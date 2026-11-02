Judge rules that McDonald’s can be sued for the McRib allegedly having no rib meat



True story: I was on a playdate once as a little girl and mentioned eating chicken nuggets, when my friend interrupted and said, “You mean Chicken McNuggets.” I kept saying that no, these were just chicken nuggets I ate at home, and the other girl kept insisting that the correct terminology of all nuggets of chicken the world-over is “Chicken McNuggets.” (Funnily enough, that girl grew up to be a lawyer.) That little anecdote is my intro to our latest case of FOOD FRAUD litigation, which, I must say, has been rampant this year. Nearly one year ago, four salty people jointly sued McDonald’s over a beef of fraud and deception, alleging that the fast food chain’s McRib sandwich contained no actual pork rib meat. McDonald’s was hoping to drive-thru proceedings by having the case dismissed, but instead they will indeed have to show up in food court. On Friday, a US District judge ruled that the case can move forward. Here’s more on what the judge ordered to go:

U.S. District Judge April Perry in Chicago rejected McDonald’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit in its entirety, allowing consumer deception, fraud and unjust enrichment claims to proceed, according to FOX Business. Five other claims were dismissed without prejudice. The lawsuit, filed by four consumers in December 2025, alleges that McDonald’s deliberately designed the sandwich’s boneless pork patty to resemble a rack of ribs, despite using less expensive cuts of meat. The plaintiffs claim the sandwich contains ground pork products, including shoulder, heart, tripe and stomach, rather than rib meat. McDonald’s has denied those allegations, maintaining that its McRib is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the United States. In a previous statement to FOX Business, a McDonald’s spokesperson specifically denied that heart, tripe or scalded stomach are used in the sandwich. The company has also argued that reasonable consumers would not expect the McRib to contain actual rib meat simply because of its name. However, Perry determined that it was too early to conclude that customers could not reasonably expect rib meat in the sandwich, citing its marketing and consumer surveys submitted by the plaintiffs. One survey found that 72% of respondents expected the McRib to contain rib meat, while another found that 67% considered rib meat important or very important when deciding whether to purchase the sandwich, according to court filings cited by FOX Business. The judge also rejected McDonald’s argument that the sandwich’s trademarked name protected it from deceptive marketing claims, noting that other menu items, including the McChicken and Egg McMuffin, have names that describe their ingredients. McDonald’s has maintained that its publicly available ingredient list identifies pork as the sandwich’s primary ingredient. Friday’s ruling does not establish that McDonald’s engaged in deceptive advertising. It allows portions of the lawsuit to move forward. The legal setback comes as the McRib makes another limited-time return to McDonald’s menus, including in Los Angeles. First introduced in 1981, the sandwich features a boneless pork patty shaped like a rack of ribs, covered in barbecue sauce and topped with onions and pickles on a toasted bun. The McRib has developed a devoted following through its occasional returns to the menu after being discontinued as a regular offering. Its latest limited-time comeback began Oct. 27 in select cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

[From KTLA 5 via Yahoo]