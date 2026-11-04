Matthew Broderick: Nepo baby is a nasty term… people crap on kids of actors



Matthew Broderick was a guest on the new Nepo, Baby! podcast, hosted by actor Jake Robards and actor/producer Emily Wachtel. Robards is the son of actor Jason Robards, and Wachtel grew up next to Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in Westport, Connecticut and was best friends with their daughter. Wachtel produced a docuseries about Newman and Woodward, 2022’s The Last Movie Stars. She wants to reclaim the term “nepo baby,” judging by the name of the podcast and some comments she made to Broderick on this episode. Good luck with that, privileged lady interviewing celebrities you know through family contacts. Speaking of that, Robards knows Broderick from a movie Broderick starred in with Robards’s dad.

Broderick is of course a nepo baby too, his dad was an actor and his mom was a playwright. He wants to make sure his son with Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie, 24, gets a fair shake in the family business. Broderick admitted that both he and his wife often read lines on James’ audition tapes. Despite this he tries to have a nuanced take on nepotism in the industry. He admitted that it’s a huge advantage to have parents in the business, but he doesn’t want James to get passed over for roles because of it either. Also, like Robards, Broderick dislikes the term “nepo baby.”

Robards: I’ve got a son who’s acting and he just did a play… he’s 16. What advice [do you] give or how do you navigate that? I know your son is getting into acting and as my dad would say ‘he’s got the family disease.’ Do you try to [encourage him] or stay neutral? Broderick: I try to be neutral and supportive. I do some of his auditions with him, you know, because everything’s on tape now. I’ve played everybody. I play very young women. Everything. His mom does most of that, but I do some. Wachtel: I love the idea that you read lines together. Broderick: We do, and his mom does a lot. It’s one thing to get rejected when you’re doing it and starting, but it’s pretty awful to watch it with your child. It kills you. Wachtel: What advice do you give him when he’s rejected? Broderick: I always try to tell him how many factors are involved, you know, casting is… there’s so many boxes that have to get checked aside from being good in it. Wachtel: Would you ever want to do a play with one of your kids? Broderick: I do think about it. We even had a real discussion about it, but I’m so scared of putting that pressure on him. I suppose it has its drawbacks. I think it’s mostly a huge advantage if you have a parent in the [business]. A huge advantage. At the same time, there’s probably a lot expected of you too. Comparing and I don’t know. Robards: When we chatted you said something like ‘I don’t want to have him get hired for his name, but I don’t want him to not get hired for his name.’ That’s so true. Wachtel [to Broderick]: Do your kids ever use the word nepo baby? Broderick: I’m sure they know it, but he’s never mentioned that to me. Robards: I hate the term, it drives me nuts. Wachtel: I love it I think it’s a plus. Broderick: It’s a nasty term, you know? Wachtel: It’s not going to be, because it exists everywhere. Broderick: People got very into like crapping on kids of actors. Even though I think forever actors’ kids have gone into it. For thousands of years. Shakespeare, I’m sure all those those theater companies had kids who went [into this]. Something to pick on, it’s just fun to pick on people.

[From the Nepo, Baby! podcast transcript]

Broderick’s take reminds me of Tom Hanks saying that acting is a family business and there’s nothing to see here, essentially. That could be true in a way, but it’s so oblivious to the power and wealth these people have.

As a parent I understand the impulse to protect your child. Broderick seemed to check his instinct to defend James and he admitted that it’s a huge advantage to have famous parents. He didn’t seem to grap the fact that starring in James’ audition tapes magnifies that advantage. How is it fair to other young people auditioning for a role to have Matthew Broderick and/or Sarah Jessica Parker reading lines with one of the candidates? I get that they’re likely off camera, but they have super recognizable voices. Actors who have been featured on major series are still struggling to make ends meet. James’ competition could be working three gig jobs and living in a tiny roach-infested apartment.