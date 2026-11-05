Detroit main makes world record rubber band ball weighing 11k pounds



Are you feeling a 3,000 pound globular hole in your life since spooky szn ended and took the world’s heaviest pumpkin along with it? Never fear, our friends at SOW found just the cure. Behold: the newly Guinness World Records certified world’s largest rubber band ball! It weighs more than 11,500 pounds!! The great achievement is the work of Detroit resident Claude P. Moore, though he gives due credit to his friends and family who helped him over the decade-plus it took to amass the record-busting ball. Claude’s hobby of rubber band ball-making stretches back (elastic pun!) to his childhood, for a surprisingly poignant reason: it helped him get through the many doctor appointments he had to keep up with to monitor his rare blood disorder, hemophilia. Now look where the stress-relieving activity has taken him!

A Detroit man spent over 10 years assembling an 11,578-pound rubber band ball that has now been certified as the largest in the world. Claude P. Moore said he started making rubber band balls during his frequent doctor appointments to check up on his blood disorder hemophilia, and in 2015 some coworkers challenged him to make a massive version. The ball eventually grew so large he had to move it out of his garage and into a dedicated storage unit. In August, he and dozens of helpers rolled the ball out of the storage unit and had it hoisted by a crane so it could be taken to Belle Isle and officially weighed. A Guinness World Records adjudicator witnessed the weighing ceremony and confirmed the 11,578-pound project is the world’s largest rubber band ball. He took the record from Florida man Joel Waul, who completed his 9,032-pound rubber band ball in 2008.

[From UPI News via MSN]

Congratulations once again to Claude, for taking a little hobby meant to distract from health woes and amassing it into the record-breaking annals of Guinness World Records. And speaking of GWR, they put a video up on their YouTube page to mark the occasion. It chronicles Claude’s rubber band ball origins, and how he got this particular ball rolling to 11,578 pounds. There are some extra details of Claude’s story included in the video which I’d like to discuss. For one thing, the narration claims that 11 years of growing and storing this elastic beast has cost Claude around $100,000. It’s not for me to pass judgment, certainly not on spending habits… But that’s bananas!! Inedible bananas, with no material return on investment! Then right after this revelation, the narration goes on to say that Claude sees this record as the first step towards his larger goal of… ending world hunger. A noble, worthy goal, to be sure! But I feel like I’m missing a connecting thread somewhere. How does a ginormous rubber band ball help to end world hunger? There’s an obvious middle step I’m missing here, I’m sure of it. I’m just not figuring it out on my own. Enlighten me, please!

PS — As long as we’re touching on the subject of “Kismet can be slow at times,” I share with you the following thought process: When I first saw the ball, I wondered how Claude was able to keep stretching the (generic office supplies-sized) rubber bands around the ever increasing circumference. The question was fleeting before I wised up, but was no less embarrassing for its brevity.

Note by CB: The answer to Kismet’s question, which I had too and didn’t figure out until I watched the video, is around minute one below.

