John Mellencamp admits he’ll be deaf soon but vows to never get hearing aids

John Mellencamp, 75, and his son, Hud, 32, were on a podcast together called Nepo, Baby! Hud co-founded the Mellencamp Whiskey Company and is obviously benefiting from his family name. John hasn’t had a drink since 1971 and said on the show that he wishes Hud wouldn’t drink either. John still smokes regular cigarettes though, and he’s making headlines for another admission. He said that he has terrible tinnitus and will probably be fully deaf soon, but that he refuses to get hearing aids. His reasoning was that his grandmother told him not to get hearing aids because he would depend on them and they would be another thing to lose. Here’s more from People, and the podcast episode is queued up to that part below.
John Mellencamp is opening about the long-term effects that years of rock ‘n’ roll have taken on his hearing.
The Grammy winner, 75, appeared on the Nepo, Baby! podcast on Thursday, Oct. 29 alongside his son Hud, and said he might very well be “totally deaf” by the time he finishes touring.
“I’ll probably be totally deaf by the time the tour’s over,” said Mellencamp. “I wear earplugs and stuff, but I do not ever, will I ever get hearing aids.”
The “Jack & Diane” singer said his disdain for hearing aids comes from his grandmother, who once gave him a stern warning.
“She said, ‘John, don’t ever get hearing aids because once you get them, you can’t live without them,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘If you think chasing around a pair of glasses is a drag, wait till you start chasing around a pair of glasses and some hearing aids.’”
Mellencamp said he struggles with pulsatile tinnitus, which sounds like a “rhythmic swooshing or whooshing noise inside your head,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.
“I don’t like going out [to eat] ‘cause I can’t hear. Right now, my ears are ringing like crazy and I have pulsatile tinnitus, which is I hear my heartbeat,” he said. “And we go into a restaurant and it’s just like, ‘Well, I’m out.’ Because I can’t hear anything, because I hear all this noise and stuff and you know, I’m sure people don’t want to keep [yelling] in my face or… so just add tinnitus on top of that and it’s impossible.”
At least John wears earplugs. Tinnitus can be helped with hearing aids and with cognitive and physical therapy, but you know this man isn’t getting that either. Standard Medicare doesn’t cover hearing aids. My mother’s hearing aids cost over $5,000. Cost would not be an issue for John, and neither would his excuse of not wanting to lose them. Modern hearing aids connect to an app on your phone, so the minor issue that John’s grandmother complained about – losing them – would not be a problem. John knows this because his dad wears hearing aids that connect to his phone. John and Hud talked about it right after this.
Dave Grohl, 57, also refuses to use hearing aids. Dave admits he has severe hearing loss and has been reading lips for over 20 years. Huey Lewis, 76, has been open about how devastating tinnitus is, and used to be in a very dark place due to Meniere’s Disease. Unlike John and Dave, Huey got a cochlear implant and uses hearing aids. Huey said that hearing aids “take a bit of getting used to because stuff’s going to sound a little different. But you can get used to it and, when you do, you can’t live without them because it’s way easier to hear things. It just makes life a lot better.”
Compare this quote to John’s grandmother complaining about the same thing and not recognizing how hearing aids have benefited her. Did you know that John’s grandmother is the one who told him “Life is short even in its longest days?” That song is so good. I heard him tell that story on Fresh Air. John’s grandmother helped raise him. Obviously not everything that woman said was wise.
Someone needs to show this man that hearing aids today are a world away from what they were like in his grandmother’s days. But if he’d rather be sitting in silence with just the noise of tinnitus rattling in his head then let’s leave him to it? Any point telling him that hearing loss is connected to dementia?
The number one modifiable risk factor for dementia is hearing loss. Please don’t follow this terrible advice. 🙁
That’s exactly what I was going to say.
This is the first place my mind went too. My grandmother lived long enough to get age-related dementia and it was a relief to all of us when my mom and aunt finally gave in and had her try a bluetooth booster in one ear – not even a real hearing aid and it was like a decade of time had been lifted off her! She was much happier, less paranoid & anxious, and started remembering her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
I’ll be getting whatever I need if my tinnitus gets even moderately worse or I lose hearing! These old rockers sound like they still have some of their masculinity tied up in the wrong things, they aren’t wise. Imagine having all the millions Mellencamp has and just willfully choosing to experience Alzheimer’s-like symptoms causing heartache to yourself and those who love you. Foolishness.
It’s idiotic to be defiant about this. Hearing aids could keep him connected to the world that he lives in. You don’t have to look for them — they’re in your ears, fool! You’re not taking them in and out all day, just when you sleep. But, hey, he’s determined to suffer. I maybe see why it didn’t work out with Meg Ryan.
Hoosiers
Also, the younger you are when you get hearing aids, the better the chance that they will help. At a certain point, the brain can no longer adjust to hearing aids. So don’t wait for it to get worse if you are thinking about getting hearing aids. He’s so cavalier with his health and hearing – hopefully no one follows his terrible advice.
Exactly right!
He should talk to a doctor and consider seriously getting tested and fit for a hearing aid. There are a lot of advances now. I know people who have hearing aids. And are very pleased with them
I hope that Hud and/or his siblings have the patience to talk some sense into their dad. Both my dad and my father-in-law are the kind of old school guys who need to be practically dying before they’ll willingly go to the doctor, and they’re quite stubborn about any aids that they associate with “old people” (despite them being in their 80s!). It took me several YEARS to convince my dad that he needed a cane, while he was dealing with low blood pressure that caused a number of falls. He was lucky to escape serious injury for awhile, but he eventually had a scary fall where he hit his head and got a concussion and a broken tailbone. That was what it took for him to finally agree to use a cane. And we’re actually currently going through this same hearing aid battle with my FIL. My stepdaughter is a ridiculously talented violinist and cellist, so she’s trying the “don’t you want to hear me play?” guilt trip with her grandpa, which seems to be softening him a bit. It really is so frustrating, though. Their resistance to being seen as “old” is worsening their health and making them seem not just older, but feeble as well.
Technology has made them smaller and less bulky, and AI has made them smarter so that it’s not just that the sound is amplified but clarity of sound is so much better and very natural. At some point I started using my Air Pods Pro as a hearing aid at home when I was listening to podcasts or watching TV. Finally got fitted for the (expensive) latest technology ones, and I’m on day 4 of wearing them and enjoying group conversations without struggling. Worth every penny!
I’ve had pulsatile tinnitus, and it’s horrible, but I got rid of it with acupuncture treatments. Unfortunately, I also have the ringing kind, and it’s not going anywhere.
But, I’ve had my hearing tested and it’s perfect, so there’s hope in that regard. But if you’re hearing-impaired and not wearing hearing aids, there’s a risk of that contributing to dementia, so as irritating as they are, I think they’re worth it.
My mother in law has hearing aids and refuses to wear them. She can’t hear much of anything and there’s a lot of repeating very loudly and slowly for her. My mother has needed hearing aids for years but won’t admit that she needs them. There’s no pont in talking to her if I’m driving with her because she absolutely needs to read lips.
My husband got hearing aids earlier this year at Costco and they cost about $1900. He wears them every day and loves them. The app helps when we’re at a restaurant, he can “aim” the hearing aid in the direction he wants to hear and it blocks out a lot of the background noise.
As someone who discovered metal and hard rock as a young teenager, I have more than 200 concert/festivals under my belt as I slide toward 50. I’m the one in the pit, I’m riding the rail. And I started wearing ear plugs when I was in my mid thirties. A bit too late, I’ve already lost the lower frequencies of my hearing, but I hope it doesn’t get any worse, because live music is my drug.
Even the ear plugs are better! They’re comfortable, and you can still hear the music, just not as….booming.
Protect your hearing people!
My best friend’s dad refuses to get hearing aids and it makes life harder for his wife because he can’t hear anything. Refusing hearing aids isn’t just bad for the person losing their hearing, it can be a really selfish decision.