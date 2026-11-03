Paris Jackson wants Michael Jackson’s estate to release $600 million to the family trust

When Michael Jackson died in 2009, he left behind an extremely complicated estate and three children, Prince, Paris and Bigi. Paris Jackson is the most visible of the three kids, but she’s the middle child, not the oldest. Still, Paris is seemingly in charge of advocating for herself and her brothers in regards to their father’s estate. Honestly, this whole time, I thought Paris and her brothers had access to a chunk of Michael’s estate and I believed that they probably had trust funds, either individual trusts or one trust for all the kids. That’s the way most estates would be structured. That is not the way MJ’s will was structured though. As it turns out, Paris and her brothers are supposed to have a trust, but MJ’s executor has never, in seventeen years, put money into the trust.

Paris Jackson is asking her late father Michael Jackson’s estate to release $600 million to a family trust meant to benefit her and her two brothers, arguing that they have waited more than 17 years for the trust to be funded.

In a new court filing, Paris, 28, said the estate has generated billions of dollars since the King of Pop’s death in 2009, but the trust intended to provide for his children has yet to receive its funding. She is asking a Los Angeles judge to order a partial distribution of the estate’s assets to the Michael Jackson Family Trust, according to documents filed Oct. 29 and reviewed by PEOPLE.

The trust was established to provide for Michael’s three children, Prince, 29, Paris and Bigi, 24. Under its terms, the siblings were supposed to begin receiving income from their respective shares when they turned 21. They were also meant to begin receiving portions of the money held for them at age 30, with additional distributions at 35 and 40, according to the filing. Paris claims those arrangements have not happened as her father intended.

“More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s family trust remains unfunded,” the petition states.

The filing points out that Prince is approaching his 30th birthday, while Paris turns 29 in April and Bigi turns 25 in February. Paris argues that the lack of funding has left the siblings dependent on the estate’s remaining executor, John Branca, to determine when and how much money they receive.

Paris’ attorneys argue that the estate has generated substantial cash through a series of business deals and property sales, making a partial distribution to the family trust possible. Those transactions include the sale of the estate’s interest in EMI Music Publishing for $287.5 million in 2018, the sale of Neverland Ranch for $22 million in 2020 and a 2023 deal with Sony involving Michael’s music and other intellectual-property assets, according to the petition.

The transactions generated more than $1 billion in cash for the estate before taxes and expenses, the filing claims. The executors have previously valued the estate at between $2 billion and $3 billion, according to the petition. Paris’ attorneys also point to an estate accounting that showed approximately $850 million in cash and cash-equivalent assets as of December 2024. After accounting for potential liabilities, Paris believes roughly $600 million is available for distribution, according to the filing.

The petition also revisits a promise the estate’s executors made in 2011, when they told the court they were considering filing a separate request to distribute money. Paris’ attorneys allege that request was never filed.