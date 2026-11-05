King Charles sold many of his mom’s horses, and one just won the Melbourne Cup

A few days ago, a horse named Point of Law won the Melbourne Cup in Australia. Point of Law’s owners collected a tidy £2.25 million purse. While I have no idea who Point of Law’s current owners are, it turns out that PoL was once one of King Charles’s horses. In the two years following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles sold off a good chunk of his mother’s stable of racehorses, and Point of Law was one of the horses sold. Now the Telegraph is questioning Charles, Camilla and Prince William’s commitment to the sport of horseracing.

Amid the echoing demands for slavery reparations on their tour of the West Indies, the King and Queen would not be human if they had not momentarily reflected on their sale of Point Of Law, a horse they bred, to race in Australia, where he won the Melbourne Cup.

It has never been disclosed what the King was paid for the colt by Frankel whose earning capacity – putting aside the levels of fun he can continue to give his large syndicate of new owners – Down Under dwarfs what he could expect to win here in the United Kingdom.

Rumours in Australia were that he cost his new owners £3m, but that is the higher end and he could have cost anything from £1.5m upwards. If it were more than £2m then, given the level of his ability at that stage and a horse’s propensity to go wrong, you would take it every time.

Whatever they paid for him he now looks cheap, and the reality is he paid off a good chunk in one hit. But, equally, when on a morning exercise he bolted round Melbourne suburb Werribee completing four laps of the racecourse, his new connections might also have wondered what on earth they had bought.

Whatever the price, to sweeten the pill it will have included up to a seven-figure kicker (bonus) should he win a target race. It would have been good business as opposed to a bad sale. It is unlikely John Warren, the royal racing adviser, will be looking for long-term parking outside the Tower of London.

Owner-breeders occasionally have to sell their better horses to keep the show on the road, as even Elizabeth II did with her great broodmare Height Of Fashion, which subsequently bred Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum’s outstanding Nashwan, winner of the Guineas and the Derby, to pay some of the costs.

And, come the dreaded moment, though he may not want to know who won the 2.30 at Windsor on his deathbed, the commitment of the King – and Queen – to racing is considerably greater than anyone within the sport had anticipated. Yes, they rationalised the numbers down from what he inherited to between 15 and 20 horses in training. Towards the end of his mother’s reign, they kept anything that might have an each-way chance in the Donkey Derby, let alone the Epsom Derby.

But the King hosted all five days of Royal Ascot in June and has had a Royal Ascot winner, while the Queen frequently attends some of the more obscure rural courses as well as Cheltenham and Ascot.

However after the King, it looks like royal patronage of racing comes to a bit of a cul-de-sac. Apart from being good friends with Grand National-winning amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, the Prince of Wales has shown zero interest in the sport. He is a good horseman and was a high-class polo player, but given the choice of an afternoon watching Aston Villa or going to the races, we can be pretty sure he would take the Birmingham road. He would be well advised to keep hosting Royal Ascot annually.

Racing does not completely rely on royal patronage, but it is one of the factors that sets us apart from France, the US or, indeed, Australia, and it draws in the world for Royal Ascot in June. It is why it has been called the “sport of kings” for four centuries and the way racing is going in this country, a lack of royal participation would compound the lack of funds and other significant problems the sport faces. But, just as Victoria was not a lover of the sport, there is nothing to say Elizabeth II’s DNA for racing will not pop up in Prince George, particularly if he falls in with a racing crowd at Eton.