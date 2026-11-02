Director Michael Mann, 83, accidentally shot himself in the leg at an LA gun range

Director Michael Mann is 83 years old. He’s directed films like Heat, Ali, The Insider, Collateral and many more. He’s considered one of the best American directors of the past forty years or so, if not one of the greatest directors of all time. Well, it turns out that Mann has a personal-use gun, or maybe even multiple firearms. Mann went to an LA shooting range over the weekend and something terrible happened. Mann accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Michael Mann was sent to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Los Angeles gun range … TMZ has learned. A source tells TMZ … the “Heat” director had been apparently trying to holster his weapon at the gun range around 4 PM when the firearm went off. He was later transported by an ambulance to a local hospital. The LAPD confirms the incident to us … cops and the LAFD responded to The Range LA after reports of the shooting. They say the victim — who had no intention of harming himself — was injured during a training accident when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg. We’ve reached out to Michael’s rep for comment … so far, no word back.

[From TMZ]

This is such an Elmore Leonard-esque plotline. I mean, it’s awful and I’m sure Mann is grateful that it was just a leg shot. But it’s also absolutely bonkers. What do you mean an 83-year-old legendary director shot himself in the leg at an LA gun range??? What’s next? Martin Scorsese randomly deciding to do an in-real-life diamond heist? While Mann’s presence at a gun range indicates that he takes firearm safety seriously, is there anyone around him saying “maybe it’s time to give up your guns at your age?”