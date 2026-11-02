Pippa Middleton has been ordered to dig up her tacky, eyesore parking lot

Just last week, we heard that Pippa Middleton is disliked in her adopted village of Kintbury. Four years ago, Pippa and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews sold their London home and moved to Kintbury, where they’ve been beefing with villagers, neighbors, ramblers and service workers ever since. Pippa is apparently terribly grand and a sh-tty tipper, and she and TMW James spent years blocking peasants from their huge property. Still, the villagers have persisted in bitching out Pippa and James over everything. A few months ago, we heard that villagers have an issue with a newly constructed parking lot on the property. Well, the village council has officially ordered Pippa and James to dig up the parking lot.
Pippa Middleton and her hedge fund manager husband have been ordered to dig up a car park they built without permission on a meadow in the Berkshire village of Kintbury. In council documents seen by The Times, parishioners said they were “shocked” to see a section of the meadow on the approach road to their village suddenly turned into a private car park for the use of anglers fishing on the couple’s country estate.
They wrote to West Berkshire council to express their concern that no one appeared to have been consulted before 400 square metres of agricultural hard standing was laid across the meadow. The council has now ruled that the “visually intrusive and urbanised” development broke planning rules and “eroded a measure of the open and undeveloped rural character” of the North Wessex Downs.
The former paddock, which was previously used for grazing and making hay, is part of Barton Court, a £15.5m, 145-acre estate previously owned by Sir Terence Conran. It has been owned by Middleton, 43, the sister of the Princess of Wales, and her husband, James Matthews, 51, since 2022. The meadow at the centre of the dispute was known by villagers as the summer home of Monty and Drummer, two heavy horses used to draw the barge on the nearby Kennet and Avon Canal. The horses graze elsewhere since the change of ownership of the land.
In its retrospective planning application, representatives of Barton Court estate argued that it needed to turn the field into an anglers’ car park because “the income derived from the estate from sale of its fishing rights along the river is a significant income stream which supports the wider upkeep of the land”. However, inspectors found that the development was “directly harming the rural landscape”.
Prior to development, inspectors said “the site had the appearance of forming part and parcel of the much larger meadow, thereby contributing to the openness and tranquillity of the rural area found beyond the development limits of Kintbury.
“Due to its size and engineered appearance, the development has introduced a visually intrusive and urbanised feature into an otherwise open meadow. It has eroded a measure of the open and undeveloped rural character” of the North Wessex Downs, they added.
The planning dispute is the latest conflict between the couple and their neighbours in Kintbury, a quaint, canal-side village between Hungerford and Newbury. One resident, who asked not to be named, said there remained “a lot of ill will and residual anger” after Middleton and Matthews won their battle to block public right of way through the estate.
The resident said many people were disappointed by the decision. “I taught my son to ride his bike on that path,” he said, adding that converting part of the meadow into a car park without permission “is not very village-y”.
[From The Times]
Basically, the villagers were pissed that Pippa and James razed a lovely meadow to create an eyesore parking lot for fishermen who pay to fish on the Barton Court estate. And the council agreed with the villagers and ordered Pippa and James to dig up the ugly, tacky parking lot. I get it – it’s more common in America to find parking lots or the most random buildings sitting in some of the prettiest and most scenic areas (even if those scenic areas are privately owned). It’s awful. And man, Pippa is really terrible at being “the lady of the manor” with any kind of noblesse oblige towards the peasants. I also wonder if there’s some kind of throughline with Middleton women – a lack of taste and a lack of interest in preservation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Various Celebrities at Wimbledon 2018 Day 11,Image: 377727029, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
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Pippa Middleton et son mari James Matthews
CELEBRITIES : Roland Garros 2018 – French Open – 05/27/2018,Image: 515285120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Gwendoline Le Goff / Panoramic / Avalon
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167256, Carole Middleton, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton, spectates from the Royal box on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. London, United Kingdom – Thursday July 6, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Ã?Â© Stephen Lock/i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533038972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK – 12 Oct 2018,Image: 534317601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Pippa Middleton leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
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Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Pippa soeur de Kate Middleton Princess of Wales -,Image: 889695329, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
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USA Rights Only, London, England – 5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Â or call +02 9660 0500 â€“ for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Â Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
Where: Englefield, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Pippa Middleton arriving for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London
Featuring: Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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I hope they do everything they are supposed to do to restore the meadow!
And that’s what’s interesting to me, because I would think the objections would have been more environmental–paving over meadows, particularly near streams, is rarely a good idea–rather than visual. To me it sounds like it would create potential erosion issues, run-off that could be harmful to the stream itself, etc. Then again parking at the side of the road–not on pavement, but on the land itself–can be bad for the environment, too, especially with respect to erosion. However, an actual environmental study would have addressed these questions & they didn’t seem to do that.
Embarrassing that with their resources/attorneys, they got caught doing something like this without a permit? I wonder how they even found a contractor to do it; they’re risking their license.
In any case, Pippa continues to win at life at least compared to her sister ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
A retrospective application means they are making this application after the fact. They were idiots to think they could just do whatever they want. These are areas with historical societies. It is not a condo in central London.
Good.
Wild they did this because they could have done a really lovely lot with gravel and had it blend into the meadow, but instead they did the cheapest option and now they have no lot. Why do these people have no respect for anything unless it impact them directly?
Man, their neighbors really hate them!
I imagined a paved lot + chain link fence, but it’s gravel with rural-type wooden fence. Probably attempt to keep anglers from driving straight down to the riverbank.
Honestly, they’d let any other neighbor build this.
Ha ha!
I guess the anglers will just have to park willy-nilly on the muddy grass.
It all reads like a plot from Rachel Johnson or Julian Fellowes or Plum Sykes. Snooty County Rural vs Tacky Incomers.
Oh my gosh! They actually did the lot I was imagining as one that would be ok?? They have REALLY ticked off all of their neighbors – like you said, this would fly from anyone else. They must be absolutely insufferable people.
@Martha, I agree it sounds like a plot and it’s hilarious.