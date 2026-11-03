The Sussexes have moved into a new leased home on their friend’s Cotswolds estate

When the Sussex family moved to the UK in August, there was a lot of reporting about how they were house-hunting like crazy in the Cotswolds. That reporting seemed off the mark – the Sussexes ended up moving into a friend’s estate in the Cotswolds, and they seemed more focused on getting their kids settled and visiting with friends. Still, it was said that Prince Harry was interested in eventually purchasing a Cotswolds country home as a UK base, and the Sussexes reportedly had a budget of around £10 million. But now it looks like they’re just going to lease, and they’re not even moving off their friend’s estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved into their new home in the Cotswolds, ending the couple’s search for a permanent base in the UK. The Sussexes had been staying in the main house on a businessman friend’s estate while they conducted their search, a source told the Daily Mail. But the newspaper reports they have now found their new long-term home in a different property on the estate, although the exact location has not been disclosed. “They were living in the main house,” a friend of the businessman said. “They have now moved to a property on the estate.” The pair moved back to the UK in August after spending six years in California raising their two children Archie, seven , and Lillibet, five. The children are now attending school in the UK, but had to move from their first choice over security concerns. Reports suggest the couple will keep hold of their £19.5m California home, which boasts a gym, swimming pool, cinema, wine cellar, and 13 bathrooms. The duchess is also expected to temporarily relocate to Australia next year for the filming of Junior Masterchef, which she is set to co-host. A source told News.com.au that her husband, the Duke of Sussex, alongside their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, may travel to visit her, although nothing has been confirmed.

[From The Independent]

Please, please let this be true. The last thing Harry and Meghan need is to buy a home in the UK. The minute they put down those kinds of roots, all hell will break loose. The papers will publish the address, helicopters will be flown overhead and paparazzi will be waiting outside the kids’ school. I also believe that the moment the Sussexes make any big move to stay in the UK for longer than a season, that’s when RAVEC will deny their police protection. Whatever this Sussex Restoration Project was supposed to be, let’s wrap this sh-t up by Christmas and walk away clean, without entangling millions of dollars in British real estate.