It’s pretty bonkers to watch the Prince and Princess of Wales consistently set the bar in hell, then fail to even meet the most bargain-basement expectations. It’s gotten so normalized with them, their office now does complete rewrites and reimaginings of what were actually painfully awkward events. Well, given that Prince William and Kate are on vacation yet again, their office got bored and told everyone that it’s a good thing that Will and Kate can’t command an audience. It’s a good thing that they lack star power! It’s a good thing that the future king and queen are regularly greeted with empty barricades and bored tumbleweeds! It’s good because it’s their PR strategy, a strategy which amounts to “we are not the center of attention and we’re fine with that.”

The Prince of Wales went royally off-script when he decided to promote his environmental awards on a celebrity chat show, instead of a staid social media missive or artfully directed video. Prince William, 44, was at his witty best as he joined Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin Jr on The Graham Norton Show last week, but he didn’t just discuss his work on the Earthshot Prize. He joked about having a 12-foot-long crocodile named after him and confessed he secretly posted on Aston Villa forums, in such stark contrast to the typically buttoned-up royal engagement that the effect was immediate.

A clip from the show about his ‘fantasy’ of being a DJ despite a pre-determined destiny received 1.2million likes on Instagram as fans praised ‘down-to-earth’ William and hailed the episode as a defining ‘moment’ in royal history.

‘He’s making the Royal Family a lot more relatable and not so stuffy,’ one person wrote, while another felt the lack of titles and ‘etiquette hurdles’ was a breath of fresh air. While appearing on Graham Norton is certainly seismic, it is only the latest example of how William and Catherine are quietly upping their game to reach a new generation of Brits as the monarchy looks to the future.

From his cameo on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveller and William’s stint as a guest editor for Country Life magazine to the princess’ dazzling night at the movies with Tom Cruise, the prince and princess are rewriting the royal rulebook one engagement at a time. And it appears this overhaul is at least partly inspired by Sir Kevin Sinfield, after William praised the ex-rugby star’s ability to ‘show leadership that delivers the important things’ without being the ‘centre of attention’.

This move away from traditionally royal engagements can be traced back to last September, when Prince William invited Eugene Levy to Windsor Castle to film his travel comedy series, The Reluctant Traveller…Since then, one of the things that William seems determined to change is the Palace’s figurehead reputation by rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck into the work he believes in.

Earlier this month, William closed the Mall to traffic and turned it into a makeshift ‘backyard’ cricket pitch for a very special match, joined by several England and Indian legends, including homegrown test captain Joe Root, India’s former national team captains Ajinkya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly, and West Indies hero Brian Lara. The match was designed to highlight the unifying power of sport and the forthcoming Earthshot Prize, but without the typical fanfare of curtsies, briefings and royal protocol. Much like after his Graham Norton appearance, the Prince was comfortable sharing the spotlight and was praised for his ‘humble’ and ‘down-to-earth nature’ despite being heir to the throne of the world’s most famous monarchy.

The last year has seen William and Kate become increasingly integrated into mainstream pop culture in a way that transcends the boundaries of Buckingham Palace – but it is not for vanity or to win a popularity contest. Instead, their PR overhaul follows a desire to ‘show leadership that delivers the important things’ without being the ‘centre of attention’ – much like Sir Kevin Sinfield.