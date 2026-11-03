Jessica Alba & her friend dressed up as Nancy Kerrigan & Tonya Harding for Halloween

I’ll hate on Martha Stewart’s crass, out-of-touch Halloween costume all day, every day, but not all Halloween controversies are the same. It looks like they’re trying to cancel Jessica Alba for her Halloween costume too, only I have mixed feelings about this one. This year, Alba and her friend Kelly Sawyer decided to coordinate their costumes, with Alba dressing up as Nancy Kerrigan and Sawyer dressing up as Tonya Harding. Sawyer carried a baseball bat and Alba’s costume included a bloodied and bandaged knee. Get it? Like the infamous 1994 incident, where Tonya Harding’s ex-husband hired someone to literally kneecap Nancy Kerrigan. Alba ended up deleting the photos from Instagram after backlash in her comments.

Some backstory on the costumes, for those who don’t know: while the incident was absolutely traumatic for Kerrigan, this happened in 1994, it was a huge moment in pop culture and I’m absolutely positive that thousands of other people have dressed up as Harding and Kerrigan for Halloween. It was legitimately a huge pop culture moment and everyone who was alive in 1994 remembers it. My other criticism is that Tonya Harding never wielded the bat!! Shane Stant was the one who attacked Kerrigan, and he did so with a baton, not a bat. Historical accuracy for Halloween costumes, please! The assault was also turned into an excellent, Oscar-nominated film (I, Tonya) and many documentaries and such.

Now, are the costumes rather tasteless? Sure. Kerrigan’s career was never the same and she was literally assaulted with a baton. Harding received a lifetime ban from figure skating. People went to jail. It’s always super-tricky to use real-life true-crime people as Halloween costumes. I don’t think this is as controversial as Martha Stewart’s costume, but hey, I get why people were mad and I get why Alba deleted the pics.