Martin Scorsese reveals that he planned to direct Angelina Jolie in a ‘Cleopatra’ film

The 2014 Sony Hack was a crazy time. Careers were destroyed or altered forever. People had to pretend to care about a dumb Seth Rogen movie. We learned that North Korea has real hackers. One of the major stories to come out of the Sony Hack was that for the better part of a year, Angelina Jolie was loosely attached to a Cleopatra movie. Amy Pascal and Scott Rudin were also loosely attached as producers, and they were trying to figure out what would work and how the film could be and should be done. Well, Angelina was making a good faith effort, and every time she said anything, Rudin and Pascal would snipe about her endlessly. Rudin referred to her as a “minimally talented spoiled brat” who was “seriously out of her mind,” all because Jolie was offering suggestions about what a Cleo movie could be. Why this trip down memory lane? Because Martin Scorsese just revealed that he was also loosely attached to the Cleo movie, but it never happened because of the Sony Hack.

Martin Scorsese revealed this week that a “Cleopatra” movie he was planning with Angelina Jolie ended up getting canceled as a result of North Korea’s Sony hack, joking, “Just because Kim Jong Un didn’t have a sense of humor.” On Thursday, Tribeca shared a wide-ranging nearly 40-minute interview between Scorsese and his daughter Francesca. During their conversation, the latter noted that Scorsese has always wanted to make “a big Roman epic.” In response, Scorsese joked, “I missed it. Ridley [Scott], he’s done [them] all.” “We were going to do ‘Cleopatra’ at one point, and then they made fun of Kim Jong [Un],” Scorsese said, referencing the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures by a North Korean state-sponsored hacker group. The infamous incident, which resulted in the leaking of troves of confidential Sony employee emails, messages and data, was carried out in response to Sony’s planned release of “The Interview,” Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s satirical takedown of the North Korean government. “[Kim Jong Un] got mad and he blew up everybody at Columbia,” Scorsese recalled. “[It] ruined ‘Cleopatra.’” “Angelina Jolie, we were going. She was Cleopatra VII. It was going to be really wild,” the filmmaker added. When his daughter said she was “so mad” that the movie never got made, Scorsese joked, “Well, tell Seth, because they ruined everything. Just because Kim Jong Un didn’t have a sense of humor, you know?” It was public knowledge for many years that Hollywood was interested in having Jolie lead an expensive “Cleopatra” movie. Filmmakers like David Fincher, James Cameron, Paul Greengrass and Ang Lee were all, at various points, either reported as being attached to the project or in consideration for it. That said, it is news that Scorsese himself was apparently close to making it. After the Sony hack, the studio hired David Scarpa to do a “Cleopatra” rewrite in 2016 and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve was reportedly in talks to direct it in 2017. Additionally, there were reports released in more recent years stating that Villeneuve was planning to make “Cleopatra” with “Dune” star Zendaya as the project’s eponymous Egyptian queen. However, given Villeneuve’s current commitments to this year’s “Dune: Part Three” and the next James Bond film, the odds of him getting around to “Cleopatra” anytime soon, if ever, seem slim, to say the least.

[From The Wrap]

It IS news that Scorsese wanted to do Cleo and that he wanted to do it with Angelina. Angelina was attached to that project for so long and it just went nowhere. I think Marty is only partially right though – the Sony Hack ensured that Cleo would never be made with Angelina, or in the form they were discussing. But really, I think Cleo was dead as a project even before the hack, and that was because Rudin and Pascal both had such hate-boners for Jolie. While I think a Zendaya-as-Cleo film would be interesting, I also doubt it will be made. I think Elizabeth Taylor is probably going to be the definitive on-screen Cleo.