishingly unlikely to have paid any money for the vehicle, despite the fact that usually, if a vehicle is leased by or loaned even on a short to medium term basis to a new individual, the name of the keeper is changed with the DVLA (partly to ensure that speeding tickets and other notifications go to the right place). Given that ownership has not been transferred since the vehicle was first registered, the available evidence strongly suggests that Harry is, at a minimum, being given access to the same vehicles, by the same owner, under the same arrangements as his father and brother.

A source told The Royalist that the de jure owner and responsible entity for both cars is likely to be Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (JLRSVO), who are responsible for the Engineering and so-called ‘up-armoring’ of royal protection vehicles which, The Royalist understands, are then loaned to the Met. It is unknown on what terms JLRSVO provides the vehicles to the police however the source told The Royalist that in a previous similar deal with another motor manufacturer, “no money changed hands.” JLR did not respond to a request for comment.

The source said that when a batch of vehicles are delivered to JLRSVO for up-armoring by JLR, they would be registered at that point. Intermediaries of this kind (including dealers) are typically be given sequential numberplates, suggesting that both Harry’s car and the King’s car were up-armored at the same time.

Although there are no photographs of the King being driven in the petrol hybrid Range Rover Sport that Harry is now using, a security source told the Royalist that it was “blatantly obvious that Harry’s team have access to the same kind of vehicles as the King and the Prince of Wales.”

The revelation that Harry is using a vehicle analogous to those provided to his father and brother will renew suspicions that his return to the UK is being enabled at the highest levels of British institutional life, despite the fact that Harry is not supposed to be given access to police bodyguards, state intelligence networks or accessing state security apparatus.