George Clooney is looking for an ‘Italian mamma’ to run his new restaurant in France

Here are some photos of George and Amal Clooney out last night in NYC. George performed at a Broadway reading of Clark Gregg’s Smear, a play about the midterm elections. I’m shocked that George appeared, groundhog-like, for the American midterms. It’s especially galling because he and Amal moved to France full time and became French citizens. I guess the lure of ratf–king another American election was too strong. Anyway, speaking of the Clooneys’ life in France, George is apparently opening an Italian restaurant and he’s looking for an “Italian mamma” to run the place.

George Clooney may have taken French citizenship last year, but now he is searching for an “Italian mamma” to run the restaurant he is opening in the south of France.

News that Clooney is building a ristorante in his local village near the £6 million estate where he lives with Amal, his human rights lawyer wife, has prompted fears that the area will be overrun by tourists looking for a plate of celebrity pasta.

But revealing the first details of the plans, the actor’s business partner Graham Porter told The Sunday Times: “He has his Italian connections. He’s actively searching for an Italian mamma. So the idea is to find a proper Italian mamma to come and run the show.”

Asked if Clooney had enough time to persuade an experienced professional to move to the French countryside in time for a planned opening in May, Porter said: “If he asks any woman in the world between the age of 45 and 70, she’ll come.”

Tourists and locals hoping to be served penne all’arrabiata by Clooney will likely be disappointed. “He likes hiding in the corner and being discreet,” said Porter, a Canadian businessman who is going in 50:50 on the restaurant with the Clooneys. He conceded later: “We’ll probably get him to do one night.”

Clooney, 65, Amal, 48, and their twins, Alexander and Ella, 9, took French citizenship in December last year, having bought an estate in Brignoles in 2021.

[From The Times]

All of this, from the US return in time for the midterms to the restaurant plans, all of it reads like George is just bored and rich and looking for ways to occupy his time. He has the same level of care (none at all) for opening a restaurant as he does for American politics at this point.

I actually like Amal’s outfit here, which is a rare occurrence. Thigh-high boots, a shift dress and a good coat… it’s great autumn-wear. I even like the color scheme.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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11 Responses to “George Clooney is looking for an ‘Italian mamma’ to run his new restaurant in France”

  1. gaffney says:
    November 2, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Fcuk George Clooney. Forever.

    Reply
  2. Lorelei says:
    November 2, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Only reason I can think of that he came out for this was that Clark Gregg co-starred with him in “Good Night and Good Luck” on Broadway last year. I only remember because I was super excited at the thought of meeting Clark’s wife, Jennifer Grey, on opening night (my husband worked on the show and got tix that way), but unfortunately learned during a quick Google in the car that they’d divorced a few years earlier.

    If I was George I’d keep one low-ass profile during every election going forward.

    Also love Amal’s outfit!

    Reply
  3. Michelle says:
    November 2, 2026 at 11:49 am

    They both are so fake!!! He’s insufferable and she’s a cop out prefering the hollywood lifestyle and being a beard for a complete asshole.

    Reply
  4. MidnightSuperNova says:
    November 2, 2026 at 11:52 am

    Clooney really is an arrogant-ass dullard. Who gives a flying fig about his restaurant or him?

    I wish he would shut his trap.

    Reply
  5. Jegede says:
    November 2, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    Amal’s ensemble flows with her copper/wood hair tones.❤️❤️

    One of the few times I’ll say of her – Gorgeous!

    Reply
  6. Gravitas says:
    November 2, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    I do love Amal’s outfit. George can f all the way off.

    Reply
  7. Traveller says:
    November 2, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    All I’ll say is I’m incredibly disappointed in the French government that granted them citizenship without the requisite baseline language test and skills anyone needs for citizenship. So much for “égalité”.

    Reply
  8. IdlesAtCranky says:
    November 2, 2026 at 6:21 pm

    So… George caught a showing of Vince Vaughn in “Nonnas” on cable, and decided “Hey, that looks like an excellent tax loss!” Oy vey — er, sorry, make that *Oh cielo!*

    As for Amal, I like the outfit too — good coat. Now can someone please get her to knock off the dark lip liner and racoon eye makeup?

    I know we all really love Jimothy, but her face looks exactly like all the girls did when I was 14 and disco night at the local roller rink was a hot date.

    Reply

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