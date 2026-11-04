Prince William & Prince George jetted off to Spain to watch football in the rain

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Prince William hasn’t had a public event since October 21st, when he tagged along with his father and the side-chick queen for a visit to Aberfan, Wales. Soon after Aberfan, he went on vacation, possibly with his wife and children, all for the half-term break. The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths actually made a point of reporting that the Wales family skipped their “annual” trip to Jordan this year because of geopolitical concerns, but Griffiths made it sound like the family has been going to Jordan around this time for many years. Which we didn’t know.

Anyway, it sounds like the family vacationed somewhere inside the UK. But William still had the itch to go somewhere without Kate. So he flew to Barcelona with his son Prince George. They went to see Aston Villa play, of course. Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the pouring rain. It’s a family thing this week, I guess – King Charles got soaked while on the job in the Caribbean, all while William and George got soaked watching football.

In case you’re wondering why George was allowed to dress like a kid in his little Adidas jacket, it’s for one of two reasons: either this stadium doesn’t have a dress code or they were sitting in an area without a jacket-and-tie dress code. The whole reason why George has to wear a suit to Wimbledon every year is because he sits in the Royal Box with his family, and the Royal Box has a dress code (even for kids). Anyway, I’m so glad that William and George could break away from their vacation to watch football in Spain. Sigh…

Apparently Prince William is braving the 🌧️ conditions hahaha flying in Barcelona and watching football with his son after not working for weeks. Hahahaha so brave he deserves a medal 🥇 🥇.

https://t.co/WwjiS5CoVH — Nina (@ShakeLS) November 3, 2026

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