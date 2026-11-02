Thomas Markle has been moved to a ‘memory care’ facility for dementia patients

The Daily Mail has been making weird moves ever since Thomas Markle was outed as a likely PDFile. You have to understand, the Mail has always had an unethical, symbiotic relationship with Markle, and it’s been clear for years that the Mail’s Caroline Graham was specifically sent out to “manage” Thomas and tease out years of anti-Meghan coverage from this despicable man. Even after Thomas was “outed” as a PDFile, Graham was still publishing exclusives with Thomas, including her video of Thomas accepting Meghan’s 2025 letter. Graham and the Mail continued to platform Thomas even as late as one week ago, when Graham reported exclusively that Thomas had been diagnosed with dementia. Well, that seems to be the official cover story from the Markle side of things. The Telegraph reports that Thomas has been moved into a nursing home for dementia patients.
The Duchess of Sussex’s father has reportedly moved into a care home for dementia patients. Thomas Markle, 82, was taken to the facility that specialises in “memory care” on Friday, according to The Sun.
The move could make it difficult for the FBI to investigate him over alleged child sex offences. Mr Markle could face a lengthy prison sentence after his son claimed to have found four storage boxes at his home in the Philippines containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images. A second hoard of material was found at a storage unit Mr Markle is said to have rented in Rosarito, Mexico, on Friday.
Mr Markle told The Mail on Sunday he “had no storage units in Rosarito” and described the allegations against him as “sick lies”.
Lawyers have already warned he would be unlikely to face extradition to the Philippines after his relocation to a rehabilitation centre in Florida in May having had his leg amputated. His dementia diagnosis and “cognitive issues” mean FBI officials face additional legal barriers in their attempt to question him.
Spencer Kuvin, a Florida-based lawyer who represents several victims of Jeffrey Epstein, said: “You can’t just barge into a memory care facility and conduct an interview. Any decent lawyer would be able to get that interview struck [off] and the FBI know that. If someone has been diagnosed with dementia or a memory deficit then that prevents them from knowingly waiving their rights. There would need to be an independent medical opinion that he is able to be interviewed and there has to be a judge who signs off on the ability for him to speak.”
The US does have an extradition treaty with the Philippines but rarely extradites US citizens. Last week, police in the Philippines were granted a search warrant to examine Mr Markle’s digital devices and hard drives. Thomas Markle Jnr, his son, is said to have handed over four boxes of material, said to contain mobile phones, hard drives, dismantled computers, other devices and personal effects to police.
I have no insider knowledge, obviously, and thank god for that, so what I’m about to say is simply my opinion/conspiracy. It feels like the British tabloids are still largely “running” and “managing” Thomas Markle in the same way they’ve been doing since 2017. They spent the better part of a decade writing Markle’s scripts and organizing various health crises in an attempt to bait Meghan into visiting her father. And now that particular scheme is dead, so this is their convenient “cover story,” and their attempt to insulate themselves as well. While questions might be asked about why various outlets were still platforming Markle even though he was obviously in significant cognitive decline, those questions are preferable to a thorough investigation into what the British knew and when about Markle’s crimes. Do you get my meaning? It’s not just Kensington Palace and Scotland Yard in full-blown cover-up mode, it’s the British media entirely. They ALL have their fingers crossed that “dementia” is the catch-all excuse for whatever happens next. Because what if Markle talks? They can just say “oh, that’s just the dementia, he has no credibility.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red. Screencaps courtesy of ‘Sunrise’.
Now coming up with an excuse so he won’t tell all. Will there be genuine medical reports released? Will Tom Jr be required to testify?
Does this memory loss claim suggests that his many media interviews in which he vented his spleen about Meghan, were not reliable recollections but planted/false memories to satisfy his contract with the tabloids, et al with the aim of inflicting the greatest emotional distress, reputational damage, physical harm to her??
His media handlers are working overtime on damage limitation, shifting the onus of blame and accountability to Thomas Snr and the alleged “failing memory”. An outright scandal and disgusting mess.
So he has the cognitive skills to deny accusations but not to sit for an FBI interview?
Who knows what’s true, but this POS always seems to have extremely convenient health issues at extremely convenient times.
Dementia…… convenient or what?????
Another story had him kicked out of his “luxurious” rehab center because they didn’t want his kind of people (you know, the CSA kind) and he was stuck in a nursing home. I hope he’s in a bad one. If the justice system can’t get him, let our hellish health care system torture him. Nursing homes are notoriously understaffed, and are monitored for “minimum standards” only.
Well…
Isn’t that convenient…?
This was my first thought
My first thought was the Windsors will be upset that they didn’t think of sending Andrew to one first…
Not that he’d go!
No justice will be served here. Not for Tom and we’re all experienced in accepting lack of justice for the crimes of old white men. But how much scandal can the British people take? The sheer amount of ugliness swirling around the BRF right now when combined with a an economic crisis has got to reach breaking point eventually.
SAD, But I expected this.
Meghan’s copy of that letter throw a wrench into the entire plan.
Utterly grotesque, on so many different levels.
Let’s hope the FBI pushes for an independent psychological examination.
Absolutely! Though I suppose he could fake dementia so he would not have to testify. And do they have prisons for people with dementia?
Kash Patel’s FBI?
Oh yes, they’re burying him. Memory care is expensive and Medicare doesn’t cover it (only some medical diagnostic services). I don’t know how much it costs in Florida, but here in Massachusetts it’s about $10,000-$12,000 a month. I highly doubt he has the funds for that.
Yeah, that was my question. Who is paying for this?
Medicaid pays for care for indigent patients. So in other words ‘We the People’ pay. Well, we would be paying for prison too. I wonder if this will be the excuse to try and prevent extradition to Mexico or the Philippines? And funny how Caroline Graham and the Fail never mentioned this. You dont just wake up with dementia, its a decline over time. Even the Toxic siblings didn’t say anything about this. There is no bottom for these people, they just keep sinking lower.
@MsIam – it depends on the facility. Medicaid will pay if he’s in a nursing home with a memory unit, but not if it’s a stand-alone facility. Plus, you don’t just go on Medicaid from one day to the next. The approval process takes time – for memory care, it can take months to be approved because they have to examine the last 5 years of his financial situation to see if he’s hiding income.
For anyone trying to bury an inconvenient witness in the shortest amount of time, paying out of pocket is the best bet.
I sincerely hope the BM’s next play isn’t, “yes, Meghan’s father has made some mistakes (🙄), but she should still pay for him to be in a top of the line memory care center” or some crap like that. They will ALWAYS make something Meghan’s fault.
My thoughts immediately went to: who is paying??????? I doubt his pension covers the cost…
@Msiam, exactly, the Markles never shut up yet this is the first we’re hearing of any dementia, which as you said, occurs over a long period of time. Everything about this story is suspect. Every single thing.
Here’s the thing. Many nursing homes will label their locked dementia units as “memory care” and throw an activities aide there a couple days a week to get that enhanced funding. Doesn’t mean it’s fancy, well staffed, or even clean. I am involved in monitoring compliance with regulation for nursing homes in my state, and we only judge on minimum standards. There are no federal regulations for “memory care.” He could very well be in a snake pit that smells like a cat litter box (and I hope he is)
My mother has dementia. Medicaid/Medicare will cover a nursing facility that offers memory care – but that memory care is incredibly basic and not at the same level of a full memory care facility (which helps with day to day things like showering, etc.) Which like you said costs tens of thousands of dollars.
So very convenient..
Total bull, and very convenient for a lot of people who don’t want this situation investigated further.
I call BS. I have been watching my Mom in an increasing battle with dementia for almost 2 years. It doesn’t turn on like a spigot – Last week he’s making complete denial responses and today he’s so far gone they put him in memory care? Hells no. Disgusting POS.
Cynical exploitation of rancid old coot for final interview with Caroline Graham a mere week ago. That was their last collaboration because now “Samantha is saying she’s removed him to a place of safety” , they’ll lawyer up and keep silent. The investigators were confident of a preliminary analysis of material by end of a week and things will escalate from then on. For the first time in his life, Foghorn Leghorn is going to avoid interviews. Cognitive decline will be used to avoid police interviews.
Well I hope they (prosecutors) demand the actual medical diagnosis. There are many symptoms and effects of dementia. There are physical indicators. For people who are truly struggling helplessly watching and trying to support a loved one suffering dementia, having this disgusting waste of humanity feign the same to avoid having to answer for a lifetime of depravity – put him on the express train to hell already.
So I 100% agree and understand but as a geriatric social worker, I can say some dementias such as vascular dementia do kind of have a spigot.
But I am with you and I also don’t believe he actually has dementia. Even if he does, dementia creates lack of inhibition and poor impulse control. It doesn’t change your personalit or your regular habits. So at best, he’s a PDFile with dementia who got sloppy enough to finally get caught.
@KellySays, agreed, I’ve been watching a beloved aunt decline over a period of years from vascular dementia, and there’s a special place in hell for this man if he’s using it to get out of facing justice (although there’s a special place for him waiting regardless).
And who is paying for this? Memory care facilities are expensive. Medicare doesn’t pay and he would need to be destitute to have Medicaid pay. Long term care insurance? He doesn’t seem like the type to plan for this.
I think it’s probably a nursing home with something they are calling memory care. And who knows how much money he may have socked away for lying on Meghan.
“And who knows how much money (Thomas) may have socked away for lying on Meghan.”
When Markle was living in Rosarita and cavorting with his so-called best friend, the photographer, they visited a home for sale next-door to Doria’s home. And of course, they were looking over the fence into Doria’s backyard, video taping it. His friend kept pushing the idea to Thomas that he should buy the house. It was around a million dollars. His friend kept saying, on the video, you have enough money to buy this and Thomas then confirmed how much money he had and it was around a million dollars (!)
So the tabloids have either been colluding with and protecting a sexual predator, or manipulating a senior citizen in cognitive decline.
The Sun reported that Markle Snr was previously holed up in a plush £7,000-a-month rehabilitation centre close to his daughter Samantha’s home.
The in-patient “wellness” facility boasts of having “spa amenities” as well as offering “bistro-style” dining curated by top chefs.
It also has a cinema where residents can watch “old and new movies” in style and an “activities director” who helps plan their recreational time.
His new facility only costs £3000 a month so no spa and cinema?
Who is paying for his care?
How much money has he made since 2018 trashing Meghan? The print and TV interviews, that documentary and his own YouTube show?
Alice Evans disclosed a £30k retainer from the Fail for exclusives on her protracted divorce from her abused former husband. Alison Boshoff was her Fail friend and did all the exclusives.
Was T Markle on a similar retainer with Caroline Graham of the Fail?
Given TMarkle is being investigated over child abuse allegations there should be a proper accounting of how money he was paid for interviews and whether this money funded criminal activities. The Mail in particular should be scrutinized over their long-term financial relationship with him and what they knew about contents of December 2025 letter.
Apparently he was evicted from this luxury rehab because of the allegations, lol.
The Sun are reporting that daughter Samantha, 61, claims she moved him to the new facility last week. She called it a “wonderful place” and said that he was transferred for his “safety”.
Her long-term partner, Mark Phillips, was spotted on Saturday dropping off fresh linen and duvets at the home, which has 24/7 supervision.
So she is still supporting him. No surprise there then. I wonder whether the media will risk platforming her again?
Child abuse is indefensible but Samantha was pugnacious last week denouncing Junior as a liar.
If they have to provide linen, it is NOT a “wonderful” place and I love it. Federal regulations require nursing homes to provide clean linen to residents. 42 CFR § 483.10(i)(1) (often cited under F-254)
Not sure this is exactly true. My mother is in assisted living (which also has memory care) and residents all have their own furnishings and linens. The facility launders and changes the beds weekly but the sheet sets and comforter are hers. I’m sure there are laws related to this stuff but own linens doesn’t mean it’s not a good place.
@Roisin I guess it’s the difference between Long Term Care facilities and Assisted Living facilities. They have different set of regulations and are different. So if they say he’s in a “nursing home” and mean a long term care facility, the facility has to provide linens but if they mean assisted living facility they don’t. (And a long term care facility and assisted living facility are VERY different in scope and payment).
Law enforcement can subpoena his bank records.
Thanks for that reassurance @Aquaruis64 I am looking forward to everybody who funded this disgusting man’s actives being held to account . Above all T Markle should face justice if he has been a serial predator.
£3,000 a month will not be a nice facility at all.
If tabloids weren’t up to their necks it, they would be the ideal people to ferret out all the info. They’d be sneaking around, eavesdropping, bribing people, stealing files and generally infesting the landscape.
🎯
Won’t be long now before Paedo Markle conveniently has a heart attack and croaks.
The cover-up by the British media is just shocking.
The Daily Mail rushed to his alleged lock-up in Mexico to sift through its contents and remove any material that would incriminate or embarrass them, before they called the police/FBI. It’s as subtle as the back of a bus!
Everybody is busily covering their *sses, from the royal palaces to the Met to the Daily Mail.
And meanwhile, the only person getting dragged on social media is the only one who did nothing wrong, Meghan.
She should sue, starting with the Daily Mail.
Yeah, it wouldn’t be a shock if a man who’s purportedly had multiple heart attacks and strokes, plus a limb removed, died in a nursing home. Then everyone can shake their heads, “What a family tragedy,” and go on about their business.
The palaces and the BM are afraid their scheme against Meghan will come out in an investigation or trial. Being “diagnosed” with dementia, Bad Dad’s would be ruled invalid. They also don’t want Bad Dad to hire an attorney. He needs to, especially since the FBI has entered the chat.
How worried is Jason Knauf ?
He will be completely disavowed if T Markle starts singing like a canary.
Nah. William will just increase Knauf’s Earthsh!t salary today, then wait a few years and give him another gong.
@Meathome, unfortunately that seems like SOP for the BRF.
I honestly don’t think they have a scheme. I think they wanted to use her father to damage her and there’s nothing they could do after she refused to talk/speak to him after 2019. Jason Knauf should be worried if Meghan has notes that she talked to him about this and he ignored it.
I hope Jason is very worried — and that he has reasons to be. Reasons for which Meghan has receipts.
A very helpful person on my local listerserv, who appears to be either a prosecutor or CSAM investigator, says that if DOJ decides to prosecute Thomas, they’d require him to submit to a mental evaluation by a specialist of the DOJ’s choosing.
FWIW, another effort to bury Thomas’ allegations centers around how the Philippines would have to extradite Thomas and won’t bother. The same helpful person on my local listserv, who’s either a lawyer or in CSAM investigation, says extradition to the Philippines is completely unnecessary. They wrote that American pedophiles who rape children in foreign nations and collect and/or distribute CSAM materials in those countries and/or the USA are subject to prosecution in US District Courts right here in the USA. The USA apparently has very expansive laws in re CSAM (and good for us at list on this!), and our laws cover criminal conduct by a US citizen in another nation. So the Philippines doesn’t have to extradite Markle to prosecute him. The US DOJ can do in Florida.
Well that’s good to know. But given our current DOJ and FBI I’m not getting my hopes up.
That means if Bad Dad is tried in the US, he’s cooked. And he can’t cry I can’t afford a lawyer; the last part of the Miranda warning when it’s read to you upon arrest is you have a right to an attorney, if you cannot afford one one will be provided for you at no cost.
Meghan insinuated in her letter and in the Netflix doc that she suspected cognitive decline may play a part in Thomas’ actions. Whether or not it does, dementia primarily causes a person to lose inhibitions and impulse control. It doesn’t turn someone into something they’re not. This doesn’t change the fact that this is what Thomas always was and the tabloids and palace knew it. So now Thomas is a PDFile living in a memory care facility.
The Daily Mail and the rest of the tabs have to keep their mutual parasitic relationship with the BRT propped up.
The DM doesn’t want to be seen as letting a PDFile off light, but they also can’t go too heavy. Prince Andrew has not been prosecuted, has not been charged, and has not even been interviewed meaningfully. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, gave him the millions to settle the lawsuit(s) brought by his victims as part of a coverup. Both Andrew and Fergie, who was also involved heavily, are living lives of luxury while 25% of British children don’t have adequate daily calories. No one on the face of the Earth can honestly say that they think that Chuck and Bill were surprised with the news on Andrew’s crimes. They knew when the Queen dropped millions and continued to help her keep Andrew in luxury.
Attack Harry or Meghan, and you’re attacking loving parents who protected their children from a PDFile and silently took every cruel criticism on the chin.
William is incandescent with rage at his protective brother, but both he and Charles put up with and support Andrew.
Everyone except Harry and Meghan are praying that this blows over before it blows up.
How fkng convenient.
How convenient, right? Amazing how that Dementia diagnosis came up so suddenly. True sudden onset dementia is rare.
Who is his legal guardian now? The Daily Mail reporter? Who authorized his medical care if he is no longer capable?
My tinfoil hat theory is that at some recent point Meghan realized the allegations in Roslyn’s letter were never reported to the U.S. authorities, so she told TM Jr she was going to go public. So Jr, Samantha, and the DM moved quickly to cover their own butts as well as TM’s: Jr “suddenly discovered” TM’s CSAM trove, while Sam made sure TM got a dementia diagnosis. And of course the DM got hold of his Rosarita trove. What a mess.
I can’t imagine Meghan has any personal interactions with those other markle children at all. She has no duty of any kind towards any of them.
Either KP wanted to embarrass Meghan with the sun on side or Tom Jr. went rogue to the sun himself for quick cash. KP might have instigated this or joined up after Tom Jr made his move.
As an only child, I still find it so funny that Samantha actually tried to sue Meghan (twice, IIRC?) for claiming she grew up “feeling like an only child.”
Sammy, you can’t sue someone for how they feel about you, lol. And how desperate was she by then, to make THAT her cause of action against Meghan? And an actual attorney took that case? Clown show.
@Lorelei, I’m gonna guess the Mail paid Sam’s legal bills, because Scammy sure didn’t/doesn’t have the money, and no lawyer’s going to take a case that lame on contingency. So they found some lawyer who was like, sure, fine, pay me for a case that’s going nowhere.
The only “sick lies” are the ones he told about Meghan … for lots of money. This man has been a total dung-heap from the git-go.
Funny how the Mail found a way to interview him directly about the storage unit in Rosarito but they sure seem confident that law enforcement won’t. How peculiar.
He’s probably claiming dementia so he cant be prosecuted (mentally unable to assist in his own defense). A despicable way to avoide justice.
Agreed. This is going to be v convenient for the Daily Mail, Graham, Morgan, et al. Memory-holed away.
How convenient…to now claim dementia…
Too convenient. Not one hint of it until now, which makes it feel like a maneuver. What a perfect cover for an aging criminal. It’s my theory that Dump acts like he does because if Dems ever get the power to put him away, dementia is the ticket to not being held accountable.
Will Caroline Graham be moving in with him here too? She has everywhere else.
Good question.
I bet he has.
So the rota can tell us every cent Meghan spends on her clothes and jewelry, but they aren’t digging into the costs of this memory care facility and who’s paying for it?
How interesting. How unsurprising.