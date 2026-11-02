Kay: Duchess Meghan ‘placed family before royal duty’ & the king should support her

The Mail’s Richard Kay had a somewhat interesting piece this weekend, all about the Duchess of Sussex and her disgusting father. Kay latched onto the Mail’s exclusive reporting about Thomas Markle’s now-abandoned storage unit in Mexico, a unit which contained boxes of depraved material. Kay pointed out that the Mail’s discovery of this material proves that the accusations about Thomas are not simply an interfamily dispute, that they are based on evidence and facts. Kay then expounds about how the more they learn about Thomas, the more sympathy everyone has for Meghan. Which… is interesting, given the hum of “how can we twist this to make it Meghan’s fault?”
His home in Rosarito played a key part in the Harry and Meghan story. It was where Markle, an award-winning former Hollywood lighting director, lived a reclusive life in a gated community. And it was where he found himself dragged into the global fascination with the relationship between his daughter and the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandson. He famously – and foolishly – collaborated with a photographer to manufacture pictures of himself preparing for the royal wedding. Humiliated when it was exposed as a stunt, he then declined to attend the wedding, having suffered a heart attack. The relationship with his daughter never recovered.
But as, little by little, more unsavoury details about Markle’s private life emerge, it is hard not to feel sympathy for Meghan and to understand why she has sought to put so much distance between herself and the Markle clan.
In retrospect, how relieved she must be that there are no wedding photographs of her and the Royal Family smiling with the man now engulfed in such seedy and squalid allegations. Had he led his daughter up the aisle of St George’s Chapel in 2018, Thomas Markle would have been in all the official pictures, almost certainly sitting on the front row with his daughter, the then Prince Charles, the Queen and Prince Philip. How toxic such images might look today.
Might this even explain some of her curious decisions to protect her children’s privacy by, for example, not posing with Prince Archie when he was born in 2019? We now know that four months before her son’s birth, Meghan was shown a letter – written by her father’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless – in which she is said to have warned a specialist police unit that assesses threats to royals and public figures about Markle’s apparent proclivities.
This letter is thought to have been shared with other senior officers close to the Royal Family, before it was subsequently ‘lost’ by the authorities. Now, of course, it is at the centre of another row involving Scotland Yard, which has reported itself to the police watchdog for its alleged failure to alert other law enforcement agencies about the message’s contents.
It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that, had the Yard done its job at the time, Mexican and US authorities might have investigated Markle seven years ago. Instead, it has fallen to the Daily Mail to uncover his sleazy secrets. Imagine Meghan’s distress at receiving such news while preparing to become a mother for the first time. With the benefit of hindsight, that disclosure is significant. She had always described herself as a ‘daddy’s girl’: that letter must have brought her world crashing down.
In this light, one exchange on the Oprah Winfrey sofa during that notorious 2021 interview may need to be reconsidered. Speaking about her estrangement from Markle, she observed: ‘I grieve a lot. I mean, I’ve lost my father.’
Now viewed in the light of the Mail’s shocking discovery, Meghan’s shielding of her children – including the refusal to issue newborn pictures and to continue to obscure their faces even as she posts pictures of them online – takes on a different and more nuanced complexion. Can we honestly say that private christenings, the obscured photographs and their absence from royal pageantry were necessarily proof that she was, as some critics insisted, ‘Duchess Difficult’? Instead, perhaps we now see a mother determined to build a wall around her family, protecting her young children from dark, sinister secrets despite relentless pressure.
Meghan, it seems to me, placed family before royal duty. Given what we now know, who really could fault her? For the King, this latest salvo of disclosures will also call for some recalibrating. There will certainly be no blame from Buckingham Palace that the allegations have overshadowed his important tour of the Caribbean. They are not Meghan’s fault.
He will naturally feel a Christian duty to offer her and Harry his support. Whether that translates into reconciliation and reintegration with the rest of the Royal Family, and in particular the Prince and Princess of Wales, remains to be seen.
‘There will be considerable sympathy for Meghan but that alone will not eradicate how family members feel she and Harry have behaved,’ says a close figure. The other question, of course, is whether public attitudes will soften, too.
“In retrospect, how relieved she must be that there are no wedding photographs of her and the Royal Family smiling with the man now engulfed in such seedy and squalid allegations…” I mean, the Windsors and the British media did everything they could to get Thomas Markle into England so he could ruin the wedding. That was a major play, and it was not limited to the actions of a few tabloid journalists. Kay is whitewashing the British media’s role in creating Thomas Markle as well – of course there are extremely valid questions about what the Windsors knew and when (and why they didn’t do anything about it), but those exact questions could be and should be asked of tabloid editors and reporters and Piers Morgan and every TV show which gave Thomas a platform and a hate-script. And all of this “recontextualizing Meghan” is… odd. Meghan’s behavior was always perfectly reasonable and understandable IN REAL TIME. Y’all just hated every single thing about her. “She doesn’t want to show her kids’ faces, now we understand why!” It’s absolutely bonkers that the entirety of the British media is this invested in seeing Archie and Lili.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Lady Campbell invited Tom Markle to be her guest at one of the Jubilee events. He did not take her up on it.
Isn’t that when he had one of his “strokes?”
Can I just say that Lady Campbell is probably the biggest sleazeball of them all. She really leans into the “Meghan was never pregnant” conspiracy theory. Everyone who platforms her should be very embarrassed. 🥴
I am still disgusted that Thomas Markle backed up her lie that Meghan couldn’t have kids.
“…every TV show which gave Thomas a platform and a hate-script.”
Literally, he was fed lines marked with Britishisms and turns of phrase an American man wouldn’t use.
“There will certainly be no blame from Buckingham Palace that the allegations have overshadowed his important tour of the Caribbean. They are not Meghan’s fault.”
Ah, but they may be KP’s fault for opening this Pandora’s box and thinking only Meghan would suffer from it. One wonders what this piece would look like if Meghan hadn’t looped the royals and law enforcement into the story at it’s beginning.
Sure, Charles knows all about Christian duty…what was that about adultery? But I do like how Kay adds “Whether that translates…”
“Instead, it has fallen to the Daily Mail to uncover his sleazy secrets.”
What? They did not uncover anything. They are already trying to rewrite history for people dumb enough not to notice. Jr. came forward with the info to the press, then everything came out. If anything The Daily Fail was a huge part of the problem and they need to be called out at every opportunity.
The DM is covering, not uncovering, sleazy secrets.
Yep, it was Junior and the equally squalid The Sun that broke the story. The Mail is trying to rewrite history to soften their platforming of Toxic Tom all these years.
Not to mention that the DM taking it upon themselves to suddenly find, gain access to and then go through Markle’s storage unit and it’s terrible contents might actually muddle any future case against him. They are trying to clean up their own damaged reputation (they platformed him for years) by potentially destroying or discounting evidence.
They are really gearing up to throw Toxic Tom under the bus.
He must have seen that coming, surely?
Or is this the narcissists in him, always assuming he’ll come out on top?
How about if we change the narrative just for a hot second and instead of assuming a pdf / Mr M in the front row sitting down with the Queen and the clan it’s Prince A in the front row a known pdf and how is that not toxic and disgusting .
Don’t want to cut TM any slack but the hypocrisy is another level .
Does the press have a lot to answer for in regards to TM? Absolutely but they’re scurrying to hide like the rats they are. Actually, sorry thats unfair to rats. They’re infinitely better than Piers Morgan and the rest of them.
I think every single British, Australian and American journalist or tv presenter who gave Tommy the Sicko air space , should be named and shamed every single day
Tom Sykes?
The king will “naturally feel it is his Christian duty to support them…”? Oh really? Not through racism or feelings of suicide though?
This piece was irritating because og Kay’s whitewashing and his attempt to make Meghan’s father the source of all her issues with the Royal Family. The family was racist and smeared her and would have done that without her father’s existence. The Royal Family is not absolved of their ill-treatment of Meghan.