Duchess Meghan feels ‘a sense of relief’ that people know the truth about her father

It’s still so interesting to me that the Duchess of Sussex really blew up the story about the Thomas Markle allegations. Twelve hours after Tom Jr. outed his father to the Sun, Meghan issued a statement revealing the existence of Roslyn Loveless’s letter years prior, alongside the revelation of the Met Police’s awareness of the allegations. That is what has set off an extraordinary period of ass-covering, backtracking and shenanigans. Just the fact that Meghan held on to a copy of Loveless’s letter sent everyone into a tailspin. Well, Meghan has thankfully been out of the UK since the first wave of this story. Reportedly, Meghan and Prince Harry took their kids to their Portuguese vacation villa for the half-term break. Now Hello’s royal correspondent is talking about how Meghan has felt in recent days:
The Duchess of Sussex has been “really struggling” following shock allegations about her father Thomas Markle Sr. Those close to Meghan have said she is “in bits” as an investigation into her estranged dad continues.
Speaking on the latest episode of HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Royal Editor Emily Nash said: “It’s a very, very difficult and painful moment for her. And from talking to people close to her, she’s been in bits. She’s really struggling.
“She’s away with Harry and the children at the moment for half term. They’re surrounded by some close friends. She has other friends checking in with her daily. Whatever your feelings about her, whether you’re a fan or not a fan, and we know many people aren’t, you cannot help but feel some sympathy for her being caught up in this situation which is way beyond her control and deeply, deeply troubling.”
Emily continued: “That is something that people close to her have said to me this week: that on the one hand she’s looking at her own children who are obviously very young, and feeling horrified on behalf of any other children allegedly caught up in this situation.
“But at the same time, there is a sense of relief because it’s something that she and Harry have had to carry for a very long time, and people close to them as well. And so there is a degree of relief that people now know the full story.”
I imagine there is relief that people now understand the real story. But that doesn’t mean that Meghan’s haters are now suddenly more understanding – if anything, I keep seeing commentators twist themselves in knots to argue why Meghan should have handled this situation differently. And for what it’s worth, a vast swath of commentary is ignoring the fact that Meghan already cut off Thomas before she was given Loveless’s letter. When Meghan blamed the media for what they did to and around her father, she was telling the truth – the British media had already embedded themselves with Markle before Loveless even sent the letter. Anyway, poor Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram.
I wrote a comment on a Daily Mail article that pretty much said what CB posted about the Tom Sr. mess and how Meghan did what she had to do to protect her children. Funny… my comment never posted. It completely disappeared.
I too have found that the Mail censors comments, especially those comments sticking up for Meghan or criticising William or Kate. I have seen them saying that they do not criticise comments but that, like most of what they write is to be treated with the contempt it deserves.
For a laugh… Rob Shuster says the opposite! 🤔
According to his sources (close to Meghan of course), she “deeply regrets bringing this letter into the public conversation. Nobody would be discussing it if she hadn’t tried to use it to explain her family breakdown and attack the press. She has made herself part of the story, and she cannot put the genie back in the bottle.”
I believe the 2 stories cover all options! 😂
That doesn’t even make sense….her brother went to the press with this. JFC
I honestly don’t see Meghan talking to anybody about this except very very intimate friends. And I don’t see any very very intimate friends talking to the press about something so private for Meghan.
The only one talking to the press for the Sussex is their comm team and her lawyers and when this happen they are identified.
Since they moved to the UK, suddenly many close people to them speak for them even to the very toxic press. There are no reason to believe the Sussex changed their communication strategy.
It was all over for Markle Senior once Junior reported allegations to law enforcement and he submitted a ton of material belonging to his father for forensic examination. Junior had rowed and been cut off financially by dad. He was looking for something Meghan related to sell but when he found child abuse images he HAD to act. He told the Sun they were disgusting and he was forced to act because he didn’t want to be implicated himself if he knew of their existence.
Junior did the right thing but he’s no hero got a big payday from the Sun and I can see a lot more interviews from him going forward. He continues to be shameless exploiting his connection to his half sibling for tabloid cash.
Jan Moir of all people in her Friday column had a small item stating that she felt respect for Meghan over this news. She said she had made something of her life unlike her reprobate father and two older half siblings. Junior was dismissed as a drunken hillbilly and Samantha as eaten up with jealousy over her sister’s success in life.
Only Meghan has behaved with integrity and has behaved impeccably through this distressful and lengthy saga of betrayal for money.
@Lady Digby, congrats to Jan Moir for figuring out what we all saw almost a decade ago! What a revelation. Ridiculous.
I get annoyed that people still keep messing up timelines around this.