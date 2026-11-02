Prince William was ‘not happy’ at being called out for his slumlording

It’s truly insane to watch, in real time, how Prince William shuts down critical reporting around himself, his family, his personal life and his activities. In March, William announced his big plans for the Duchy of Cornwall, the vast, feudal real estate empire he inherited as Prince of Wales. His plan? To sell off a significant chunk of the duchy’s real estate assets and use the profits to invest in… something vague about homelessness and mental health. The sell-off and the reinvestment will have no oversight. So, there was already a huge amount of criticism, criticism which was systematically shut down by Kensington Palace. Something slipped through – the duchy is selling off the Bradninch estate, home to dozens of tenant farmers. Two weekends ago, the Observer published a massively critical look at the sale, a sale which will leave dozens of former duchy farmers homeless. Bradninch tenants called William “craven” and spoke openly about his heartlessness and how he should go to hell. What’s crazy is that… no other outlet followed up on the Observer’s reporting. It was hushed up in real time. And now the Observer is following up on their own reporting:
The Duchy of Cornwall has apologised to tenants for its handling of the sale of the Bradninch estate in Devon and promised new valuations of their farms and homes. Last week, The Observer revealed growing concerns about the Prince of Wales’s decision to sell off the 1,215-hectare (3,000 acres) holding to raise money for other priorities, including tackling homelessness and the climate crisis.
Tenants have been offered the chance to buy their properties but some cannot afford to do so. Others claim their farms have been overvalued and the duchy has failed to take into account the amount they have invested in them.
Prince William was “not happy” to read the report, sources say. Last Sunday, he spoke to Matthew Morris, the duchy’s rural director, to discuss how to respond. On Thursday, Morris visited Bradninch and met with the tenants. One said the royal representative was “all apologetic”, and admitted he had underestimated the amount of time involved in disposing of such a large estate. Morris agreed to new independent valuations, with joint instruction by the tenants and the duchy. He also said he would look again at how the money spent on improvements should be recognised. One tenant said the conciliatory message was reassuring but “talk is cheap” and the “proof will be in the pudding”.
William is selling off a fifth of the land he inherited from his father in 2022 to focus on five geographic “heartlands” in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, Bath and Kennington, south London. The decision to sell the Devon estate, part of the Duchy of Cornwall since the 14th century, has provoked a furious backlash.
Mary Ryan, a former GP who has lived in Bradninch for 36 years and is supporting the tenants, has accused William of “hypocrisy” for promising to focus on homelessness and mental health causes in urban areas while causing distress and potentially making families homeless in rural Devon.
The King is said to be particularly dismayed by the sale of the Bradninch estate, which he visited regularly when he was Prince of Wales, and sees as the embodiment of the kind of rural community that is the “backbone of Britain”.
Questions are also being raised about whether the Duke of Cornwall should pay capital gains tax. A duchy spokesman said he was exempt because “all proceeds from the disposal of capital assets are required, by law, to be reinvested and are not available for his personal use”. But the tax expert Dan Neidle said there was “no legal basis” for the exemption, and if HM Revenue and Customs wrote to the Duke of Cornwall, saying he was liable for capital gains tax, he would have to pay it.
“What benefit he thinks he has is irrelevant. If it’s not a company or a separate entity, then, when it makes a sale, it’s a capital gain,” Neidle said. “It’s essential to the tax and the legal system that everyone is treated the same. The King is different but everyone else is the same. The prime minister pays tax. The duke should pay tax.”
While the tax issue is fascinating, I’m more focused on the actual tenant farmers and what will happen with them. Notice that William’s displeasure was with the Observer’s reporting, not with the actual state of his harebrained scheme to sell off duchy assets. Also notice that William is too lazy and too much of a coward to go to the Bradninch estate himself to speak to these farmers and their families. William sent some duchy manager because he (William) was literally on vacation. Imagine how much would have changed for the farmers if other British outlets had piggybacked on the Observer’s reporting with their own. Imagine an actual mainstream, front-page conversation about William liquidating duchy assets and leaving people homeless.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
Scooter is probably seething because his sycophants tell him he’s perfect.
In his tenant’s own Words, “Talk is cheap. The proof will be in the pudding.” They do not like him or believe him. Plus the apology was made through his director. He should have gone down to Bradninch personally.
I wonder if there will be a monarchy for george after scooter gets through with it.
I’m actually starting to wonder if that’s his plan, and this sale is one way to finance that.
He’s made it clear he has no interest in the historical or ceremonial aspects of the monarchy. He’s also clearly not interested in the service-to-country or working parts of being royal, and he has demonstrated, through his refusal to learn Welsh, wear a kilt, etc., that he has no interest in the people of his realm.
He *also* shows us, time and again, he would prefer to just be a rich celebrity, unfettered by “duty,” obligations, and annoying rules about what the monarchy can/can’t do.
He has also demonstrated that he refuses to spend his own money on charity, good works, etc. So why would he sell off a significant part of the land that makes him money, just to donate it to a cause he has but a half-assed interest in? I don’t buy it.
The sale will have no oversight, apparently, so my crackpot conspiracy theory is this:
William will pocket most of the money (and do something with no real impact with a small portion of the funds so he can point to it as “proof” he’s used the money for charity), and he may even continue to do so, because (here comes the crackpot conspiracy part):
He has no intention of being the monarch. He will simply dissolve the monarchy when his turn comes, take all of his untaxed inheritance, and live the life he’s already trying to live: that of just a regular 1%er who can do whatever they want, without duty or obligation.
Before that, though, he’s going to grab as much cash, and as many homes, and K will grab as much jewelry, as they can.
Your theory may not be crackpot. I think you hit the nail on the head.
Someone on here last week or the week before had more details about the Duchy sell-off and they explained how little oversight there will be and how the duchy will be able to generate positive headlines about “putting the money towards good causes” when the reality is that most of the money will likely go elsewhere…
do I think William intends to dissolve the monarchy though? Not really and for one reason – he is far too lazy. He will decamp to Sandringham or Balmoral for extended periods, he will vacation even more, he will show up for Trooping (which will at least finally coincide with the monarch’s birthday lol) and to open parliament and screw you if you want anything else from him. He will live the life of a wealthy aristocrat in the country with all the perks and none of the work and that will be that.
Am I misremembering!? When I was growing up the press was brutal to the royals,I recall the Yorkes, the Wales,Camilla getting thoroughly dragged by the press. Why or when was an arrangement made with the press!?
They were always brutal to married ins and the minor royals. The Queen was off limits except when press sought to distract from their culpability in Diana’s death.
No Neeve is right – the way they wrote about Prince Edward when he was decided to give up the throne was brutal. And the writing was brutal even after he became King (its one of the main reasons why he abdicated)
William is seen as the future of the monarchy so within the establishment, there’s a “If William falls we all fall” mentality. This is why he’s extremely protected by the media.
(Btw I mean this is the establishment’s view not my person own)
More British outlets need to follow The Observer’s lead.
@Neeve you’re not wrong, this has puzzled me for years
William has always been relatively well protected – and while he has made deals with the press (notably after the children were born, they agreed to release pictures and parade the children a few times a year in return for the press otherwise leaving them alone) – I think he threatens access to anyone who ticks him off, or threatens legal action. The press has built up this narrative for decades about William being the one who will save the monarchy from Charles so they can’t just blow it up now.
remember, there are things about William that would make your eyes bleed, and the press isn’t telling.
Where is Charles in all this? Can’t he intervene? I don’t understand how a royal is even allowed to make a policy decision that impacts actual people? They’re high priced decorations not elected officials.
He passed ownership (and control) to the Prince of Wales upon his ascension to the throne. The Duchy exists so that the PoW can be financially secure in his own right and thus is not controlled by the King. It seems it wasn’t well thought out then (hello, blunt instrument) and isn’t exactly workable now, but, hey… that’s how they roll over there.
But he could … talk to his son?
William doesn’t listen to Charles, lol. Now Jason and Carole Middleton on the other hand…. Those are his gold standard advisors.
LMAO at those two losers being considered “gold standard” anything
William is extremely reactionary and I still ask why does he have to sell off assets to fund his projects when he’s a billionaire?
He probably thought this would be praised as a smart financial move, being conservative by selling one asset to support an initiative for his image of “grateful poor people.” He had no idea real people were involved. He did no research or impact analysis. It reminds me of a phrase we learned on Succession. “No real person involved.” Translation: billionaires don’t see people.
It looks like Willy is hiding away as much money as possible in case the Parliament suddenly grows a pair and look closer at his finances and the finances of the Sovereign grant. And let’s all remember, Willy is just following in the footsteps of his father and grandmother, who were doing this for decades before Willy stepped into the Duchy funds. https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/another-british-royal-found-offshore-connections/
Makes the capital gains tax question all the more interesting, especially since the recorded cost basis is likely very low.
So he sent a lackey to quell the revolt. Typical. He’s a disgrace even to his disgraceful father.
This is so bad. The tenants who put time, effort, and money into improving their land are being charged MORE because of their labor. Just insane.
William is exposing himself again as the petty disconnected narcissistic tyrant he always has been. No empathy at all.
The Windsor dynasty is at its end.
I mean what did he think their reactions would be?
Lazy billionaire to be throws tenants off duchy farm land they tended for generations to generate more profits for himself whilst advocating for mental health and help for the homeless? Honestly you couldn’t make it up could you? Clueless, classless, greedy and uncaring landlord Will evicting loyal tenants without backward glance from his scooter. He’s on holiday and just doesn’t care about peasant tenants at all.
Recently when Harry and Meghan visited Nottingham we were told Will was taking a behind the scenes duchy day. Apparently one of the many excuses for his low work numbers is coz he is SO busy invisibly working his fingers to the bone on duchy business! Well he ain’t visiting his tenants, is he ?
Also his dad was PoW for over 50 years, looked after duchy business and did 500 royal events a year plus regular foreign tours. Unbelievable excuse that this particular PoW barely does royal engagements because he prefers to plunder duchy estate to earn more income for himself.
Where is the outrage over this dude colossal greed and laziness?
Who else wears suede boots for ground digging?
Strike through “ground digging” for “photo op” and you’ve got it. What an idiot (William, not you!).
This is absolutely par for the course for Billy The Basher, the Slumlord Prince. I swear he must have taken slumlord lessons from Trump — The Art of the Grift!
Let’s tally up all the ways he has been openly cruel to individuals in his care, stories that have come out and then just faded away:
● Black mold, broken windows, necessary repairs completely neglected for his tenants. Billy’s response? Go to court to say that the repairs are too expensive so he shouldn’t have to pay for them at all.
● Prison he owns found unusable due to deadly radon. Billy’s response? Close the facility but continue to charge the local residents millions in fees just as if it was still open.
● Money “needed” for important “initiatives”. Billy’s response? Don’t sell off lucrative commercial properties in London, where the market is high and no individual people would be harmed; instead, evict individual tenants while undervaluing their properties for compensation.
This is who he is: a raging narcissist who has zero concern for anyone but himself, and apparently wants to carry out a modern version of the Clearances: get rid of the inconvenient people he is responsible for, and pocket the profits for doing so.
And the press kicks up the occasional fuss and then drops the issue for another headline about Meghan’s jam.
It is so grotesque, it’s really quite astonishing.
He is going to combat homelessness by making dozens of families homeless? The genius of this man is truly remarkable.
William is such a shit person and a failure on every level.
The absolute nerve of this a**hole, kicking people off the land in which they invested their lives — and then expecting to get away with not paying tax.
Just a garbage human being.
It’s becoming quite a habit of W&K’s 🙃
William The Cruel.
Unbelievable.
So he’s mad that one, just one, outlet called him out for something that should absolutely getting more attention? What a lightweight baby. He’s barely getting heat for this.