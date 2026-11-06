Morgan Spector: Billionaires ‘all seem to be pretty boring, unfunny & unattractive people’

One of my weirdest secrets is that I only really find Morgan Spector attractive in character on The Gilded Age. Spector plays nouveau-riche George Russell, aka Railroad Daddy, and in the role, Spector carries himself differently than in real life. Like, I’ve seen Spector’s interviews and he’s funny and a bit dorky. On The Gilded Age, he looks like he’s about two seconds from boning most of the women. Acting! Anyway, Morgan is really trying to make me hot for him in real life, because WHAT is this Man About Town cover?? It’s hot. Really hot. You can read his profile here. Some highlights:

The Gilded Age is the longest he’s ever played the same character: “There is a process of figuring out the rules of a character, and once you know them and you lock in your intentions, you can live in their fiction and forget who you are. That is really a luxury. I find that the relationship with the characters and my ease with the parameters of who they are deepens over the course of time.” So much so that when, for a new role, he shortened the robust but refined corporate beard that is synonymous with George and has been sported by Spector between seasons, he barely recognised himself. “It took me three weeks to get used to my face again.”

He loves his wife Rebecca Hall: “I think Rebecca is one of the great living actors, actually. I get to go to work with her, and I get to learn from her, and have a front-row seat to her work… She’s also somebody who is so fundamentally truthful as an actor that she can start messing with your capacity to believe in what she’s doing. She can give performances that are of characters who aren’t persuasive as people, which to me is a level of meta complexity and social observation that I would never dare approach.”

Railroad Daddy almost died last season. “You want to balance familiarity with surprise and novelty,” says Spector of his character’s evolution. “As strong as he is in the world of business, what we really come to learn about George now is that he relies on his family, and his relationship with Bertha [his wife] is a stabilising, tethering force. In Season 4, we’re seeing someone who is really, to some extent, reeling as a result of all of that coming apart.”

The economics of the modern world: “I think there’s just a pervasive sense that no one is taking care of you,” shares Spector on his society today. “If you become ill in America, you could lose everything. When you look at the experience of the ordinary person and contrast it with the idea that a single individual can be worth a trillion dollars, it’s obviously obscene. As much as our show is escapism, I think what makes it juicy escapism is that it does bring us back to the reality we’re living in now in a certain way.”

On the billionaire elites: “I have to say, I’m not interested in them personally. They all seem to be pretty boring, unfunny and unattractive people. But what’s interesting about them is that structurally they occupy this position that requires them to act in a certain way according to a certain set of incentives, and that’s what I see drives George in his business behaviour, right? He is a pure capitalist and unapologetic about responding to those incentives. But what’s interesting is how he’s still able to consider himself a moral person in his personal life because he draws a big, bright line between these two sides of himself. I think that does allow us some insight into these contemporary figures because I’m sure they compartmentalise in similar ways.”

He enjoys being on a glorified soap opera because people need fun. “The world is pretty grim in a lot of ways right now, and I find that when I’m engaged in work that isn’t giving me enjoyment and just wants to grab me by the back of the head and rub my face in suffering, I’m like, ‘We’re doing this every day, and if there isn’t some aspect of pleasure here, what are we doing?’ I’m not saying I’m drawn to things that are fundamentally frivolous, but I think increasingly I want there to be a bargain with the audience that if you give me your hour, we’re going to offer you some pleasure.”

On his Gilded Age fanbase: “If your performance captures people’s imaginations in a certain way, you can only be grateful to connect to an audience that way. But it can also be revoked. I’ve seen people comment online, being like, ‘I watched him in this other thing without his beard, and I was like, ‘Ugh!’ It’s really not about you and who you are in your actual life. It has to be a thing like, ‘Oh, the sun is shining today, that’s nice. Tomorrow it might not be, and that’s cool too.’”