GQ revealed their “Men of the Year” covers, and the 2026 GQ Men of the Year are: Andrew Garfield, Chris Rock, Matt Damon and special director of the year Denis Villeneuve. Andrew’s cover profile is primarily about his lead role in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, the Sam Altman biopic. So far, the reviews of Artificial have been great, with many saying that the film accurately captured the current beta-bro tech world where all of these guys are just a bunch of losers with money and delusions of grandeur. Garfield talks about other stuff in this piece too, because god knows, this man can talk. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Whether he relates to Sam Altman: “I mean, yes. One has to. This is the job. And this is why I wanted to do it: Because with The Social Network, I was getting ready to play Mark Zuckerberg, and then David Fincher calls me in and says, “We found someone that is just going to do it better. It’s Jesse, but we think you could also play this part. And you’re a very emotional actor, Andrew, so why would we waste all of that on someone who doesn’t seem to feel many emotions?” So Eduardo became my kind of guy, and I was very happy with that. But it left a little dangling thread, and I was like, “I need to understand.” Because I started to explore what it takes to win, to win on that level….I think I’m a competitive person. I’m an athlete. I was raised by a swimming-coach father and, at that time, a proud capitalist. My dad has evolved his view of the world over the course of the last decades, which I find very moving and touching, as I have evolved my view of winning and losing and the beauty of losing and how humility is the only thing that actually grows us. It’s f–king awful. I hate losing.

On the “Bring Back Shame” t-shirts: “I mean, people will respond to that as they do, but how I respond to it, positively, is, Bring back accountability. Bring back accountability for our inhumanity to each other. Humility is a surefire way to get us back to our collective humanity, I feel. But it’s hard. It’s hard. I love winning. It’s so much easier when things are going great, but I think it’s probably better for your soul when things aren’t going so great.

The falling-apart culture: “I’ve had a weird few years just in my own life, in a way that I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to go into, just because it’s my private life that I really care about protecting and holding on [to] for myself. But I think it is related to what I feel in the world in terms of the transition we’re in. It feels like we’re in a falling-apart culture, that there is no center anymore. It’s hard to find our own center within that lack-of-center in the world. A lot of people my age who I speak to are feeling a similar sense of a kind of falling apart, which feels right, because as a thing falls apart, the seeds of the future put back together start to get planted. Something else being born.”

His viral Colbert interview, where they talked about grief: “It was completely unintentional. Literally before I was going on to do the show, Stephen’s assistant came into the dressing room with me and my dad and my brother and said, “Hey, he might bring up this. Is that okay?” And I’m like, “Give me a second.” And I checked in with myself. I was like, “Yeah, sure.” Because I love Stephen, I trust him, and I know that he’s very good with those kinds of topics. He’s a really great container in that way. So it was very spontaneous. And then I think I said a prayer before I went on. I was just like, “Hey, Mom, whatever you got, just let me be the channel. Whatever you want me to say, whatever you don’t want me to say, just use me. I’m here to be used for the good, whatever that means.” And then the rest is just kind of a spontaneous moment that was lucky enough to get captured. I got texts about it yesterday, people who lose people, they get sent that clip. There’s a taboo around the subject in our culture—“No, come on, get on with it. Move forward, move forward, move forward”—and also people are just so scared of dying. We’re all so f–king scared of dying because we’ve somehow been led to believe that “Well, not me. I shouldn’t have to f–king die. I know we’re all going to f–king….” It’s this ascension obsession.

Some of the most powerful people in the world right now literally don’t think they’re going to die: “Well, it’s immature, and it’s deluded, and it’s a little adorable. It’s like, Oh, that’s so cute. You think you can outsmart the great mystery? Oh my God, it’s adorable. And it’s kind of sweet, but it’s infantile. And it’s cowardly. It’s the scariest adventure, and we’re all going to go on it. Every single one of us, every single one of us, and it doesn’t make sense. I think that’s the place that I find really exciting, is the not knowing. That’s when people get interesting. And I say that with some irony, I suppose, because we are being led by a bunch of younger guys right now who don’t know where this technology is taking us.

His longing for fatherhood: “I think I’m the same as everyone else who’s even remotely cognizant of where we are and where we’re heading. I look at my friends who do have kids and the beauty of it obviously, but also the struggle of it and the inescapable agony of young people’s longing to belong to the screen rather than longing to belong to the real world. It gives me pause for sure, like any person, I suppose. That being said, there is that kind of biological imperative, and there is that just kind of instinct, and there’s an image that you live with for so long—I have, anyway—of the concept of being a dad and going on that adventure. It’s mysterious to me.