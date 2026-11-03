‘Royal aides’ are to blame for King Charles getting drenched in the Caribbean

Queen Camilla arrived in the Caribbean over the weekend, joining her husband after he had flown solo to multiple countries last week. King Charles was famously the most well-traveled Prince of Wales, but as king, you can tell that he no longer travels well, and that all of this takes a real toll on his health. Camilla has never traveled well, and whenever she joins her husband abroad, she looks gin-pickled and exhausted. Well, here are some photos of Charles and Camilla in Antigua and Barbuda this week. They allowed Camilla to taste-test local liquor to get her through the day.
Obviously, the biggest moment of this Caribbean Flop Tour already happened over the weekend. That was when Camilla and Charles went to a ceremony marking Antigua and Barbuda’s independence, only for the skies to open up with a torrential downpour. Camilla ordered someone to bring her an umbrella and she quickly staggered off, leaving her cancer-stricken husband to get soaked. She didn’t even offer Charles a chance to get under her umbrella. He stood there, watching Camilla trot off, and he was visibly fuming and yelling at her. The Mail’s coverage of the massively viral moment tried to help Charles and Camilla save face. Apparently, their aides were to blame! LOL.
A royal aide was blamed for an umbrella blunder during a Caribbean downpour which left King Charles drenched – on a visit overshadowed by demands for slavery reparations and calls to strip him of his role as head of state. The monarch was seen waving frantically and telling staff to ‘bring it’ after being left soaked to the bone in Antigua.
As Queen Camilla beat a hasty retreat, Charles turned and gestured in exasperation towards staff as he paced on and off the podium, appearing to mouth: ‘Where’s the umbrella?’ At one point, he even mimed holding one.
Charles was attending celebrations marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th anniversary of independence, just days after the country’s prime minister renewed demands for Britain to pay reparations for slavery and reiterated his desire to see the King replaced as head of state.
Back in Britain, ministers are facing mounting pressure over reparations after Andy Burnham opened the door to an official apology for Britain’s role in slavery. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, has insisted Britain has ‘had enough of apologising’ for its past and has rejected calls for reparations.
‘Umbrella-gate’ and the King’s soaking was a rare misstep by Buckingham Palace’s usually seamless operation, particularly given the optics of the day. Aides would ordinarily have checked the forecast and ensured an umbrella was immediately to hand. At one point, the King’s police protection officer could be seen hurrying staff to bring one over. His Majesty was eventually handed an umbrella by his equerry, Major Ben Rigby, who had been forced to run back into the stands to retrieve it from the rest of the entourage. By then, however, the King was soaked, with his lightweight summer suit appearing see-through in places.
It’s too funny that they’re blaming this on aides. Granted, I do think the palace aides were weirdly slow to get an umbrella to Charles, but that doesn’t change the fact that Camilla (most likely) grabbed the umbrella meant for Charles and then abandoned him to get soaked even further. I could not believe how much the videos blew up on social media. Too funny.
King Charles is not amused as torrential rain leaves him soaked through during a ceremony in Antigua on his Caribbean tour.
The King is drenched by rain after waiting over a minute longer than the Queen for an umbrella.
🔗 https://t.co/UEvXKSRozc https://t.co/HCyMhVBZ24
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2026
The King’s Caribbean tour was hit by a downpour, leaving the King shouting: “Where’s my umbrella?” to Palace aides while watching a parade in the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Camilla was handed an umbrella by Major Ben Rigby, the King’s equerry, but there was not one for Charles who was left standing in the rain. The rain stopped as Charles inspected those taking part in the parade.
By the time he was inside, he appeared to have seen the funny side of his soaking. He told the Antiguan prime minister: “I think I’m about to grow watercress on my suit!”
🔗 Tap the link to read more: https://t.co/l3Oyg071FU
— The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Diana just popping in to wish King Cheater and Queen Side Chick all the best on their tour
/s/
There seems to be something missing in the relationship, concern?
While I wouldnt wish an elderly person to be uncomfortable or miserable, this had me cackling. They are miserable people and clearly not much kinder to each other. LOL.
Camilla is gross on every level. When I saw how much she resembles Charle’s childhood nanny his issues became obvious. The whole family is groas. Charles has gotten the wife / kid and mockery he has earned. Down with the monarchy.
Couldn’t charles have asked in advance for an umbrella. He treated his employees in a bad way in front of cameras. Where’s the investigation. Lol. Camilla did not pay attention to her husband’s meltdown
Im sure if Meghan was one Island over they would have said it was her fault.
They haven’t already? surprise surprise.
For all the years that we’ve heard about the royal staff being the “gold standard” of service, they really are a slovenly bunch. It seems that they rarely miss an opportunity to make their boss look bad, especially during important events, leaking pens anyone? I wonder how many of them secretly resent and dislike the tantrum prone man-child they work for.
They have another one following this one.
Yeah I laughed aloud when I saw the phrase “rare misstep.” Please. It’s not rare at all. The BM just propagandize everything but even they can’t paper over this video that got circulated all over SM.
There’s a photo of Meghan holding an umbrella over for Harry while he gives a speech in the pouring rain. Maybe the BRF should take a lesson from the Sussex.
https://x.com/Gonzalezz1Z/status/2117237962433839345?a=rNHiWvVgifB_7yysDKE&s=20
That’s lovely, especially the look on her face.
For the other British people who think it’s always sunny in the Caribbean, June to December is the rainy season and most people always have their umbrella just in case it rains. A sudden downpour can also happen even in the dry season. So people always have their umbrella. The Palace aides should have been prepared because they were visiting in the rainy season. But Charles reaction was illuminating, it confirmed Earl Spencer’s observations about Charles. He’s quick to temper and very pampered. Charles probably should have been sent out with an umbrella in the first place and Camilla is just a selfish person.
Aside from the hilarious umbrella incident, it’s too bad the monarchy wasn’t smart and aware enough to realize that these kinds of visits have no place in the modern world. Not that they ever really did, mind you…
charles has been all wet forever…the old garden tool made sure her fat ass got out of the rain
Prince Philip never did this to QE2, to the best of my knowledge? Always made sure he kept behind her when on show.