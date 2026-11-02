George Clooney is looking for an ‘Italian mamma’ to run his new restaurant in France

Here are some photos of George and Amal Clooney out last night in NYC. George performed at a Broadway reading of Clark Gregg’s Smear, a play about the midterm elections. I’m shocked that George appeared, groundhog-like, for the American midterms. It’s especially galling because he and Amal moved to France full time and became French citizens. I guess the lure of ratf–king another American election was too strong. Anyway, speaking of the Clooneys’ life in France, George is apparently opening an Italian restaurant and he’s looking for an “Italian mamma” to run the place.

George Clooney may have taken French citizenship last year, but now he is searching for an “Italian mamma” to run the restaurant he is opening in the south of France.

News that Clooney is building a ristorante in his local village near the £6 million estate where he lives with Amal, his human rights lawyer wife, has prompted fears that the area will be overrun by tourists looking for a plate of celebrity pasta.

But revealing the first details of the plans, the actor’s business partner Graham Porter told The Sunday Times: “He has his Italian connections. He’s actively searching for an Italian mamma. So the idea is to find a proper Italian mamma to come and run the show.”

Asked if Clooney had enough time to persuade an experienced professional to move to the French countryside in time for a planned opening in May, Porter said: “If he asks any woman in the world between the age of 45 and 70, she’ll come.”

Tourists and locals hoping to be served penne all’arrabiata by Clooney will likely be disappointed. “He likes hiding in the corner and being discreet,” said Porter, a Canadian businessman who is going in 50:50 on the restaurant with the Clooneys. He conceded later: “We’ll probably get him to do one night.”

Clooney, 65, Amal, 48, and their twins, Alexander and Ella, 9, took French citizenship in December last year, having bought an estate in Brignoles in 2021.