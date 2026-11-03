John Mellencamp admits he’ll be deaf soon but vows to never get hearing aids



John Mellencamp, 75, and his son, Hud, 32, were on a podcast together called Nepo, Baby! Hud co-founded the Mellencamp Whiskey Company and is obviously benefiting from his family name. John hasn’t had a drink since 1971 and said on the show that he wishes Hud wouldn’t drink either. John still smokes regular cigarettes though, and he’s making headlines for another admission. He said that he has terrible tinnitus and will probably be fully deaf soon, but that he refuses to get hearing aids. His reasoning was that his grandmother told him not to get hearing aids because he would depend on them and they would be another thing to lose. Here’s more from People, and the podcast episode is queued up to that part below.

John Mellencamp is opening about the long-term effects that years of rock ‘n’ roll have taken on his hearing. The Grammy winner, 75, appeared on the Nepo, Baby! podcast on Thursday, Oct. 29 alongside his son Hud, and said he might very well be “totally deaf” by the time he finishes touring. “I’ll probably be totally deaf by the time the tour’s over,” said Mellencamp. “I wear earplugs and stuff, but I do not ever, will I ever get hearing aids.” The “Jack & Diane” singer said his disdain for hearing aids comes from his grandmother, who once gave him a stern warning. “She said, ‘John, don’t ever get hearing aids because once you get them, you can’t live without them,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘If you think chasing around a pair of glasses is a drag, wait till you start chasing around a pair of glasses and some hearing aids.’” Mellencamp said he struggles with pulsatile tinnitus, which sounds like a “rhythmic swooshing or whooshing noise inside your head,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. “I don’t like going out [to eat] ‘cause I can’t hear. Right now, my ears are ringing like crazy and I have pulsatile tinnitus, which is I hear my heartbeat,” he said. “And we go into a restaurant and it’s just like, ‘Well, I’m out.’ Because I can’t hear anything, because I hear all this noise and stuff and you know, I’m sure people don’t want to keep [yelling] in my face or… so just add tinnitus on top of that and it’s impossible.”

[From People]

At least John wears earplugs. Tinnitus can be helped with hearing aids and with cognitive and physical therapy, but you know this man isn’t getting that either. Standard Medicare doesn’t cover hearing aids. My mother’s hearing aids cost over $5,000. Cost would not be an issue for John, and neither would his excuse of not wanting to lose them. Modern hearing aids connect to an app on your phone, so the minor issue that John’s grandmother complained about – losing them – would not be a problem. John knows this because his dad wears hearing aids that connect to his phone. John and Hud talked about it right after this.

Dave Grohl, 57, also refuses to use hearing aids. Dave admits he has severe hearing loss and has been reading lips for over 20 years. Huey Lewis, 76, has been open about how devastating tinnitus is, and used to be in a very dark place due to Meniere’s Disease. Unlike John and Dave, Huey got a cochlear implant and uses hearing aids. Huey said that hearing aids “take a bit of getting used to because stuff’s going to sound a little different. But you can get used to it and, when you do, you can’t live without them because it’s way easier to hear things. It just makes life a lot better.”

Compare this quote to John’s grandmother complaining about the same thing and not recognizing how hearing aids have benefited her. Did you know that John’s grandmother is the one who told him “Life is short even in its longest days?” That song is so good. I heard him tell that story on Fresh Air. John’s grandmother helped raise him. Obviously not everything that woman said was wise.

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