Duchess Meghan feels ‘a sense of relief’ that people know the truth about her father

It’s still so interesting to me that the Duchess of Sussex really blew up the story about the Thomas Markle allegations. Twelve hours after Tom Jr. outed his father to the Sun, Meghan issued a statement revealing the existence of Roslyn Loveless’s letter years prior, alongside the revelation of the Met Police’s awareness of the allegations. That is what has set off an extraordinary period of ass-covering, backtracking and shenanigans. Just the fact that Meghan held on to a copy of Loveless’s letter sent everyone into a tailspin. Well, Meghan has thankfully been out of the UK since the first wave of this story. Reportedly, Meghan and Prince Harry took their kids to their Portuguese vacation villa for the half-term break. Now Hello’s royal correspondent is talking about how Meghan has felt in recent days:

The Duchess of Sussex has been “really struggling” following shock allegations about her father Thomas Markle Sr. Those close to Meghan have said she is “in bits” as an investigation into her estranged dad continues. Speaking on the latest episode of HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Royal Editor Emily Nash said: “It’s a very, very difficult and painful moment for her. And from talking to people close to her, she’s been in bits. She’s really struggling. “She’s away with Harry and the children at the moment for half term. They’re surrounded by some close friends. She has other friends checking in with her daily. Whatever your feelings about her, whether you’re a fan or not a fan, and we know many people aren’t, you cannot help but feel some sympathy for her being caught up in this situation which is way beyond her control and deeply, deeply troubling.” Emily continued: “That is something that people close to her have said to me this week: that on the one hand she’s looking at her own children who are obviously very young, and feeling horrified on behalf of any other children allegedly caught up in this situation. “But at the same time, there is a sense of relief because it’s something that she and Harry have had to carry for a very long time, and people close to them as well. And so there is a degree of relief that people now know the full story.”

[From Hello Magazine]

I imagine there is relief that people now understand the real story. But that doesn’t mean that Meghan’s haters are now suddenly more understanding – if anything, I keep seeing commentators twist themselves in knots to argue why Meghan should have handled this situation differently. And for what it’s worth, a vast swath of commentary is ignoring the fact that Meghan already cut off Thomas before she was given Loveless’s letter. When Meghan blamed the media for what they did to and around her father, she was telling the truth – the British media had already embedded themselves with Markle before Loveless even sent the letter. Anyway, poor Meghan.