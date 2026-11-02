Prince William & Kate didn’t go on their annual vacation to Jordan this year

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times slipped in a confirmation about where the Sussex family went for the kids’ half-term break. Apparently, they jetted off to their luxury vacation home in Portugal. Which makes sense. Not to be outdone, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths quickly announced where the Wales clan spent their kids’ half-term break: England. But Griffiths confirms that in previous school years, the Wales family often enjoyed jetting off to Jordan, where they stayed at some kind of “seaside palace” as guests of Jordan’s King Abdullah.
They are said to have a standing invitation to spend their family holidays at a spectacular seaside palace belonging to Jordan’s King Abdullah II. But this half-term, the Prince and Princess of Wales have turned their backs on the lavish royal retreat, choosing instead to remain in Britain for Prince George’s first school holiday from Eton.
The family have previously enjoyed fabulous holidays at the exclusive Red Sea resort, but amid continuing conflict in the Middle East, a return to Jordan appears to have been off the cards this year.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘In Jordan, there’s always chatter around this time of year that the Prince and Princess of Wales will come to stay. They are considered regulars here in Jordan. But they can hardly come here for water sports and jet skiing when there is the threat of Houthi or Iranian missiles. It can’t be a coincidence if an autumn return to Jordan wasn’t on their radar this year.’
King Abdullah, 64, who was educated in Surrey, Oxford and Sandhurst, loves to host the world’s most prominent people at his holiday palace, which has been extended over the past six years to accommodate about 15 guest families in the greatest luxury imaginable. As they relax, Royal Jordanian Navy gunboats patrol the waters near the secluded beach, while elite military personnel help protect the sprawling compound.
William and Kate are understood to have enjoyed lavish stays there as guests of the King and Queen Rania and are thought to have been accompanied on at least one trip by their children, George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and eight-year-old Louis, as well as Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. The sprawling compound boasts around 15 luxury villas as well as gyms and watersports facilities. It has been described as more like a five-star holiday resort than a traditional palace.
A source told The Mail on Sunday that the palace was like a personal first-class Club Med for royals with almost every conceivable luxury. Guests can go scuba diving, which William loves, waterskiing, jet-skiing and fishing, before enjoying lavish barbecues hosted by the King. The atmosphere is said to be informal, with visiting royals travelling around the enormous estate in their own golf buggies and enjoying a degree of freedom rarely possible in their public lives. A source said: ‘I bet William and Kate are incredibly sad not to be going this year.’
Nearby attractions include a yacht club, and King Abdullah’s car museum, housing vintage Aston Martins, Ferraris, McLarens and motorcycles. William is said to have enjoyed riding some of the King’s prized motorbikes. A source said: ‘It gives the King great pleasure to be able to offer the best hospitality to interesting people he wants to get to know or to be able offer a nice treat for families like the Waleses – who he already knows well and is fond of – to give them some much-needed family time.’
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s crazy that we’re only hearing now, in 2026, that Prince William and Kate have been annual visitors to Jordan for many years. Granted, we knew about one of those visits because, as Griffiths writes, the Waleses used a portrait from Jordan as one of their Christmas cards (it was the 2021 card, just FYI). I do believe that this admission is meant to be part of William and Kate’s “competition” with the Sussexes too – “look at us, we take beach vacations too, just like Harry and Meghan!” Only the Sussexes bought their own luxury beach home, while William and Kate are tacky grifters who constantly “borrow” other people’s vacation properties. Anyway… no Jordan for Will and Kate this year because of geopolitics, boohoo.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
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Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) attend Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Royal Wedding Banquet at Al Husseinieh Palace in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 01 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 01 Jun 2023
Credit: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during the dinner banquet on Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 01 Jun 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, during a visit to the charity’s Forward Growing community initiative in Southend-on-Sea. The visit marks Addiction Awareness Week, which this year launches ‘The Big Addiction Conversation’ campaign to spark 17,000 conversations about addiction – one for every life lost annually in the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southend-On Sea, United Kingdom
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to The Commons in South Belfast, which is a project that will transform a church at the heart of the diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self-sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine Princess of Wales and William Prince of Wales.Ceremonial welcome for the State visit from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman at Windsor and Eton Riverside.The Sultan was welcomed by Queen Camilla,King Charles III and The Prince and Princess of Wales Windsor United Kingdom 20 October 2026
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Yes, very interesting that its confirmed they vacation in Jordan regularly as guests of the king and stay in a seaside palace/resort as a reward for all their hard work during the rest of the year (oh wait…)
Do I think they stayed in England? no, unless the kids really wanted to for some reason. I’m sure they jetted off somewhere else where they can borrow a “house” from a friend and not have to spend their own money. i think they’ll do what I think they’ve been doing regularly over the last year or two – stop somewhere in England either on the way out or the way back, spend an afternoon or one night, take pictures, and then use those pictures to say something like “this picture of prince louis was taken by the princess of wales on their vacation last fall to Cornwall.”
But the reality is they only stopped for 12 hours in cornwall but it was enough for the pictures.
Anyway hope the sussexes enjoy their vacation in their home they bought themselves!
Yeah, that was my immediate thought. I don’t believe they stayed in England the whole time. Maybe they didn’t go to Jordan, but they weren’t in England the whole time either, if I had to guess. Imo they wanted to contrast the fact that they took a humble staycation in England while the Sussexes jetted off to their ostentatious Portugal vacation home. But then Griffiths messed that up by revealing their annual luxury Jordan visits. I’m not sure that info makes the Wales look good right now, especially considering the slumlord allegation. So I don’t know if they did want that fact out right now, even if it was to compete with Harry and Meghan. I felt like they were actually trying to go for a contrast, to say see look at us vacationing on home soil while the Sussexes are the ones flitting away to Portugal. And the DM blew up their spot. But that was just my take ?
I think the DM is really ticked over this Thomas Markle story. I think either they didnt know about it at all, or knew about it* but were under orders to keep it quiet, and then the Sun got the big scoop and the DM was left out in the cold. So they’re ticked because either way their connections at the palace lied or covered up one of the biggest royal stories of the year.
*I go back and forth on how much I think the press knew. If the press knew, its because someone at one of the palaces told someone, and yet the palaces are all insisting they knew nothing. so The DM has some dirt on *someone* if they did actually know, bc they’ll know who exactly at the palace knew. But I can also see the palace keeping this from the press bc they wanted them to keep platforming TM. either way, if i’m the DM, and I think I have a good relationship with Charles or Camilla or William etc – and then I find out the Sun got this scoop and I didn’t…..I’m not happy and I’m going to attack. Which I think we are seeing.
100% there is no way they stayed in England for the entire time. No way.
Same. Idk what all the DM knew but the DM is not happy that the Sun scooped them, that much is clear. Meanwhile they’ve been paying markle and graham for years and lost out on the story.
So they didn’t go on their Nth vacation not because of the bad optics while they’re pulling homes out from under Duchy tenants, or because they’re blasted for never working, etc. etc. etc. … just those pesky bombs might disrupt the scuba trip. Gotcha.
But the poor, poor dears. She probably needs another house to compensate for the loss.
Wait, they don’t always bring the Kids with on vacation to Jordan? Aren’t they supposedly on vacation during time off school because of how important time with their kids is?
That’s what popped out to me too. They don’t always bring their kids? I’m just going to believe they are not the best parents. More of a typical “old school” aristocratic parenting style.
So they *absolutely need to* personally do the school run every day, yet when their kids are actually on vacation, they take off without them? Cool, cool.
William goes by himself, or with pals.
They want to be around to control breaking press stories. They are in hard-core CYA mode right now. I hope they enjoy every frustrating infuriating minute of it. Happy holidays 😀
I seem to remember that Charlotte Griffiths was the one who dropped the info about the blonde woman that William “liked to blow off steam with” last year when the Waleses noped out of the BAFTAs. Is the DM back to being messy again? If so, why?
Idk, but I hope so! I love when the Fail decides to be messy re: W&K.
So weirdly written. At first I thought they might use the “vacation in England” as PR for how they are being more economical, taking advantage of what their own country has to offer, etc. Hardly proof that they are trimming the budget, but could be written in a way that could garner some good will. But instead, the article is boasting about all the luxury they typically have in Jordan and then trying to make the reader feel sympathy for them not being able to go.
Right? I kept waiting for the author to pivot from all of the luxurious amenities the Wales (and Kate’s parents) regularly enjoy by way of King Abdullah to “but that doesn’t compare to how much the whole family enjoys being in jolly old England” and it just never does! I can’t imagine the average DM reader wants to hear the Wales whining because they can’t go on their usual all expenses paid “family time”.
@KA, agreed, W&K cannot be happy with the way this article came out, lol.
Imagine a luxury resort that everyone else would have to pay a fortune to stay, while the Wales get one more thing for free. I don’t know how the British tolerate this.
“William and Kate are tacky grifters who constantly “borrow” other people’s vacation properties;”
Not to defend them or anything, but that is very typical of aristocrats. They prefer to stay at other people’s properties. It’s amazing; I know of individuals who have never stayed in a hotel, only on the premises of one relative or another, or a cousin or something.
This is how the uber wealthy live. They borrow and loan out their houses, yachts, and private planes. H&M have done the same thing and IIRC were heralded for having friends like Tyler Perry. I’m pretty sure that William has never stayed in a regular hotel suite when a private mansion or villa is available.
They sometimes have to stay in hotels for royal tours lol. remember how on the caribbean flop tour they took up an entire floor and Kate ordered crack babies?
I still cannot believe that Ms. Aarly Years had the audacity to order crack babies that recently. I mean?
It could have been written off as poor judgement if she’d drank them while in college or something, but continuing to do it? Unreal.
Have we ever heard of W&K loaning out their properties to others?
Not them, but Andrew loaned Balmoral and Royal Lodge to Epstein parties he participated.
Poor overworked sausages
I’ve been trying to ignore some of the doom and gloom rumors about Trump dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran this week, but man does this make me take a second look at them.
Very interesting that they are revealing this tidbit. They are well aware that the public only knows of the trip to Jordan the year with the photo shoot. And frankly that was mostly because they were spotted at the airport heading there with nanny Maria in tow to help with the luggage and the kids.
I guess when we wonder why Kate looks so tanned early in the year when England has little sun, we can add Jordan to the list of potential sunny vacation spots
jordan in October, Mustique in January, Greece over the summer, italy/france for skiing in March/April….
Yet I swear I remember them making a “big announcement” a few years back that they would solely vacation in England going forward. Am I making that up? Does anyone else remember?
Obviously it was nonsense, but I swear I remember them claiming it!
oh no you’re not making it up. I think the idea was that they would stop vacationing outside of the UK while the late queen was so old/unhealthy, but now you have charles on tour so the king and heir are out of the country.
Also they never stuck to that lol – I think once they went to the Isles of Scilly (is that the right name?) and that was about it.
@Becks, thank you, and I do remember the one lone trip to the Isles of Scilly after their big announcement, then it was back to Mustique and Switzerland as usual.
It’s interesting that this has been confirmed as it’s long been rumoured that they go there every year as guests of the King. They are ALWAYS guest of someone else. Someone else is always picking up the tab for the Wails. Her parents, his father, other aristocrats. These 2 are so compromised.
I guess it’s back to Mustique or Pippas husband’s family holiday resort.
It’s interesting what the press chooses to publish about William and Kate. As Kaiser said, the only known year of them visiting Jordan was 2021 because they released a photo at Christmas. It would explain why the Middletons were invited to the Crown Prince’s wedding a few years ago.
Also interesting that their Christmas card makes it look like they stayed in a freaking cave while we know they were actually at a luxury palace.
I’ve speculated for years the only logical explanation for why Carole and terribly moderately wealthy James and Pippa were all at the Jordanian royal wedding was that they all went on that 2021 trip to Jordan. Little did I know that it’s probably been more than once and as guests of the King in paradise.
In that photo at the banquet with the flowers, I cannot get over how atrocious Kate’s eye makeup is. It’s beyond jarring, like her kids drew it on her.