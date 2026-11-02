Judge rules that McDonald’s can be sued for the McRib allegedly having no rib meat

True story: I was on a playdate once as a little girl and mentioned eating chicken nuggets, when my friend interrupted and said, “You mean Chicken McNuggets.” I kept saying that no, these were just chicken nuggets I ate at home, and the other girl kept insisting that the correct terminology of all nuggets of chicken the world-over is “Chicken McNuggets.” (Funnily enough, that girl grew up to be a lawyer.) That little anecdote is my intro to our latest case of FOOD FRAUD litigation, which, I must say, has been rampant this year. Nearly one year ago, four salty people jointly sued McDonald’s over a beef of fraud and deception, alleging that the fast food chain’s McRib sandwich contained no actual pork rib meat. McDonald’s was hoping to drive-thru proceedings by having the case dismissed, but instead they will indeed have to show up in food court. On Friday, a US District judge ruled that the case can move forward. Here’s more on what the judge ordered to go:
U.S. District Judge April Perry in Chicago rejected McDonald’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit in its entirety, allowing consumer deception, fraud and unjust enrichment claims to proceed, according to FOX Business.
Five other claims were dismissed without prejudice.
The lawsuit, filed by four consumers in December 2025, alleges that McDonald’s deliberately designed the sandwich’s boneless pork patty to resemble a rack of ribs, despite using less expensive cuts of meat.
The plaintiffs claim the sandwich contains ground pork products, including shoulder, heart, tripe and stomach, rather than rib meat.
McDonald’s has denied those allegations, maintaining that its McRib is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the United States.
In a previous statement to FOX Business, a McDonald’s spokesperson specifically denied that heart, tripe or scalded stomach are used in the sandwich.
The company has also argued that reasonable consumers would not expect the McRib to contain actual rib meat simply because of its name.
However, Perry determined that it was too early to conclude that customers could not reasonably expect rib meat in the sandwich, citing its marketing and consumer surveys submitted by the plaintiffs.
One survey found that 72% of respondents expected the McRib to contain rib meat, while another found that 67% considered rib meat important or very important when deciding whether to purchase the sandwich, according to court filings cited by FOX Business.
The judge also rejected McDonald’s argument that the sandwich’s trademarked name protected it from deceptive marketing claims, noting that other menu items, including the McChicken and Egg McMuffin, have names that describe their ingredients.
McDonald’s has maintained that its publicly available ingredient list identifies pork as the sandwich’s primary ingredient.
Friday’s ruling does not establish that McDonald’s engaged in deceptive advertising. It allows portions of the lawsuit to move forward.
The legal setback comes as the McRib makes another limited-time return to McDonald’s menus, including in Los Angeles.
First introduced in 1981, the sandwich features a boneless pork patty shaped like a rack of ribs, covered in barbecue sauce and topped with onions and pickles on a toasted bun.
The McRib has developed a devoted following through its occasional returns to the menu after being discontinued as a regular offering.
Its latest limited-time comeback began Oct. 27 in select cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Obviously, a case like this will hinge on the food tray of relevant precedents and condiments. McDonald’s will no doubt want to lean heavily on the case of Consumer vs. Buffalo Wild Wings from earlier this year, in which a judge side ordered with the restaurant chain for using the moniker “boneless wings.” As with this claim that the McRib is not made of actual pork rib meat, so too did the plaintiff in this other case argue that BWW’s boneless wings were not made from chicken wing meat. To this day I find the judge’s
seasoning reasoning for finding in favor of BWW to lack a moral backbone. Customers should not have to think twice about whether a dish named after a specific cut/style of meat actually contains that cut/style of meat! But to find out you’ve been noshing on McTripe sandwiches all these years (allegedly) without even knowing it? That’s enough to turn my stomach inside out; and don’t even think about trying to scoop it up for a sandwich, McD’s!
Change the name to “McRibish” and call it a day.
Hey, McD, I am a reasonable consumer (and that’s why I haven’t been to McD in a looong time) and if something is called McRib, I expect it to contain rib meat — if not 100%, at least as *the* main ingredient.
I hate that I have to look up lists of ingredients just because the patron saints of food fraud put things into their processed food that don’t belong and one reasonably wouldn’t expect, e.g. water as the main ingredient in a commercial chili cheese dip…
Fingers crossed for the plaintiffs.
1) Thank you, Kismet, as always, for your punny punny articles 😂
2) well that explains why, the one time I tried it, the McRib was so McRubbery
3) am I the only one who is genuinely appalled at corporations with the sheer gall to go into court and have their lawyers haughtily announce that NO ONE REASONABLY BELIEVES ANYTHING WE SAY, BECAUSE EVERYONE KNOWS WE’RE LYING LIARS WHO LIE … ??
‘The company has also argued that reasonable consumers would not expect the McRib to contain actual rib meat simply because of its name.’
Well, this consumer does. You call it a McRib sandwich I’m going to assume it’s rib meat.
Ooh, can we have the CEO take a bit on camera again? Pretty please!