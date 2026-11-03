Jessica Alba & her friend dressed up as Nancy Kerrigan & Tonya Harding for Halloween

I’ll hate on Martha Stewart’s crass, out-of-touch Halloween costume all day, every day, but not all Halloween controversies are the same. It looks like they’re trying to cancel Jessica Alba for her Halloween costume too, only I have mixed feelings about this one. This year, Alba and her friend Kelly Sawyer decided to coordinate their costumes, with Alba dressing up as Nancy Kerrigan and Sawyer dressing up as Tonya Harding. Sawyer carried a baseball bat and Alba’s costume included a bloodied and bandaged knee. Get it? Like the infamous 1994 incident, where Tonya Harding’s ex-husband hired someone to literally kneecap Nancy Kerrigan. Alba ended up deleting the photos from Instagram after backlash in her comments.
Some backstory on the costumes, for those who don’t know: while the incident was absolutely traumatic for Kerrigan, this happened in 1994, it was a huge moment in pop culture and I’m absolutely positive that thousands of other people have dressed up as Harding and Kerrigan for Halloween. It was legitimately a huge pop culture moment and everyone who was alive in 1994 remembers it. My other criticism is that Tonya Harding never wielded the bat!! Shane Stant was the one who attacked Kerrigan, and he did so with a baton, not a bat. Historical accuracy for Halloween costumes, please! The assault was also turned into an excellent, Oscar-nominated film (I, Tonya) and many documentaries and such.
Now, are the costumes rather tasteless? Sure. Kerrigan’s career was never the same and she was literally assaulted with a baton. Harding received a lifetime ban from figure skating. People went to jail. It’s always super-tricky to use real-life true-crime people as Halloween costumes. I don’t think this is as controversial as Martha Stewart’s costume, but hey, I get why people were mad and I get why Alba deleted the pics.
Photos courtesy of Jessica Alba’s Instagram.
Clever idea but some things should just be left to…an idea.
Lol, as my mother used to say: Not all your ideas need to be vocalized.
Thirty years later but still too soon.
Maybe there’s something wrong with me, but I don’t think this one seems too horrible. The fact that there was a movie creates a little buffer around it
@Gabby, I am with you. The movie buffer as you cleverly called it, is applicable in my opinion.
I can’t imagine dressing up to spoof someone’s tramautic moment. But that’s just me.
Stupid idea.
Other people’s trauma is not funny or cute. Actual crimes are not funny or cute.
I think it’s funny! And yes after a movie and Harding being on DWTS it’s fair game.
I remember an interview with Nancy Kerrigan saying she hated that she was forever linked to Tonya Harding. The whole “Tonya and Nancy” minimized the fact that she was completely traumatized. What people don’t remember is that she had had a disasterous skate at the previous Worlds, where she had ben expected to win, and her showing even lost the US a spot for the Olympics the following year. So she had worked hard on getting her nerves in check and improving her skills and was ready to have an amazing skate at Nationals. Then she gets bashed on the knee by a masked man, and she’s wondering if someone’s trying to kill her? Will all her hard work have come to nothing? She was attacked. And then, with the whole media circus around her, she has to heal and retrain and refocus. By the rules of figure skating she should have won the gold medal (and winning the gold medal at 16 with a shaky skate wasn’t super helpful to Oksana Baiul either–she would have been better off remaining in Olympic level for 4 more years and gaining maturity instead of being thrust into the spotlight at 16 with no reliable adults around her).
Turning her real pain and trauma into a joke was in poor taste. Not that a lot of people probably have done the same thing without question, but it was a shitty thing for Jessica Alba to do. No one in their right mind would dress up as Brock Turner and his victim for Halloween. For Alba (and I’m sure lots of other women had this “great idea” as well) to do it shows that even women tend to minimize the pain and suffering of other women, especially if the perpetrator is a woman (and while Tonya didn’t hit her, and was herself a victim of domestic violence, she was found guilty of obstructing justice, and was rightfully banned from the sport).