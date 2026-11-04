The Met Police will reduce their protection for Trooping the Colour’s sparse crowds

Since Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 death, all of the Windsors’ big, signature events have seen decreased attendance, empty barricades and increasingly large anti-monarchy demonstrations. In June, this year’s Trooping the Colour featured such sparse crowds, most British outlets refused to publish wide-shot photos. The Windsors can’t announce their public events ahead of time because Republic will bring out their inflatable dinosaur and their bullhorns. So, here’s the latest indignity for the Windsors and for King Charles’ sausage-fingered reign: the Metropolitan Police will reduce their presence at future Trooping parades.
The Metropolitan Police is to reduce protection for Trooping the Colour, The Telegraph can reveal. The force has “cut the vast majority” of officers it provides to police the King’s birthday parade, as well as other ceremonial events including gun salutes and Changing of the Guard.
Instead, the Met will provide “minimal” protection, with far fewer police on the ground at events. The bulk of the responsibility will instead be contracted to a private company, The Telegraph understands.
The cuts, due to take place next month, were the result of budget cuts and increased demand for officers to cover front-line policing, the Met said. Police sources insisted the Met would continue to support the military on “nationally significant events”. It is understood the Met will provide support based on “where the threat, harm and risk assessments justify it”.
However, a defence source told The Telegraph: “They are not supporting Trooping the Colour in the same way, nor many other events.”
It was stressed that having a police presence was “vital” to ensuring ceremonial events run safely and that any deployment of police officers was an independent operational decision. An Army source said the decision would cause concern because a private company could not “provide the same level of assurance to the soldiers and the public about safety in the face of any potential security risk”.
[From The Telegraph]
Granted, this move is about more than just the sparse crowds and the declining interest in the Windsors. But I guarantee that if the monarchy was in good shape and those people were still genuinely popular (as opposed to merely tolerated and propped up by emotional-support polls), the Met Police would have a significant presence at all of these big events. Outsourcing security to private companies for these kinds of events shows that the Met Police aren’t actually worried about large-scale threats to the crown anymore. It’s an acknowledgement that police providing security at Trooping is basically just setting up empty barricades, controlling an already sparse crowd and trying to help the Windsors save face from the increasingly loud anti-monarchy demonstrations.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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London, UK 07th Nov 2023. HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the carriage. They appear to look and wave at anti-royalist protesters holding “Not My King” signs. The Royal Procession and carriage, with the king wearing the Imperial State Crown, on the procession route from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords in London for the State Opening of Parliament and King’s Speech.,Image: 820407919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
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London, UK, 14 June 2025. Protestors during the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour, Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1010943629, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace on the King’s Birthday Parade for the Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109873067, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis leave Buckingham Palace for the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109899420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Protesters outside Westminster Abbey in London ahead of the annual Commonwealth Day Service.
Featuring: Protesters
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Protests ahead of the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Mar 2025
Credit: Matthew Chattle/Cover Images
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King Charles III leads senior members of The Royal Family during Trooping the Colour 2025
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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Anti-monarchy protesters outside Westminster Abbey, in London ahead of the annual Commonwealth Day service of celebration
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princee Edward Duke of Kent, Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester, Brigitte Duchess of Gloucester
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Anti-monarchists stage a rally chanting “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown” calling for an abolition of the British royal family during Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the King’s official birthday
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images
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Anti-monarchists stage a rally chanting “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown” calling for an abolition of the British royal family during Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the King’s official birthday
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images
LOL.
The reality is that monarchists are getting too old to stand on The Mall, clapping for these losers. Younger people are far less interested.
The young recognize that these twats are just regular folks, who think they are better and worth more than they really do. It’s getting cancelled just like the commonwealth tv presentation and Kate’s snooze Xmas show
“An Army source said the decision would cause concern because a private company could not “provide the same level of assurance to the soldiers and the public about safety in the face of any potential security risk””.
Tell that to RAVEC.
First thing I noted, too.
Right?
They could invite Harry, Meghan, Doria, Archie and Lili if they want to increase attendance. Wink-wink.
But how could they add more police if harry and meg don’t need security?
Outsourcing to private security means invoices for specific events – I’ll bet Republic is salivating at the prospect of FOIing that info.
Make the Royals pay for it! They are already over funded by the people.
It is the King’s birthday party, why should we pay.
The balcony was better when they had all the families and children there as well. All the empty spaces are a mistake.