Sarah Ferguson ‘lying low’ after her UK return & she’s still in contact with Prince Andrew

One year ago, King Charles formally “stripped” the York ducal titles from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. While Sarah has been divorced from Andrew since the 1990s, she was able to retain her “Duchess of York” title on a technicality, and she still used the title up until last year. The titles were stripped because of the wave of revelations from the Epstein Files, and, at the time, the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. A few months after all of that, Sarah disappeared. She moved out of Royal Lodge and then she was in the wind, traveling in the Middle East and Europe, and most likely relying on the kindness of friends. The vibe I got was that Sarah made a conscious choice to disappear because she was scared – scared of the Firm, scared of the press, scared that she would be arrested in some kind of tertiary Epstein/Maxwell prosecution. Well, in the late summer, Sarah moved back to the UK. She used the Sussex Restoration to return quietly and set up shop outside of London. Now Sarah’s rep is confirming some details about Sarah’s new, quiet life in the UK.

Sarah Ferguson is settling back into life in the U.K. amid the ongoing fallout from her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The former Duchess of York, 67, has been spending time with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and her five grandchildren since returning to the U.K. in late summer, her spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “She’s resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She’s happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation,” the spokesperson says. Ferguson, who has largely stayed out of the public eye this year, is believed to be renting a house in the Home Counties, the areas surrounding London. She previously spent time in the Austrian Alps, where her whereabouts were revealed in April following months of speculation. Among the family members Ferguson has been spending time with is her newest grandchild, Eugenie’s daughter Adelaide, who was born in August. “She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren,” the spokesperson adds. Although it is unclear whether Ferguson has seen her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, since her return to the U.K., the two are still very much in contact, PEOPLE understands. Andrew now lives in seclusion on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk. “They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents,” Ferguson’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Their continued contact comes nearly a year after King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal titles and honors and ordered him and Ferguson to vacate Royal Lodge, the sprawling Windsor residence where the former couple had lived under the same roof for around two decades.

[From People]

I strongly suspect – but have no proof of – that Sarah worked out some kind of deal with Buckingham Palace. Her return was so sudden and so quiet, I sort of believe that she was only able to do it that way if she gave something to the palace. Like, maybe she promised them that she wouldn’t write a memoir or give any tell-all interviews. And in exchange for that promise, Sarah was able to return and maybe they even gave her some limited funds to help her along with her new life. It would make sense, especially given the arrangements made around Prince Andrew.

Additionally, last week, Sarah was seen in London for the first time in almost a year. She attended a memorial service for Paddy McNally, her ex and benefactor/friend.