Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig got married at their New Jersey estate this weekend

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We heard less than two weeks ago that Andrew Shue, 59 (how?), and Marilee Fiebig, 48, were engaged. Andrew is known for starring on Melrose Place and he co-founded our excellent ad company, Raptive, formerly Cafe Media. (I’m not blowing smoke, they’re a great company.) Marilee is a lawyer and business executive (I got that from her LinkedIn), and we know her as the ex wife of T.J. Holmes. Andrew and Marilee met about four years ago comparing notes, I assume, when their then-partners, T.J. and his Today Show co-host, Amy Robach, then Andrew’s wife, were caught cheating with each other. Now they’re married! The Daily Mail has the exclusive photos outside Andrew and Marilee’s wedding yesterday. I’m going to excerpt People Magazine’s coverage as they have some nice quotes from Andrew about how he fell in love with Marilee.

The Melrose Place alum, 59, and the immigration attorney, 47 [sic, she turned 48 last week], tied the knot on Sunday, Nov. 1, PEOPLE confirms. The Daily Mail was first to report the news, sharing photos of the couple at their “low-key” wedding ceremony held at their “92-acre country estate” outside of Stockton, N.J…

“We’re very grateful and hopeful,” Shue, a digital entrepreneur, previously told PEOPLE in an October story about their engagement.

The couple dated for over three years before getting engaged this spring.

“I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” Shue said…

“It’s one thing to work on projects that you think can help people and change the world,” says the dad of three sons, ages 30, 28 and 23. “The most important project is your family and building a foundation for your kids and creating a home and showing them a loving relationship they can see and experience.”

“So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,” he says. “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

“I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility,” he says. “I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”

“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” he says. “It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that. I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”