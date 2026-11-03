The Sussexes have moved into a new leased home on their friend’s Cotswolds estate

When the Sussex family moved to the UK in August, there was a lot of reporting about how they were house-hunting like crazy in the Cotswolds. That reporting seemed off the mark – the Sussexes ended up moving into a friend’s estate in the Cotswolds, and they seemed more focused on getting their kids settled and visiting with friends. Still, it was said that Prince Harry was interested in eventually purchasing a Cotswolds country home as a UK base, and the Sussexes reportedly had a budget of around £10 million. But now it looks like they’re just going to lease, and they’re not even moving off their friend’s estate.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved into their new home in the Cotswolds, ending the couple’s search for a permanent base in the UK.
The Sussexes had been staying in the main house on a businessman friend’s estate while they conducted their search, a source told the Daily Mail.
But the newspaper reports they have now found their new long-term home in a different property on the estate, although the exact location has not been disclosed.
“They were living in the main house,” a friend of the businessman said. “They have now moved to a property on the estate.”
The pair moved back to the UK in August after spending six years in California raising their two children Archie, seven , and Lillibet, five. The children are now attending school in the UK, but had to move from their first choice over security concerns.
Reports suggest the couple will keep hold of their £19.5m California home, which boasts a gym, swimming pool, cinema, wine cellar, and 13 bathrooms.
The duchess is also expected to temporarily relocate to Australia next year for the filming of Junior Masterchef, which she is set to co-host. A source told News.com.au that her husband, the Duke of Sussex, alongside their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, may travel to visit her, although nothing has been confirmed.
[From The Independent]
Please, please let this be true. The last thing Harry and Meghan need is to buy a home in the UK. The minute they put down those kinds of roots, all hell will break loose. The papers will publish the address, helicopters will be flown overhead and paparazzi will be waiting outside the kids’ school. I also believe that the moment the Sussexes make any big move to stay in the UK for longer than a season, that’s when RAVEC will deny their police protection. Whatever this Sussex Restoration Project was supposed to be, let’s wrap this sh-t up by Christmas and walk away clean, without entangling millions of dollars in British real estate.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
It doesn’t seem like Harry and Meghan are interested in buying a house in the UK. More confirmation that the move to the appears to be temporary.
I’m glad they weren’t rushing into buying a property. They’re waiting to see how things will pan out. This patience is very smart.
Nobody really know their plans or the duration of their stay. Have we seen helicopter yet over their house? I believe that to go international, As Ever need warehouses out of the US. In the UK today, in Australia next year. I trust the Sussex know what they are doing.
I’ve thought about that as well.
I wonder though if they are waiting for something that they really want to buy though? Or can you lease in Britain with an option to buy?
When H &M allegedly started house hunting, I dud the same, what legions of british reporters did: browsing over offers, comparing possibilities. Just for fun. There had been several estates/mansions/cottage with enough land to be protected, away from busy roads near decent infrastructure. I think if they had wanted to buy, they could have. Instead they decided to lease – and I’m deeply grateful they did. I really, really hope, this is a temporary thing. Yes, the Cotswolds are beautiful. The whipped up british public is not.
Twenty years ago the Indy wouldn’t cover gossip. It is not the paper that it used to be. It is now lifting it from the tabs without checking the facts.
Scooter’s acquaintance Evgeny Baron Lebedev of Siberia, son of KGB spy AlexanderLebedev, is the biggest shareholder and the editor for the past few years has been Geordie Greig, a Tory.
Greig is also a Middleton ally.
The editor used to work for the Daily Mail. He immediately began to tabloidise the paper. And they have been using H+M as clickbait just like all the other tabloids and broadsheets (also tabloids in my book).