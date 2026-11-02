Prince William & Kate didn’t go on their annual vacation to Jordan this year

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times slipped in a confirmation about where the Sussex family went for the kids’ half-term break. Apparently, they jetted off to their luxury vacation home in Portugal. Which makes sense. Not to be outdone, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths quickly announced where the Wales clan spent their kids’ half-term break: England. But Griffiths confirms that in previous school years, the Wales family often enjoyed jetting off to Jordan, where they stayed at some kind of “seaside palace” as guests of Jordan’s King Abdullah.

They are said to have a standing invitation to spend their family holidays at a spectacular seaside palace belonging to Jordan’s King Abdullah II. But this half-term, the Prince and Princess of Wales have turned their backs on the lavish royal retreat, choosing instead to remain in Britain for Prince George’s first school holiday from Eton.

The family have previously enjoyed fabulous holidays at the exclusive Red Sea resort, but amid continuing conflict in the Middle East, a return to Jordan appears to have been off the cards this year.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘In Jordan, there’s always chatter around this time of year that the Prince and Princess of Wales will come to stay. They are considered regulars here in Jordan. But they can hardly come here for water sports and jet skiing when there is the threat of Houthi or Iranian missiles. It can’t be a coincidence if an autumn return to Jordan wasn’t on their radar this year.’

King Abdullah, 64, who was educated in Surrey, Oxford and Sandhurst, loves to host the world’s most prominent people at his holiday palace, which has been extended over the past six years to accommodate about 15 guest families in the greatest luxury imaginable. As they relax, Royal Jordanian Navy gunboats patrol the waters near the secluded beach, while elite military personnel help protect the sprawling compound.

William and Kate are understood to have enjoyed lavish stays there as guests of the King and Queen Rania and are thought to have been accompanied on at least one trip by their children, George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and eight-year-old Louis, as well as Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. The sprawling compound boasts around 15 luxury villas as well as gyms and watersports facilities. It has been described as more like a five-star holiday resort than a traditional palace.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that the palace was like a personal first-class Club Med for royals with almost every conceivable luxury. Guests can go scuba diving, which William loves, waterskiing, jet-skiing and fishing, before enjoying lavish barbecues hosted by the King. The atmosphere is said to be informal, with visiting royals travelling around the enormous estate in their own golf buggies and enjoying a degree of freedom rarely possible in their public lives. A source said: ‘I bet William and Kate are incredibly sad not to be going this year.’

Nearby attractions include a yacht club, and King Abdullah’s car museum, housing vintage Aston Martins, Ferraris, McLarens and motorcycles. William is said to have enjoyed riding some of the King’s prized motorbikes. A source said: ‘It gives the King great pleasure to be able to offer the best hospitality to interesting people he wants to get to know or to be able offer a nice treat for families like the Waleses – who he already knows well and is fond of – to give them some much-needed family time.’