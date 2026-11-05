JD Vance mansplains the blue tsunami: ‘The reason we lost is the war’ in Iran

The demographic and exit-polling data coming out of the midterms is completely fascinating. By some analysis of the demographic breakdown, it looks like young men (under 30) swung WILDLY away from Trump in just two years. In 2024, Trump won young men by a healthy double-digit margin. In the midterms, those same young men were voting for Democrats or not voting at all. The exit-poll data is fascinating too – granted, I don’t need a poll to tell me that Americans believe that the country is on the wrong track under Trump. But these were the top issues cited by midterm voters: the economy, cost of living, the state of democracy and government corruption. More people cited “the state of democracy” than immigration, crime or health care. Turns out, Americans are proud of our democracy and we hate to see it burned to the ground by a demented orange madman. Per PBS, “Roughly half of U.S. voters say government corruption and the cost of living are ‘crucial’ to their vote for Congress, much higher than the share who say that about immigration enforcement policies, the war in Iran or AI data centers.”

I bring up all of this because JD Vance is a rancid Cabbage Patch doll who pretends to be daft in an attempt to talk down to the MAGA faithful. On Wednesday, in the wake of the biggest blue tsunami in a generation, Vance piped up about why he thinks Republicans failed. His theory is not reflected in the data.

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday placed the blame for Republicans’ wipeout in the midterm elections squarely on the war with Iran, in a remarkable break from President Trump’s defense of his decision to attack. In a more than 600-word post on social media, Mr. Vance also offered a broader critique of the Trump administration’s agenda and messaging in what appeared to be an effort to separate himself from the president. “The reason we lost is the war,” Mr. Vance wrote. “The president himself said so last night. If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.” In fact, Mr. Trump told The New York Times on Tuesday night that he had no regrets about the war, though he acknowledged voters “weren’t happy with the oil price.” “That’s a decision that was a very wise decision for the future of the country and the world,” he said. Since he became Mr. Trump’s running mate, Mr. Vance had been widely seen as the front-runner to succeed the president and inherit the mantle of the Make America Great Again movement Mr. Trump started. But after Tuesday’s disastrous results, Republicans are already rethinking what the future of the party looks like, and Mr. Vance’s post suggests he is willing to separate himself from Mr. Trump as he considers his own political future. And yet, the post was not a complete break from Mr. Trump. Before Mr. Vance posted the message, he shared it with the president and received positive feedback, one person briefed on the matter said. Mr. Trump also told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Mr. Vance’s assessment was “largely true.” “If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again,” he said, saying he had “no choice” but to attack Iran. And Mr. Trump speculated about whether Mr. Vance would go ahead with a presidential bid. “Maybe he won’t run,” he said. “I don’t know who’s going to run.” Before Tuesday, Mr. Vance’s allies said that the vice president was in no rush to make a decision about running for president, and that he was unlikely to do so until next year.

[From The NY Times]

I mean, hey, I think this stupid f–king war with Iran contributed to the blue tsunami, and it’s all connected to the gas prices, inflation, cost of living and the economy. But you’ve also got to believe voters when they say that they care about democracy and corruption and our national identity as Americans. If you’re Vance, you’ve also got to acknowledge that your dumbass party lost all of the culture wars too. Speaking of, Chris Christie lit into Vance on Election Night because Vance stood by Vivek Ramaswamy even after Vivek attacked his opponent for being sexually abused as a child. My point? It wasn’t *just* the war.

JD Vance will be remembered for standing behind Vivek and his ad. A man who wrote a book about Catholicism. It’s a disgrace. https://t.co/hFtVAYc06Y — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 4, 2026

Trump on JD Vance: "Maybe he won’t run" https://t.co/tRgmtAE3Yu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026