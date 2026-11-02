

The DC Reflecting Pool had a rough 2026, all thanks to Trump setting his baby-fisted hands on it. (Hey Reflecting Pool: join the club, amirite?) In April, Trump announced an unnecessary renovation that he was (illegally) handing out to his personal pool guy (who goes about real life dressed as the Hamburglar’s crooked attorney, not just on Halloween), and that the whole project would be fast-tracked beyond what all reputable pool lining companies said was possible. The pool was drained, an “American Flag Blue” lining laid down, an “inspection” carried out in which Trump drove over the newly-finished liner, and then the refilled pool opened to the public in June.

But science is gonna science no matter what dumb humans get up to, and the science of the Reflecting Pool is that shallow, stagnant water + DC warm temperatures = blooming algae. Within a matter of days, “American Flag Blue” soured to soylent green. And, wouldn’t you know, Trump’s pool guy did shoddy work, so while the algae was taking over, the lining itself was coming undone. The administration tried to blame it on VANDALS!, charging US Olympian David Hearn with damaging government property, but even Trump lackeys backed away upon examination of the evidence. So the pool ended up spending semiquincentennial Independence Day drained and gated, and it has remained closed to the public. Until now! People are visiting the pool again, where the water is clear during this fall season. But what will spring bring? (Hint: algae.)

After months of peeling paint, algae blooms and a vandalism case that fell apart, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has officially reopened. …So when the fences finally came down, attention turned back to the water. One D.C. resident who has been documenting the saga on Threads noticed something familiar beneath the surface. “It’s true! The Reflecting Pool is full. The fencing is down. And the water is very clean,” the user wrote. Then came the catch. According to the poster, the pool appears to have the same dark “American flag blue” coating Trump personally demanded. “So not only does it look inky black, but come the summer that is going to warm up to ‘algae incubator’ temps again, and we will probably get a return of the gross sludge and slime,” the post continued. In a follow-up, the poster argued that the dark coating could raise the water temperature and contribute to another algae bloom. The poster also explained that the pool’s blue appearance comes largely from its reflection of the sky, rather than the color of the surface beneath the water. That warning echoes what experts were saying months ago. When the freshly painted pool turned green in June, swimming pool specialist Steve Goodale told NPR the darker surface would absorb more sunlight, warm the water and lead to “more prolific algae growth.” George Mason University aquatic ecologist Rosalina Stancheva Christova added that the shallow, sunny, shade-free pool was already ideal for algae and that blooms could return every summer. Online, plenty of people saw this coming. “So we spent millions giving the algae a luxury resort,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another joked, “Make Algae Great Again.” Others went straight for the receipts. “Did we get a refund for the botched pool refinishing job?” one person asked. A different user reminded Trump of his actual job description, writing, “He was not voted in as an interior decorator or design contractor.”

[From Atlanta Black Star]

Yeah, I remember from high school science class that darker colors absorb heat while lighter colors reflect it. (The lesson stuck thanks to the teacher pointing out that while polar bears have white fur, their black skin keeps them warm. Floofs help with learning!) So basically, the clock’s ticking down to a blockbuster spring release: Pool Wars: The Return of the Algae. And dang, I can’t believe I didn’t think of “Make Algae Great Again” in my previous coverage! Anyway, as many have said before, the saga of what Trump has done to the DC Reflecting Pool is a perfect reflection of his maladministration. This wasn’t lost on several creative patriots who dressed up as the algae-afflicted pool for their Halloween costumes over the weekend. Excellent work! And here’s another kicker: Trumpty Dumpty announced he will deliver his closing speech for the midterms AT the Reflecting Pool! Here’s my closing pitch: if you’re weary of an unchecked Republican government, led by a president too dumb to understand the irony of campaigning at a visual mirror to his incompetency, then go out and vote “Democrat Blue” on Tuesday!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool when Trump made the park service repaint it and caused a bunch of algae to grow… #Halloween2026 https://t.co/UjMXbd2L9R — Erin Rogers (@eroge17) November 1, 2026

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you dressed up as the renovated reflecting pool? https://t.co/nLePfxXHNp — Brendan (@Brenbash) November 1, 2026