JD Vance mansplains the blue tsunami: ‘The reason we lost is the war’ in Iran

The demographic and exit-polling data coming out of the midterms is completely fascinating. By some analysis of the demographic breakdown, it looks like young men (under 30) swung WILDLY away from Trump in just two years. In 2024, Trump won young men by a healthy double-digit margin. In the midterms, those same young men were voting for Democrats or not voting at all. The exit-poll data is fascinating too – granted, I don’t need a poll to tell me that Americans believe that the country is on the wrong track under Trump. But these were the top issues cited by midterm voters: the economy, cost of living, the state of democracy and government corruption. More people cited “the state of democracy” than immigration, crime or health care. Turns out, Americans are proud of our democracy and we hate to see it burned to the ground by a demented orange madman. Per PBS, “Roughly half of U.S. voters say government corruption and the cost of living are ‘crucial’ to their vote for Congress, much higher than the share who say that about immigration enforcement policies, the war in Iran or AI data centers.”
I bring up all of this because JD Vance is a rancid Cabbage Patch doll who pretends to be daft in an attempt to talk down to the MAGA faithful. On Wednesday, in the wake of the biggest blue tsunami in a generation, Vance piped up about why he thinks Republicans failed. His theory is not reflected in the data.
Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday placed the blame for Republicans’ wipeout in the midterm elections squarely on the war with Iran, in a remarkable break from President Trump’s defense of his decision to attack.
In a more than 600-word post on social media, Mr. Vance also offered a broader critique of the Trump administration’s agenda and messaging in what appeared to be an effort to separate himself from the president.
“The reason we lost is the war,” Mr. Vance wrote. “The president himself said so last night. If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”
In fact, Mr. Trump told The New York Times on Tuesday night that he had no regrets about the war, though he acknowledged voters “weren’t happy with the oil price.”
“That’s a decision that was a very wise decision for the future of the country and the world,” he said.
Since he became Mr. Trump’s running mate, Mr. Vance had been widely seen as the front-runner to succeed the president and inherit the mantle of the Make America Great Again movement Mr. Trump started. But after Tuesday’s disastrous results, Republicans are already rethinking what the future of the party looks like, and Mr. Vance’s post suggests he is willing to separate himself from Mr. Trump as he considers his own political future.
And yet, the post was not a complete break from Mr. Trump. Before Mr. Vance posted the message, he shared it with the president and received positive feedback, one person briefed on the matter said. Mr. Trump also told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Mr. Vance’s assessment was “largely true.”
“If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again,” he said, saying he had “no choice” but to attack Iran.
And Mr. Trump speculated about whether Mr. Vance would go ahead with a presidential bid.
“Maybe he won’t run,” he said. “I don’t know who’s going to run.”
Before Tuesday, Mr. Vance’s allies said that the vice president was in no rush to make a decision about running for president, and that he was unlikely to do so until next year.
I mean, hey, I think this stupid f–king war with Iran contributed to the blue tsunami, and it’s all connected to the gas prices, inflation, cost of living and the economy. But you’ve also got to believe voters when they say that they care about democracy and corruption and our national identity as Americans. If you’re Vance, you’ve also got to acknowledge that your dumbass party lost all of the culture wars too. Speaking of, Chris Christie lit into Vance on Election Night because Vance stood by Vivek Ramaswamy even after Vivek attacked his opponent for being sexually abused as a child. My point? It wasn’t *just* the war.
JD Vance will be remembered for standing behind Vivek and his ad.
A man who wrote a book about Catholicism.
It’s a disgrace. https://t.co/hFtVAYc06Y
— Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 4, 2026
Trump on JD Vance: "Maybe he won’t run" https://t.co/tRgmtAE3Yu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The challenge with being a sociopath in collusion with other pathological dipshit villains is you end up having a really hard time reading the room and understanding why people can’t stand you, Garbage Pail Kid.
This.
Or at least just read the poll results.
Maybe Vance won’t run. Maybe no Republican will run. They will all be too embarrassed and will leave politics forever so that the Democratic nominee can run unopposed. God knows, none of them deserve to run. I can’t think of a single Republican who doesn’t have the Trump stench all over themselves and could persuade Americans to trust them not to sell us out to the highest bidder just to retain power. But let’s be realistic. One of these snakes will run. It’s up to us to totally reject every one of them for the foreseeable future. And that should begin with Vance who lost no time in trying to evade his share of responsibility for this horror show. It won’t work because it isn’t just the war. He beclowns himself every time he opens his mouth which is much too often. His rush to align himself with Ramaswamy’s despicable ad will remain his legacy. His shameful, vile legacy.
Thom Tillis could make a decent run of it. Speaking of, it will be interesting to see what he does in the final days that he’s in power.
Despite occasionally saying the right things, Tillis thoroughly tied himself to Trump too many times to be able to escape the stain.
He does performative outrage on tv, but he’s never really broken with Trump on anything. Although he might be more critical now that he sees how the wind is blowing, it’s too late as far as I’m concerned.
Ok but how you guys view him as Democratic voters is not how Republican voters view him. He’s taken strong stances on Iran and the Epstein files and those are things he can point to as real votes that bucked the Trump mandate. That’s not nothing in a sea of Republicans who have never dared to betray Trump even once and those are the things Republican voters will remember. They still want to vote Republican and a guy like Tillis gives them permission to stay within the party but pick a guy that gone against Trump on several occasions. I think that’s what Republican voters will be looking for as the Party of Trump continues to die.
Meant to add: 70-74% of registered Republicans still approve of Trump. I expect that number to go down in the next two years but the scary truth is that Trump still remains very popular with Republican voters. Again why I think Tillis is best positioned to get the Republican and Independent coalition needed to make a decent run. I still think he’d lose to a Dem though lol. I actually think we might see a secondary blue wave in 2 years like ’06 and ’08.
You’re correct 💯! I am really bad at thinking like a Republican. 😆
LOL
@ BrassyRebel–LOL
They should run DeWine or Kasich or the VT Gov but the GOP loves to knee cap their moderates/centrists/pro choice folks – started w/Tea Party and now MAGA. They do not recognize the candidates w/national appeal (see Christy Todd Whitman, et al).
The Dems have an insane amount of talent that could run in 2028 – starting with Newsom, Wes Moore, waves at ~10 Senators.
Oh, he’s definitely running and to give himself a head start, he will likely invoke the 25th amendment, making himself president now and the incumbent going into the primaries. Which is why Rubio hasn’t invoked the 25th, he doesn’t want to put Vance into the presidency and make it harder for himself in the primaries. They’re power hungry madmen who don’t give a damn about the US.
J.D. trying to distance himself from Trump’s attack on Iran like the meme of the man in the hot dog costume: “We’re all trying to find the guy that did this!”
And I don’t think he’s incorrect to try and distance himself from Trump. He’s shameless and immoral – against Trump when it looked like the tide was going one way and then a huge fan when he wanted to be nominated VP, now maybe he’s trying something else.
While voters may not have named the war as their top issue, I suspect that it was a reason why a lot of MAGA voters stayed home. These aren’t Republicans, moderate or otherwise, and many of them say they voted for Trump to keep the US out of “forever wars”, and now Trump seems like just another politician (and a pretty poor one at that).
@yupme. Absolutely. If we could like comments I’d like yours a million times. Since I can’t I’m going to indulge in one of my favorite hobbies, drinking coffee while mentally punching this a-hole’s face in. I cannot wait to cast a vote to get rid of this guy.
No JD Vance! That is only one reason why the republicans lost. There’s corruption, insider trading, the economy, inflation, Ice raids, importing beef that is toxic, the billionaires getting richer, helping Russia, treating our allies like crap, I could go on! The fact that this man is clueless while being married to a minority is insane.
I agree with everything you said, and I will add that the only chance Vance got at becoming president is only if Trump resigned or passed away. He is a charisma-free bootlicking fool.
JD Vance is an evil, hypocritical opportunist.
He’s also very sinister-looking, and frankly outright ugly.
And he’s an evil hypocrite, him and his sellout wife.
I doubt even his Turning Point cultists want him as president anymore, after this MAGA shellacking.
So I do think the post election analysis is interesting, and I do think the Iran war played a big part, but maybe not just because “people don’t like it.” If I’m a 24 year old man, and i’m seeing this war that seems pointless (since it was never really explained why we’re fighting it or what the endgame is), and I’m seeing Pete Hegseth run around talking about “masculinity” and there are whispers of a draft – I’m voting against that mess.
I also think that so many elements of the Trump administration are the epitome of government corruption, threats to democracy, and all of that – you can kind of pick one to illustrate the point – ballroom, ICE, and yes, the Iran war. It’s a war that was never approved by Congress and that Congress can’t seem to stop, Trump and his cronies have no idea what they’re doing because they fired everyone with a whiff of competence, it feels like the war must benefit Trump and Putin and their wallets in some way or else they wouldn’t be doing it, etc. So to quote Stefan – this war really has it all – government corruption, cronyism, lack of checks and balances, no international support, and oh yeah, people are dying Kim.
But that’s a more nuanced discussion than just “we lost because the war is unpopular.” You lost because people are tired of seeing an orange dictator who congress refuses to control.
I mean, the war definitely benefits fossil fuel companies, the military industrial complex and has made Trump’s rich friends from oil tycoons to bankers a shit-ton richer. So there’s that.
And I definitely think it’s short-sighted to point to just one thing. As you said, it’s a whole host of awful shit that makes for terrible vibes. Americans are sick of it–and so id the world, for that matter. It’s nice to see a trifecta of Serbia, Brazil, the US all rejecting fascism within a couple weeks. It feels like a marked and palpable global shift.
Yes! I said this yesterday but Warnock was on MSNow yesterday AM talking about the idea of accountability and corruption and the war in Iran and he tied it all together really well – just basically being like “the corruption and who is getting rich under this administration is something that we will look into” and he tied it to the oil execs and record profits etc. It was a really effective message and one I think Dems would be well to use, because he drew a really clear line between affordability/the economy and accountability/corruption.
@Becks–YES!!! I know Jamie Raskin said that they’ll be looking closely at corporations tied to Trump, their data center NDA bullshit, monopolies etc etc. I would be so happy to see them tackle corporate corruption and pay-to-play during the Trump era.
I think overall incompetence was also a major factor. Trump supporters could wave away Trump’s history of corruption and criminality because he was seen as a man who made billions through competency – that was Trump’s original campaign and MAGA has held on to it. But everything he touches has been such a sh*t show that it’s become clear to them that his billions (if he ever had them) were a result of the corruption and criminality they ignored in the first place.
People’s exit polls flat out pointed out corruption with Trump as a thing. People got really tired of that, ICE murdering people, the dismantling of agencies. Heck, Trump is going after the Department of Education next. The Civil Rights division has been gutted. They have done everything they can to go after conservation which has everyone nationwide up in arms. Also they are weird, racist, and sexist.
All of that, plus televised executions by firing squad. Like, WTF?? What kind of society were they thinking of?
So the rats are starting to flee the sinking ship. Pre mid-terms, Vance would never have openly expressed an opinion so contrary to Trump. I’m sure we will be hearing all the Trump enablers deny they ever supported him. Disgusting.
Well, the alpha is down and the rest of the pack will start feasting. But also, Vance is trying to position himself as the next presidential candidate.
Um, they started a whole ass war to distract from Trump being a pedophile! it was not a wise decision for the world. These people are so evil.
I am not okay with Hakeem Jeffries saying the American people don’t want to get even. That makes me really discouraged. You need to go after these criminals or things will never get better.
I’m not okay with that either, and it shows he doesn’t seem ready to meet this moment, because its not about “getting even” – its about accountability, which Americans want. And maybe if more of these aholes are held accountable, they’ll stop being quite so criminal….at least in such a blatant and open way.
Yes, – the better way to phrase that is hold them accountable. You are right.
I wish Ossoff would be the next majority leader.
We need accountability.
We need guardrails.
What both Trump Badministrations have shown us with crystalline clarity is that what we all believed were laws that protected our democracy were in fact in many cases no more than norms and customs and “how things are done.”
Even for MAGAts, let alone the rest of us, that reality is terrifying.
We don’t need the incoming Democratic Congress to punish people who have openly assaulted and pillaged our country so that we can FEEL better. He’s not wrong, we don’t need to get even. But that stops far short of what we DO need.
What we do need is these people, all of them, held to account in serious ways — in order to begin and carry through the painful, difficult, absolutely necessary process of codifying into law the protections and restraints that we have believed were already in place.
If Jeffries and other Dem leaders are unable to articulate that truth and carry through that process, including real consequences for those who have done so much damage, then they need to be replaced with leadership that will. Plain and simple.
I’ve always deeply disliked the habit so many Democrats have of “eating our young.” It’s stupidly destructive, and self-righteously self-indulgent. It’s why people like George Clooney need to permanently shut the hell up.
That said, this is a time when it’s either meet the moment, or take a seat while those who will meet it get on with the work.
I’m utterly uninterested in breastbeating about tolerance and bipartisanship, and just as uninterested in vengeance and self-important dramatics.
We need LEADERS now, who will buckle down and WORK!
Sue: don’t sleep on Jamie Raskin, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee.
There’s a mighty big difference between “getting even” and accountability which Jeffries has spoken of in the past. Many people who are not Democrats voted with us on Tuesday. That’s huge. We want to keep them on our side. The accountability part will be handled by committee chairs like Garcia, Raskin, and Thompson who are all planning rigorous hearings as I write.
I don’t think we’ll get accountability. But if the environment gets hot enough, they’ll either step down or be thrown under the bus. For me, the important thing is to get them out of the government. I don’t care what happens to them afterwards.
The reality is that Trump will pardon every single member of his administration that Congress holds accountable. Every single one. That’s going to make it really hard to engage in successful investigations but they should so it anyway and I expect they will. Even if they just make Todd Blanche, Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel’s etc lives completely miserable for the next two years, it’s worth doing. As Garcia said, Lawyer Up!
Don Jr has also come out and backed what Vance has said – for him to speak out against Daddy is a big deal. I think everyone knows Trump is not going last the rest of his term, his deterioration is too obvious to hide anymore – at the rate he’s sundowning he might not make it to Jan. The press conference at the WH yesterday was such an epic embarrassment – he wouldn’t talk about the mid term results and instead rambled on about building works and his ballroom.
I’m assuming that this is part of the saving face campaign. I would think Pete Hegseth is going to be the fall guy for this so they can say that Trump himself isn’t incompetent, but Pete Hegseth is.
90 percent polled said corruption is the number 1 issue.
This is an important point @Jferber. And Democrats such as Sherrod Brown are doing a good job of tying corruption to affordability, pointing out that gas and groceries are more expensive when the people in power are more concerned with their own bank accounts than those of voters and when corporations are unfettered.
Affordability AND accountability has to be the Democratic mantra moving forward.
Eh, I won’t be shocked if he runs in 2028 and white people ignore that he was part of this mess. Only 51 percent of white women voted Dems and the white male vote was trash again. The war in Iran was not why they lost. It was a plethora of things that they did and they don’t want to acknowledge. Hell, Texas flipped blue because of the Republicans gutting public education, not fixing their grid system, just using their own resources to go after anyone that was on Trump’s enemy list, they gerrymandered (dummymandered) that ticked off citizens, shut down locations to early vote. You don’t do this crap if you believe in your cause, you do it, to grind down on others.
Let’s not forget how strongly Vance came out against Trump 10 years ago…..until he decided being on Trump’s side put him on the up and up again. he’ll say or do whatever he thinks is going to move him up in the world. and that didnt seem to bother voters in 2024. He compared Trump to Hitler and now he’s like “why do people think Trump is a fascist dictator?”
So basically I think Vance will do or say whatever is necessary to get the nomination in 2028, including assuming that people will just forget about his past 2-3 years as Trump’s #1 attack dog.
Yep. Jamelle Bouelle called out his comments/tweet as that exactly. He’s dumb enough to think he’s going to get the 2028 nod and act like he was a guardrail presence against Trump going too far. Vance he told Zelensky to say thank you. He said he didn’t care about Amy Acton and people needed to get over the ad. He called AES a freaking terrorist. F JD Vance.
Vance can assume whatever he wants, but he can’t escape the Trump stench as long as Trump stays in office. Vance can’t just step out of the miasma in 2028 and pretend he’s different. The only possibility I can see is if Trump somehow steps down, Vance takes over and then starts reversing the damage. But that’s stretching my imagination into fiction territory.
Sharon Astyk had an interesting analysis of this tweet, on Facebook. I tend to agree with her. Vance is signaling to multiple audiences (including the incoming Dem Congress) that he can play ball.
https://www.facebook.com/680933372/posts/pfbid02FkenGD318xiRn2WxR4ocGyfgrGG9QLj6gL1U2MgxysrQKLtf2jiMQhRBXYHwAFFzl/?
Vance isn’t going to be able to outrun his comment that he hasn’t “seen a single shred of evidence that Donald Trump participates or sanctions in that corruption … I’ve not once seen evidence that Donald Trump has enriched himself.”
Once Raskin and Garcia do their things, Vance will look even more colossally stupid.
Plus, Vance has all the charisma and charm of the Milton character in “Office Space.”
I love how much Trump hates being asked about other candidates. The last 3 presidential election cycles have been all about him, and now the page is turning, and he’s seething. I hope it hurts.
Sounds like Trump has realized that Trump 2028 is now unlikely.