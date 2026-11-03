‘Royal aides’ are to blame for King Charles getting drenched in the Caribbean

Queen Camilla arrived in the Caribbean over the weekend, joining her husband after he had flown solo to multiple countries last week. King Charles was famously the most well-traveled Prince of Wales, but as king, you can tell that he no longer travels well, and that all of this takes a real toll on his health. Camilla has never traveled well, and whenever she joins her husband abroad, she looks gin-pickled and exhausted. Well, here are some photos of Charles and Camilla in Antigua and Barbuda this week. They allowed Camilla to taste-test local liquor to get her through the day.

Obviously, the biggest moment of this Caribbean Flop Tour already happened over the weekend. That was when Camilla and Charles went to a ceremony marking Antigua and Barbuda’s independence, only for the skies to open up with a torrential downpour. Camilla ordered someone to bring her an umbrella and she quickly staggered off, leaving her cancer-stricken husband to get soaked. She didn’t even offer Charles a chance to get under her umbrella. He stood there, watching Camilla trot off, and he was visibly fuming and yelling at her. The Mail’s coverage of the massively viral moment tried to help Charles and Camilla save face. Apparently, their aides were to blame! LOL.

A royal aide was blamed for an umbrella blunder during a Caribbean downpour which left King Charles drenched – on a visit overshadowed by demands for slavery reparations and calls to strip him of his role as head of state. The monarch was seen waving frantically and telling staff to ‘bring it’ after being left soaked to the bone in Antigua. As Queen Camilla beat a hasty retreat, Charles turned and gestured in exasperation towards staff as he paced on and off the podium, appearing to mouth: ‘Where’s the umbrella?’ At one point, he even mimed holding one. Charles was attending celebrations marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th anniversary of independence, just days after the country’s prime minister renewed demands for Britain to pay reparations for slavery and reiterated his desire to see the King replaced as head of state. Back in Britain, ministers are facing mounting pressure over reparations after Andy Burnham opened the door to an official apology for Britain’s role in slavery. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, has insisted Britain has ‘had enough of apologising’ for its past and has rejected calls for reparations. ‘Umbrella-gate’ and the King’s soaking was a rare misstep by Buckingham Palace’s usually seamless operation, particularly given the optics of the day. Aides would ordinarily have checked the forecast and ensured an umbrella was immediately to hand. At one point, the King’s police protection officer could be seen hurrying staff to bring one over. His Majesty was eventually handed an umbrella by his equerry, Major Ben Rigby, who had been forced to run back into the stands to retrieve it from the rest of the entourage. By then, however, the King was soaked, with his lightweight summer suit appearing see-through in places.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s too funny that they’re blaming this on aides. Granted, I do think the palace aides were weirdly slow to get an umbrella to Charles, but that doesn’t change the fact that Camilla (most likely) grabbed the umbrella meant for Charles and then abandoned him to get soaked even further. I could not believe how much the videos blew up on social media. Too funny.

King Charles is not amused as torrential rain leaves him soaked through during a ceremony in Antigua on his Caribbean tour. The King is drenched by rain after waiting over a minute longer than the Queen for an umbrella. 🔗 https://t.co/UEvXKSRozc https://t.co/HCyMhVBZ24 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2026

The King’s Caribbean tour was hit by a downpour, leaving the King shouting: “Where’s my umbrella?” to Palace aides while watching a parade in the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.⁠

⁠

Camilla was handed an umbrella by Major Ben Rigby, the King’s equerry, but there was not one for Charles who was left standing in the rain. The rain stopped as Charles inspected those taking part in the parade.⁠

⁠

By the time he was inside, he appeared to have seen the funny side of his soaking. He told the Antiguan prime minister: “I think I’m about to grow watercress on my suit!”⁠

⁠

🔗 Tap the link to read more: https://t.co/l3Oyg071FU — The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 2, 2026