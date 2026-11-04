Collin Gosselin to influencers who use kids for content: children are not your meal ticket



Coliln Gosselin’s memoir In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood is currently #1 on the Amazon nonfiction charts after three weeks on the list. It has over 5,800 reviews and 4.9 stars. Collin, 22, describes the way his mother isolated him from his siblings, abused him and sent him away to a facility at just 11. In a new podcast interview with his Special Forces co-competitor, Candace Cameron Bure, Collin told some of the harrowing stories about his childhood that have made his book a bestseller. (Sidenote: Candace is annoying but she did a decent job interviewing Collin.) I wanted to talk about his thoughts on social media and the children of influencers. Collin grew up on reality television and he has some well-deserved criticism for influencers who put their children online.

On being raised to perform for the cameras

The scariest part as a young kid was not having that the say in that. You’re so young and then the first thing you ever know is cameras and lights and you’re a performer. You’re there to perform. There’s this dynamic of ‘my value to my family is my performance, right’? I didn’t choose any of it.

On things that people didn’t see on camera

There would be moments where production would bring out like puppies, for instance. They’d get the pictures. They’d get the happy moments and laughs. And then they’d cut and take the puppies away, take the ice cream away, whatever it was. There were so many of these little moments… it was scripted happiness I called it. Just to get the right shot and then it was like poof gone.

Why can’t I just be a kid? Why can’t I just play with the puppies?

On how his mother rejected him

It was something that was reflected onto me and it could have been because of multiple different reasons. Maybe she saw a lot of my father in me. Maybe she saw just that I was more naturally stubborn. But there was there’s just so many moments even captured on the show where I mean I make efforts to to put myself out there to bring my mom gifts to bring her flowers. And I just constantly get knocked down.

On how laws for kids on social media should be changed

It can’t be healthy for a child to understand that their reality is just cameras, and that their worth is drawn from how they can perform for their parents. It is not your children’s responsibility to bring income into the family and put food on the table. That’s the parents responsibility. Why are they your… income? Children are not your meal ticket.

I see so many social media accounts and it’s like without your child, you wouldn’t really have a social media presence.

And then I look at it from the other side. That’s horrible. How do you not see that as a parent? How do you not understand that? Is that not ringing any alarm bells?