The Sussexes will spend Christmas in the UK if Doria Ragland agrees to come

It’s been clear to me since August that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications team has been employing a new media strategy. That strategy includes numerous briefings to favored media outlets like People Magazine, the Telegraph and Hello. For months now, those outlets have run curiously sourced stories which turn out to be straight from Team Sussex’s comms team. There’s some consternation about this among Sussex supporters, but I welcome the change, because for five-plus years, their comms strategy was really awful. All of which to say, Team Sussex has been keeping certain outlets updated on their plans for the coming months, including certain changes in plans. For the past month, we’ve heard that the Sussexes would spend Christmas in Montecito, with Doria Ragland, their first time back in California as a family since August. Turns out, those plans are probably changing.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set for their first Christmas in the UK in eight years, HELLO! can reveal. The Sussexes hope to spend the holidays with the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, with any potential plans depending on what she decides to do.
While previous reports suggested they could be returning to Montecito in California, where they spent the last six years after stepping down as senior working royals, HELLO! understands they are making early plans for a UK Christmas with Doria.
However, it’s believed that their plans are still unconfirmed.
They’re also not expected to spend the festive season with the royal family, with a source previously telling The Times that they would find it “too awkward and too difficult,” adding that they’re not expecting an invitation.
HELLO!’s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, previously told A Right Royal Podcast that spending Christmas with Doria was “always the plan”.
Thanksgiving comes at the end of November, but the couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, will be expected to attend school that week.
It’s also expected that Harry and Meghan will mark the weekend’s Remembrance events privately, and will not join the rest of the royal family at the Cenotaph in London.
Yeah, they’re saying that it’s dependent on Doria and whether she’s okay with traveling to the UK. And if she isn’t? I hope they go back to Montecito. But I’d be willing to bet that Doria will be convinced and that Harry is the one driving this. My guess is that he’s nostalgic for “a British Christmas,” but not necessarily a royal Christmas. That being said, if Harry’s father made some noise about inviting the Sussexes to Sandringham, I wonder what the message from Team Sussex would be? The stuff about Remembrance is coming from Team Sussex too, Harry wants his father and brother to know that he’s not going to turn up at the Cenotaph. I bet he does something public around Remembrance though.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Netflix.
This makes sense to me. I am American obviously but Christmas in London is gorgeous and magical. (I can’t speak to the rest of England but I’m sure it’s similar). If this move is about the kids “experiencing British life” then the Christmas season is part of that. But I don’t think they’re going to sacrifice time with Doria for that. So my guess is she either comes over for the holiday or they decide to go back to CA.
They won’t be at sandringham on Christmas Day but I could see them going there at some point during the holidays if they’re invited. But nothing public.
They should do a church walk. Lol.
Lmaooooo stawpppppp
Hate to say it but Harry’s ongoing nonsense has me making a switch from Team Sussex to Team Meghan. If he gets her and the kids roped into anything royal-adjacent I’m out.
I can absolutely understand why Harry is nostalgic for a country, UK type Christmas. It’s a wonderful time of the year over here – I love it, and it’s so special with young children or grandchildren. I hope they manage to navigate the time between now and Christmas, including Thanksgiving, in peace. They have had so much to deal with, particularly poor, lovely Meghan. Thank goodness they’re a strong couple and have each other for support. Meghan will of course want Doria here – there’s no-one like your mum.
Good that their pr has pre-empted all the negative nonsense about will they or won’t they get a Sandringham invitation. Let’s leave that to the others, who are lookingly increasingly boring and unattractive these days,apart from obviously the children.
Hello has been very shady with their posts on Twitter. I seriously hope they are not briefing them.
I always figured that this would be the plan…it would be lovely for them to have family Christmas at Althrop where Doria can truly get to know the “good side” of Harry’s family while enjoying a MAGNIFICENT English Christmas 🎄…then maybe go over to Portugal too
I did enjoy Christmases in England, so I can see the appeal. I hope this is Harry just getting it all out of his system all at once.
Maximize the England experiment, then return to America where — to borrow from Ronald Reagan, tee-hee — it’s morning again.
Honestly, I would love for the children to experience Christmas in Britain. I totally understand why Harry would want this. He is, of course, British through and through. He has always said how much he loves his country, and I don’t see why a visit should necessarily put so much strain on Meghan. They have been in California for the past six years, and I am sure she understands his longing for a British Christmas.
I do wonder, though, when they will start taking their children out and about and allowing them to experience more of the world. They can’t keep them sheltered forever.
I guess it all comes down to security being granted. It would be a lovely, rather Christmassy gesture if RAVEC could make that happen before the holidays. After all, Christmas is supposed to be a time for family, goodwill and togetherness.
Just came to say that Doria is such a gorgeous woman. Her healthy lifestyle really shows. Her eyes are so sad in the pictures in the orange sweater, but so beautiful. She reminds me of an older Lisa Lopes from TLC.
I’m reading your comment just as Waterfalls came on the radio