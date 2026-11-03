Sarah Ferguson ‘lying low’ after her UK return & she’s still in contact with Prince Andrew

One year ago, King Charles formally “stripped” the York ducal titles from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. While Sarah has been divorced from Andrew since the 1990s, she was able to retain her “Duchess of York” title on a technicality, and she still used the title up until last year. The titles were stripped because of the wave of revelations from the Epstein Files, and, at the time, the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. A few months after all of that, Sarah disappeared. She moved out of Royal Lodge and then she was in the wind, traveling in the Middle East and Europe, and most likely relying on the kindness of friends. The vibe I got was that Sarah made a conscious choice to disappear because she was scared – scared of the Firm, scared of the press, scared that she would be arrested in some kind of tertiary Epstein/Maxwell prosecution. Well, in the late summer, Sarah moved back to the UK. She used the Sussex Restoration to return quietly and set up shop outside of London. Now Sarah’s rep is confirming some details about Sarah’s new, quiet life in the UK.
Sarah Ferguson is settling back into life in the U.K. amid the ongoing fallout from her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The former Duchess of York, 67, has been spending time with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and her five grandchildren since returning to the U.K. in late summer, her spokesperson tells PEOPLE.
“She’s resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She’s happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation,” the spokesperson says.
Ferguson, who has largely stayed out of the public eye this year, is believed to be renting a house in the Home Counties, the areas surrounding London. She previously spent time in the Austrian Alps, where her whereabouts were revealed in April following months of speculation.
Among the family members Ferguson has been spending time with is her newest grandchild, Eugenie’s daughter Adelaide, who was born in August.
“She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren,” the spokesperson adds.
Although it is unclear whether Ferguson has seen her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, since her return to the U.K., the two are still very much in contact, PEOPLE understands. Andrew now lives in seclusion on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
“They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents,” Ferguson’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE.
Their continued contact comes nearly a year after King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal titles and honors and ordered him and Ferguson to vacate Royal Lodge, the sprawling Windsor residence where the former couple had lived under the same roof for around two decades.
I strongly suspect – but have no proof of – that Sarah worked out some kind of deal with Buckingham Palace. Her return was so sudden and so quiet, I sort of believe that she was only able to do it that way if she gave something to the palace. Like, maybe she promised them that she wouldn’t write a memoir or give any tell-all interviews. And in exchange for that promise, Sarah was able to return and maybe they even gave her some limited funds to help her along with her new life. It would make sense, especially given the arrangements made around Prince Andrew.
Additionally, last week, Sarah was seen in London for the first time in almost a year. She attended a memorial service for Paddy McNally, her ex and benefactor/friend.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Duchess of York title was a sort of “gift” in the divorce settlement. Her HRH was taken. She was free to remarry but would have had to give up the courtesy title.
It’s very telling that these two haven’t been ostracized from polite society. It’s giving lay low for a while till this all blows over. Marked contrast to the media desperately trying to link Meghan to her father’s perversion.
The joint appearance of Andrew and his ex at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral was the last before the Epstein Files were released. What is going on with the Balmoral investigation. Was Fergie assured that there would be no charges?
Can Fergie really lay low for any extended period of time? She always needs money, and even if BP is giving her hush money, it’ll never be enough.
A small technicality – KCIII didn’t formally remove Andrew’s position as Duke of York. He can’t; only Parliament can.
However, the king can remove AMW from the Roll of the Peerage, which he did late last year. This means AMW “is no longer legally recognized as a peer in official documents.” Hence he’s not referred to by his title anymore, anywhere.
What KCIII can also do, by himself, is completely remove Andrew’s title of Prince, and his HRH. He did this last year as well.
https://www.the-gazette.co.uk/news/national/25602156.king-formally-removes-andrews-prince-title-hrh-style/
https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/peerages-can-they-be-removed/#heading-2
Something to keep in mind given all of Will’s noise about what he’s going to do to Harry as soon as he can.
And yeah, no doubt Sarah worked out a deal. It’s worth it to BP to keep her quiet, she’s as much of a loose cannon as Andrew, if not more so.
I still don’t know why the royals haven’t killed her yet. I know that sounds terrible, but I’m truly surprised. Not that they should, but that they would.
There’s also the issue that associates of Epstein have been dying by suicide at an alarming rate.