Pete Hegseth might go down as the GOP’s fall guy for the blue-tsunami midterms

Less than 24 hours after the polls closed and Republicans had to eat the biggest blue tsunami in a generation, the GOP quickly settled on their “fall guy.” The Republican message, as stated by JD Vance, is that Donald Trump’s dipsh-t war in Iran is the reason why the GOP got their asses handed to them. And now the GOP is blaming one person for the war: Pete Hegseth, the spray-tanned, makeup-wearing, low-T-having, credibly accused sexual predator and current boozehound secretary of the “Department of War.” Congressional Republicans are already preparing to impeach Hegseth, and White House insiders are indicating that Hegseth will fit nicely under the wheels of the bus.
President Donald Trump may have made the decision to launch the war that tanked voters’ support for the GOP and dealt them a midterm shellacking. But the historic losses are accelerating a push for someone else to take the fall: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
And the House could vote as soon as next week to impeach the Pentagon’s top leader. Many Republican lawmakers and allies alarmed by Tuesday’s wipeout are moving swiftly to pin blame for the election results on Hegseth, arguing behind the scenes that he played a chief role in convincing Trump to attack Iran with no exit strategy — and no plan for managing the inevitable political fallout.
The knives-out campaign comes despite private acknowledgement from House and Senate GOP strategists that the party’s problems extended far beyond the war, triggering 2008-level losses that will take years to reverse. But for now, party leaders – and many in their ranks – remain unwilling to directly blame Trump for their woes.
Even among House Republicans who survived Tuesday’s onslaught, there’s zero expectation they will suddenly break from the president with two years left in his term. Yet that fealty does not extend to Hegseth, the combative defense secretary who has made few friends on Capitol Hill since taking over command of the Pentagon.
House Republicans are expected to vote to directly repudiate the defense secretary in a matter of days. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the famously anti-Trump GOP lawmaker, told CNN he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week — and multiple GOP sources said they expect it to pass.
Hegseth, a vocal cheerleader for the war, oversold the US’ ability to win the conflict quickly and easily, multiple Republicans argued to CNN, describing on condition of anonymity why many in their party are now turning against the defense secretary. They accused him of continuing to advocate for escalation despite little sign that continued bombing has brought Iran closer to surrender.
The conflict has since turned into a quagmire, they said, entangling the US in the Middle East indefinitely, worsening the affordability crisis, and triggering voters’ midterm revolt against the GOP. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance issued an extraordinary statement that “the reason we lost is the war,” though he did not assign any specific blame for the conflict.
“The pivot is starting” on the war and Hegseth, a former senior Pentagon official said. “This has been primarily a Department of War-led effort because you chose to take military action to resolve a foreign policy matter.”
CNN also said that Trump actually likes Hegseth personally and might be reluctant to fire him or throw him under the bus, but Axios indicates that there’s no love lost for Hegseth within the White House, and that most people think he’s an idiot who lied about Iran and has mismanaged a stupid war. This is one of my favorite songs, when all of these dumbf–ks turn on each other and the backstabbing spills out into the media. As for Hegseth specifically, he’s a misogynist and a racist and a terrible manager. The Pentagon is in shambles because of him. I’ll throw a party if he goes down. But make no mistake, he’s not the only one who should go.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
So the major reasons amongst the millions of possibilities that we the American public voted blue is the dumpster fire that is our economy. I don’t know if it’s stupidity ( very likely) or arrogance ( more likely) for the Mango Menace’s lapdog Vance to blame the war on Iran. It certainly was one reason but not the main one. The Red party’s failure to understand how deeply angry voters are about the economy is why this party is on a downhill run. I’m all for getting rid of this crackhead (apologies to crackheads everywhere) Hesgeth though, so I will allow any and all excuses at this time.
He’s one of many people who should go.
Yup. Take them ALL down, but I’m good with him going first. After impeachment, he needs to be tried for war crimes.
Yes! Go straight down the hall to the jail while awaiting your trial! All of you! And transport them to The Hague on military planes shackled wrists to ankles.
He’s a misogynist, a racist, etc. — and he’s also a war criminal !
He should be prosecuted for murdering those fishermen in Venezuela, and prosecuted not by the DOJ but by The Hague.
THIS. I will enjoy seeing Hegseth be the fall guy for this election. Because like any good mob boss, Trump will definitely need a fall guy, and who better than the moron he put in charge of his attack on Iran.
I just hope that come January the Democratic majority can get all the generals and colonels to come back, who had been fired or encouraged to retire by Hegseth. We’ve lost all the best, most experienced leaders in our military branches. No wonder everything is falling to sh*t.
I think a lot of those folks have just been elected to office, but heaven knows there are more.
In addition to being a misogynist and a racist, he may also be a closeted bisexual or homosexual. Just to be clear, there is nothing wrong with being either or both. Hegseth is obsessed with men being full-of- testosterone muscle gods, so it is very strange that he demands that men in the military comply with his obsession. Being a closeted gay and at the same time being intolerant of gay men and trans woman is what is wrong.
I agree that The Hague is the answer If that takes a presidential pardon off the table. How likely is that to happen though?
This impeachment resolution is strictly symbolic and therefore meaningless. Many on the left think Massie is a good guy because he sometimes seems to stand up to Trump. He is not good. He is a far right, antisemitic white supremacist. And it is deeply disturbing that even after all this, not one Republican will even come close to telling the truth about their cult leader Trump who is a demented tyrant and adjudicated rapist.
Hard agree Brassy Rebel. It depresses me to no end that they will all still fall in line and kowtow to dear leader.
Pete Hegseth should be fired and replaced with…. a black woman.
Candace Owens is probably available, and no less qualified than whoever they do end up getting will be.
🤣
Of course, dear leader loves him.
Can we bring back all the generals he fired???
The female admiral he fired just won Nancy Mace’s seat in Congress. So she won’t be available. 😂
Love that!!!
My grand father-in-law had retired from the Marines after WWII, but came back and served as a colonel in the Korean War. So I think it is possible.
If he is impeached, how do we make certain doesn’t benefit from a pardon?
We need a state AG who can bring charges against him and get a conviction. The Scammer can’t pardon that.
What state charges could you level against him? As long as they don’t piss off Trump, they’re all gonna get pardoned.
Honestly if I was an AG I would go at him for the Guard presence in DC. What a lot of people have been saying. And the fact that Hesgeth has violated many of the soldiers civil rights with him doing his best to push out Black people and women. I can see some AGs coming together to lead the charge like they have done in the past against companies.
I don’t think a US presidential pardon makes a difference for people charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
The ICC Is completely toothless. They have an arrest warrant for Netanyahu from 2024 and he’s still bombing away.
Both the US and Israel signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but didn’t ratify it so neither country is subject to ICC rules and punitive measures, including arrests.
AND Rubio has indicated that they will do everything to dismantle the ICC.
Trump might be willing to Pardon him, but they might also be delusional enough to think if they make him the actual fall guy without a Pardon, it will redeem them – this is also plausible if he is hated enough in the WH ranks. Hegseth isn’t saavy enough to make friends, he’s dumb, vain and in the job, managing like a petulant child because he has imposter syndrome. If he would have been smart, he would have created Allies, but he thought he was invincible because of Trump, and didn’t care who he pissed off.
They will eat him alive like those demons in Indiana Jones.
He needs to be sent to the Hague to be tried for war crimes.
This guy is a lunatic. He actually believes that if he bombs the world into rubble, Jesus is going to come back. Pete. Bro. It ain’t Jesus you’re gonna see when your time is up.
Hegseth is a follower of that crazy racist misogynist “pastor” Doug Wilson. These people are not real Christians. It’s a cult. A white nationalist cult that uses following Jesus for their evil objectives. I hope they get interested in Kool-Aid.
Not even war crimes but straight-up murder. We are not at war with Venezuela and their boaters.
This!! And not just Venezuela, but fishermen from other caribbean islands, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and Trinidad and Tobago have also been murdered. Fishermen here on my island Dominica, have curtailed their deep sea fishing out of fear. They made mentioned that they have been targeted by drones, helicopters, and other aircrafts. The US Military under this monster, has brought a fear to the caribbean, where fishing is one of the main source of income.
I suspect it will all come down to Pete’s performance in any public hearing, how vociferously he can pledge his fealty and admiration for the Orange one.
For the first time in years I am enjoying political coverage. I may still be on my post election high, but this is, however small, a step in the right direction. Take em down one by one. Drowning men grab onto anything near them. This Hegseth character won’t go down without attempting to take others with him. I choose to (at this juncture) optimistically see this as the first crumbling of this terrible wall of tyranny.
I work in healthcare and have some first hand experience with veterans and it has given me such a weird mix of emotions to see these formerly “God, guns, Amuricah” types turn on this administration as it decimates their services, healthcare and income. I hate that they are struggling and sad but….it gives me hope for their future votes. We are turning this ship around finally!
He’s the first the Dems want to impeach. Then Bobby Kennedy. They may not impeach Trump bc they could never get two-thirds of the Senate to agree. Deja vu to the last 2 times he was impeached. They shouldn’t do it.
I don’t think they’re going to try to impeach Trump because I think right now there’s a sense that it doesn’t necessarily matter. They’re going to go after the ones who have supported him and enabled him and committed crimes or done harm in his name, and I think that might be more effective.
I agree but I would also add that having a lame duck, very unpopular Republican POTUS is good for the Dems.
I also agree with this, going after Trump will be meaningless until they go after the low hanging fruit, because the low hanging fruit and up, will start to turn on each other, in an attempt to save themselves. If they go after Trump right away, no one would say anything, because they’re going to protect themselves.
pass the popcorn.
The House impeaches, the Senate convicts (tries the case, then hopefully convicts). The House should impeach trump for all his crimes. We should NOT fall into the ‘oh, his crimes don’t matter, he’s about to slink away anyway’. Laws matter. Consequences matter.
So many need to go, but he and TGK measles would be great starts. Also, Trump blames FOX NEWS for bring to friendly tinder for his loss. FOX NEWS hshaha
Fine with me. It’s too late for Republicant buyer’s remorse to affect the midterm results, so if they want to start turning on each other now like rats in a trap, I hope they go for it!
The more of these utterly incompetent freaks that 47 and his minions deliberately hired get thrown out by the lame duck “GOP”, the less work for the incoming Dem Congress to have do to clean house.
I’m good with this. Now do RFK.
He’s a murderer. And many in the Cabinet need to be impeached and removed.
Do I think Pete is to blame for this election loss? Not really, I mean not any more than Kennedy is or Stephen Miller or Trump himself. It’s the entire stink of corruption that played such a big role in the blue tsunami. I think Hegseth did not help Trump in the midterms and many hate him, especially veterans, so that definitely played a role, but I dont think you can say “if it werent for Pete, the Republicans would have won the midterms.” Maybe the tsunami just would have been a really big blue wave, but it feels too convenient now for the Rs to say “well it was the Iran war and hegseth you see.”
That said…..Do I want to see Pete gone? Yes, same with Kennedy. and if blaming either of them in any way gets them gone ….then Im all for it.
Hegseth is so totally associated with the disastrous war against Iran that not even Fox is going to want him back.
I can see Trump being convinced to wash his hands of Hegseth (hand-washing reference intended).
I think the first person who needs to be impeached is Todd Blanche. If all these Congressional investigations are to have any consequences for the criminals, then we need someone who isn’t Trump’s yes-man. Even if the Democrats properly investigate, they will have to refer to the DoJ and Blanche being there is a absolute blocker.
Yes, JD Vance pretty much signaled to everyone that the party line is going to be to put all the blame on Hegseth. So no surprises here.
Rumor has it that future total disaster of a governor, Marsha Blackburn (TN) will appoint Prancing Pete to finish out her term as senator. He’ll be a total screw-up, of course, since screwing up is the only thing he’s an expert at. This will write a future Democrat challenger’s campaign for them. Actually, that will happen for both he and Blackburn, and maybe she be the horrific failure I think she’ll be and finally convince the Magats that their policies are bad.
Jeepers, just after he figured out how to get his testosterone shots for free.
Also, I mean–sure, throw him under the bus, fine, but for the war? Not the ‘hey, kids, let’s put on a show & execute someone by firing squad! And let’s livestream it!’ I was so horrified by that.