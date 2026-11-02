Thomas Markle has been moved to a ‘memory care’ facility for dementia patients

The Daily Mail has been making weird moves ever since Thomas Markle was outed as a likely PDFile. You have to understand, the Mail has always had an unethical, symbiotic relationship with Markle, and it’s been clear for years that the Mail’s Caroline Graham was specifically sent out to “manage” Thomas and tease out years of anti-Meghan coverage from this despicable man. Even after Thomas was “outed” as a PDFile, Graham was still publishing exclusives with Thomas, including her video of Thomas accepting Meghan’s 2025 letter. Graham and the Mail continued to platform Thomas even as late as one week ago, when Graham reported exclusively that Thomas had been diagnosed with dementia. Well, that seems to be the official cover story from the Markle side of things. The Telegraph reports that Thomas has been moved into a nursing home for dementia patients.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father has reportedly moved into a care home for dementia patients. Thomas Markle, 82, was taken to the facility that specialises in “memory care” on Friday, according to The Sun. The move could make it difficult for the FBI to investigate him over alleged child sex offences. Mr Markle could face a lengthy prison sentence after his son claimed to have found four storage boxes at his home in the Philippines containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images. A second hoard of material was found at a storage unit Mr Markle is said to have rented in Rosarito, Mexico, on Friday. Mr Markle told The Mail on Sunday he “had no storage units in Rosarito” and described the allegations against him as “sick lies”. Lawyers have already warned he would be unlikely to face extradition to the Philippines after his relocation to a rehabilitation centre in Florida in May having had his leg amputated. His dementia diagnosis and “cognitive issues” mean FBI officials face additional legal barriers in their attempt to question him. Spencer Kuvin, a Florida-based lawyer who represents several victims of Jeffrey Epstein, said: “You can’t just barge into a memory care facility and conduct an interview. Any decent lawyer would be able to get that interview struck [off] and the FBI know that. If someone has been diagnosed with dementia or a memory deficit then that prevents them from knowingly waiving their rights. There would need to be an independent medical opinion that he is able to be interviewed and there has to be a judge who signs off on the ability for him to speak.” The US does have an extradition treaty with the Philippines but rarely extradites US citizens. Last week, police in the Philippines were granted a search warrant to examine Mr Markle’s digital devices and hard drives. Thomas Markle Jnr, his son, is said to have handed over four boxes of material, said to contain mobile phones, hard drives, dismantled computers, other devices and personal effects to police.

[From The Telegraph]

I have no insider knowledge, obviously, and thank god for that, so what I’m about to say is simply my opinion/conspiracy. It feels like the British tabloids are still largely “running” and “managing” Thomas Markle in the same way they’ve been doing since 2017. They spent the better part of a decade writing Markle’s scripts and organizing various health crises in an attempt to bait Meghan into visiting her father. And now that particular scheme is dead, so this is their convenient “cover story,” and their attempt to insulate themselves as well. While questions might be asked about why various outlets were still platforming Markle even though he was obviously in significant cognitive decline, those questions are preferable to a thorough investigation into what the British knew and when about Markle’s crimes. Do you get my meaning? It’s not just Kensington Palace and Scotland Yard in full-blown cover-up mode, it’s the British media entirely. They ALL have their fingers crossed that “dementia” is the catch-all excuse for whatever happens next. Because what if Markle talks? They can just say “oh, that’s just the dementia, he has no credibility.”