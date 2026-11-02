Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig got married at their New Jersey estate this weekend

We heard less than two weeks ago that Andrew Shue, 59 (how?), and Marilee Fiebig, 48, were engaged. Andrew is known for starring on Melrose Place and he co-founded our excellent ad company, Raptive, formerly Cafe Media. (I’m not blowing smoke, they’re a great company.) Marilee is a lawyer and business executive (I got that from her LinkedIn), and we know her as the ex wife of T.J. Holmes. Andrew and Marilee met about four years ago comparing notes, I assume, when their then-partners, T.J. and his Today Show co-host, Amy Robach, then Andrew’s wife, were caught cheating with each other. Now they’re married! The Daily Mail has the exclusive photos outside Andrew and Marilee’s wedding yesterday. I’m going to excerpt People Magazine’s coverage as they have some nice quotes from Andrew about how he fell in love with Marilee.
The Melrose Place alum, 59, and the immigration attorney, 47 [sic, she turned 48 last week], tied the knot on Sunday, Nov. 1, PEOPLE confirms. The Daily Mail was first to report the news, sharing photos of the couple at their “low-key” wedding ceremony held at their “92-acre country estate” outside of Stockton, N.J…
“We’re very grateful and hopeful,” Shue, a digital entrepreneur, previously told PEOPLE in an October story about their engagement.
The couple dated for over three years before getting engaged this spring.
“I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” Shue said…
“It’s one thing to work on projects that you think can help people and change the world,” says the dad of three sons, ages 30, 28 and 23. “The most important project is your family and building a foundation for your kids and creating a home and showing them a loving relationship they can see and experience.”
“So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,” he says. “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”
“I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility,” he says. “I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”
“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” he says. “It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that. I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”
These quotes are so sweet! That’s so true of love – it just happens and usually feels like freak luck. Also I’ve found that breakups leave you open for something, or someone, so much better for you. You never know what life is going to bring.
The Daily Mail’s photos include Andrew’s sister, actress Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid, The Boys) talking to Marilee outside the rehearsal dinner. They look like good friends catching up.
Elisabeth and Andrew’s mom along with both of Marilee’s parents were photographed outside the inn where everyone stayed. Marilee and T.J.’s 13-year-old daughter, Sabine, was there too. Marilee wore a classic corseted off-the-shoulder lace gown with a flowy wrap. She’s glowing and I’m so happy for her! I love stories of older people falling in love. That’s not a backhanded compliment, I’m older people. Congratulations to Marilee and Andrew and I hope they have many years of happiness together.
Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue finally got their happy ending on Sunday as they tied the knot at their idyllic New Jersey farm, a little over a month after their exes, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, married each other https://t.co/u9EKJbxh7Y 🔗 https://t.co/3GAfcCZNHV
— Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) November 1, 2026
photos via social media and credit: Getty and Avalon.red
The locale looks lovely…they had their WHOLE families there…no drama just 💕
It can explain the timing of Andrew and Marilee’s engagement announcement.
It was never about one upping the other couple.
If Marilee and AJ’s daughter wasn’t a minor, I don’t think the other couple ever would have known.
Not everything in Hollywood is toxic. This is a lovely outcome and I wish them a lifetime of bliss.
In other news, if I ever knew that Andrew and Elizabeth were family, I’d long since forgotten. She was a staple of 80s films. Not the brat pack but she got to play the girlfriend to some major 80s heartthrobs. Adventures in Babysitting where she breaks out of the girlfriend role is an absolute classic! Andrew was adorable on Melrose Place.
Elisabeth settled down and has been married to Davis Guggenheim for a long time now. Both siblings are pretty low key.
Andrew also co-founded the Do Something non-profit but guess he needed a little more money and branched into Cafe Media too. He never seemed all that into acting.
It seems like Elizabeth keeps her acting resume active, which is great. Every so often I see her in something and I’m like “memories!” I only watched a couple seasons of Melrose Place because once I was in college I didn’t have a tv and only watched whatever shows were playing in the lounge. (Kids – back in MY day, we didn’t have tvs in our pocket!) But I definitely thought Andrew was the cutest dude on the show.
Engaged since spring and planning a wedding. Most definitely, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes knew about it closer to the wedding date and ran out and eloped six weeks before their exes’ wedding to save face, since they were the ones who left their marriages thinking they were winning with their great love and were going to prove it to the naysayers.
This is only my opinion. I think in their minds it wouldn’t look good that years on their great, undeniable love hadn’t culminated in marriage, but their exes found true love with each other and had a joyous wedding weekend with family and friends. So they eloped over a month before the wedding hit the news.
I agree with your take.
I’m a jewelry girl. I wanna see Marilee’s ring soooo baddddd.
I agree. And both their careers never recovered.
A few things, because this whole story has been a guilty pleasurer of mine to follow:
1) THEIR 92 ACRE ESTATE. OKAY MARILEE. *Finger snaps* Love this for her.
2) Why do I feel like TJ and Amy rushed to get married weeks before these two tied the knot? (I don’t know these people and could be off base, but all I see are attention whores when it comes to the two adulterers)
3)Look athe Sabine (Marilee and TJ’s daughter) in these pics Vs the pics where she’s with TJ, Amy, and her daughters at some red carpet. She looks ecstatic for her mom. I’m screaming lmaooo.
4) ALSO, love how close Elizabeth Shue looks to Marilee, especially since I remember her dragging Am for filth in some interview after everything went down a few years ago.
Wishing these two all the best, they both seem sweet and harmless. Go love!
They are a very attractive couple. I hope they have a long and happy marriage.
These two are a smoke show! Glad they found happiness and it’s nice to see they share the spotlight instead of everyone talking about their miserable exes.
lol that 48 is an ‘older person’. I was telling my 80-year-old neighbor that my mom (she’s 73) was saying aging is hard and he said “73? But she’s so young!” ♥️
I hope they have a long happy marriage, he will always be Billy from Melrose Place to me, so I’m rooting for him. That being said, this does remind me of when Shania Twain’s husband cheated on her and they split and he went with his side piece and she ended up marrying the other woman’s husband.
I love this story SO much. I know some people find it weird, but I think it’s great. These two were always too good for their gross ex-adulterers, and I’m sorry for what they had to go through, but glad they finally got here.
Andrew Shue has still got it! And it was nice to see Elisabeth after so long.