Collin Gosselin to influencers who use kids for content: children are not your meal ticket

Coliln Gosselin’s memoir In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood is currently #1 on the Amazon nonfiction charts after three weeks on the list. It has over 5,800 reviews and 4.9 stars. Collin, 22, describes the way his mother isolated him from his siblings, abused him and sent him away to a facility at just 11. In a new podcast interview with his Special Forces co-competitor, Candace Cameron Bure, Collin told some of the harrowing stories about his childhood that have made his book a bestseller. (Sidenote: Candace is annoying but she did a decent job interviewing Collin.) I wanted to talk about his thoughts on social media and the children of influencers. Collin grew up on reality television and he has some well-deserved criticism for influencers who put their children online.
On being raised to perform for the cameras
The scariest part as a young kid was not having that the say in that. You’re so young and then the first thing you ever know is cameras and lights and you’re a performer. You’re there to perform. There’s this dynamic of ‘my value to my family is my performance, right’? I didn’t choose any of it.
On things that people didn’t see on camera
There would be moments where production would bring out like puppies, for instance. They’d get the pictures. They’d get the happy moments and laughs. And then they’d cut and take the puppies away, take the ice cream away, whatever it was. There were so many of these little moments… it was scripted happiness I called it. Just to get the right shot and then it was like poof gone.
Why can’t I just be a kid? Why can’t I just play with the puppies?
On how his mother rejected him
It was something that was reflected onto me and it could have been because of multiple different reasons. Maybe she saw a lot of my father in me. Maybe she saw just that I was more naturally stubborn. But there was there’s just so many moments even captured on the show where I mean I make efforts to to put myself out there to bring my mom gifts to bring her flowers. And I just constantly get knocked down.
On how laws for kids on social media should be changed
It can’t be healthy for a child to understand that their reality is just cameras, and that their worth is drawn from how they can perform for their parents. It is not your children’s responsibility to bring income into the family and put food on the table. That’s the parents responsibility. Why are they your… income? Children are not your meal ticket.
I see so many social media accounts and it’s like without your child, you wouldn’t really have a social media presence.
And then I look at it from the other side. That’s horrible. How do you not see that as a parent? How do you not understand that? Is that not ringing any alarm bells?
[From transcript of Candace Cameron Bure podcast]
Most of us know the horrific story of how Ruby Franke exploited and abused her children. That is one of the worst cautionary tales. There are countless YouTubers and TikTokers who use their children for content. As Collin mentioned those family influencers wouldn’t have a social media presence otherwise. What are those children’s lives like behind the camera? How damaging is it to grow up with parents who treat you as a commodity? Who never let you take a day off? It should not be legal to show the faces of children under 13 on social media. They are unable to consent. Maybe we can start to change the laws to catch up with technology. I have hope that we can make some sweeping changes now that we’ve taken back the House and Senate.
I completely and totally agree with him on this – parents who use their kids as a meal ticket or even for attention don’t deserve them. They are stage parents regards of the medium used and we have seen time and again the damage that does to a child.
Agree, but I think they’re worse than stage parents. They make their kids’ entire lives into content. Collin and his siblings had no time to just be kids. Their childhoods were not normal. And poor Collin, when he ceased to be a ‘cast member’ that his mom could count on, she threw him away. Laws need to be made to prevent this. Hopefully as a culture, we’ve moved past interest in shows and content like this. I was not a Kate Plus 8 watcher, but the one time I checked it out while channel surfing, all I could think was, ‘These people are miserable, this woman especially, and why do people want to watch this?’
I think that identifiable pictures of children under 13 should not be monetizable. I don’t think banning pictures of children entirely is workable.
I’m inclined to agree. Break the link to revenue and things would shift.
Edit to add – much like how I’d love there to be laws that if kids are on tv or making music or whatever the vast majority of their income should get locked away until they’re adults with mandatory financial awareness training.
I would love to see some accountability on the part of the TLC producers who were responsible for some of this. (not excusing his parents but the production team was more than complicit)
I never watched this show (or any reality tv) but it was so pervasive in the culture I knew them. I feel terrible their childhood was stolen.
Agree. Accountability needs to be held on all fronts: the studios, platforms, businesses “selling” the myth, producers, and parents. The children are the victims of these blatant money making schemes and it is not just privacy, but lost agency. It all boils down to the parents though–they are the ones with the legal right to sell their children’s image for clicks/cash/ relevancy. It is abhorrent and detrimental to the children and society and since greed will never stop, laws need to be placed that stops it until people are of legal age of consent.
My diabolical mother used to defend Kate Gosselin’s behavior and the Duggar’s bizarre religious practices. Birds of a feather. 🤮