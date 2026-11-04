Prince William & Prince George jetted off to Spain to watch football in the rain

Prince William hasn’t had a public event since October 21st, when he tagged along with his father and the side-chick queen for a visit to Aberfan, Wales. Soon after Aberfan, he went on vacation, possibly with his wife and children, all for the half-term break. The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths actually made a point of reporting that the Wales family skipped their “annual” trip to Jordan this year because of geopolitical concerns, but Griffiths made it sound like the family has been going to Jordan around this time for many years. Which we didn’t know.
Anyway, it sounds like the family vacationed somewhere inside the UK. But William still had the itch to go somewhere without Kate. So he flew to Barcelona with his son Prince George. They went to see Aston Villa play, of course. Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the pouring rain. It’s a family thing this week, I guess – King Charles got soaked while on the job in the Caribbean, all while William and George got soaked watching football.
In case you’re wondering why George was allowed to dress like a kid in his little Adidas jacket, it’s for one of two reasons: either this stadium doesn’t have a dress code or they were sitting in an area without a jacket-and-tie dress code. The whole reason why George has to wear a suit to Wimbledon every year is because he sits in the Royal Box with his family, and the Royal Box has a dress code (even for kids). Anyway, I’m so glad that William and George could break away from their vacation to watch football in Spain. Sigh…
Apparently Prince William is braving the 🌧️ conditions hahaha flying in Barcelona and watching football with his son after not working for weeks. Hahahaha so brave he deserves a medal 🥇 🥇.
https://t.co/WwjiS5CoVH
— Nina (@ShakeLS) November 3, 2026
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Cover Images.
He rarely takes Charlotte and Louis on solo outings or brings them along. It would be good if he took the other children too. George will soon be at an age when he may want to go to games with his friends. If there is a sports outing, parents would take the family for a family day at an event. not just one of them.
Villa Park doesn’t have a dress code. Maybe where William sits has one but the stadium itself does not. He could sit elsewhere and wear casual clothes if he wanted.
Does this count at work?
Honestly this made me wonder if they were vacationing in Spain so that’s why they went. But in general it’s getting old that William can barely work and won’t travel for work but will travel for Villa.
I certainly believe they are vacationing in Spain. The last time he did this in Paris it was because they were vacationing in Paris after being photographed skiing in France.
Why do I feel someone owns one of those hunting spaces in Spain. Maybe that super rich guy who had the wedding a few years back. Sorry I’m too tired to look up his name.
William is already treating his other children like spares. I thought he and George weren’t supposed to fly together.
He should give each of the other children “special” times not just George.
Yep. I thought Kate and William were determined not to do the spare/heir thing and yet, here they are, the heir and his heir — the heir squared — enjoying the privileges of their position.
K&W are such hypocrites.
Get the kid an Aston Villa scarf already! They should both have them. What kind of fans are they if they don’t even have the scarves? It would go great with their jackets here. Sheesh.
Apparently William and George were sitting in the Directors box and William posed for a photo with a Barcelona official. He was a wearing a suit with a sweater. It’s likely George was dressed similarly and they wore their rain jackets on top of that. In one of the photos George has on the same jacket as another man who I’m assuming is someone from Aston Villa.