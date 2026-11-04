Mystery celebrity lost his bid for an injunction, but the papers still can’t publish his name

Note: The “mystery celebrity” being discussed in this story is not Russell Brand. Russell Brand just so happened to be in and out of a London court in recent weeks because he is *also* credibly accused of predatory behavior on women and girls.

For weeks now, a case has been snaking its way through the London courts. A mystery celebrity man is trying to block the British media from publishing reports about his predatory behavior with girls and women. The mystery man sought a comprehensive injunction on the grounds of his own mental health, meaning he claims that he would attempt suicide for a third time if… credible accusations about his predations are ever published. Well, the celebrity has lost his bid for an injunction… but the press still can’t publish their stories because the guy is going to appeal the ruling.

A celebrity who asked the High Court to permanently prevent two news organisations from publishing his identity and allegations of sexual misconduct has lost his case, with the court saying the man’s claim for an injunction was denied. But the judge said a temporary injunction preventing the man from being named and the allegations published should remain in place, in order to allow the celebrity to appeal against the judgment, with anonymity and reporting restrictions remaining in force during the period allowed for any appeal. ITN and the Guardian have said they believe it is in the public interest to publish allegations that the man abused his status to engage, or attempt to engage, in “inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women”. The man, who denies the allegations, said any publication would be “highly likely” to lead him to kill himself, and that the court should prevent any publication or broadcast. In his judgment on Tuesday, Mr Justice Nicklin rejected the injunction request. He said: “The court did not determine whether the allegations, or any of them, were true, and the dismissal of the claim does not amount to approval of any publication the defendants may decide to make.” Nicklin noted that the man has repeatedly said he intends to take his own life if the allegations are published, and that this must be taken seriously. He added these statements do not “establish that suicide is inevitable or that treatment cannot reduce the risk”. With a strict anonymity order remaining in place, it would be against the law to identify the man or publish details that might do so. The man can now take his case to the Court of Appeal. Sara Mansoori KC, representing the celebrity, asked the court for time to decide whether he wanted to challenge the ruling. She said that her client is “in a highly vulnerable position” and has “not been in a position to give us instructions on any appeal”. The claimant must lodge reasons to appeal by 16:30 GMT on 9 November.

[From BBC]

This whole situation makes me sick. It’s like a case study for how predators manipulate the legal system to their advantage. Not only that, it’s a case study for how narcissists center themselves in every story, their pain, their suicidal thoughts, their vulnerability. What about the pain and vulnerability of all of the women and girls who were preyed upon? Keep in mind, everyone in the UK and everyone in the media knows exactly who this man is. That’s why he keeps getting fired from jobs, that’s why his publisher will no longer publish his books, that’s why he’s not getting booked on talk shows. People know who this is, so this case is simply about this mystery celebrity attempting to block reporting of what he did to his victims.