Labour peer: Prince William can’t decide if his duchy is a ‘private estate or a public asset’

In recent weeks, Prince William has received some very careful and limited criticism. The Observer reported on the disgust around William’s decision to liquidate real estate assets held by the Duchy of Cornwall, including his plans to sell off the 3,000-acre Bradninch estate in Devon. The Bradninch estate is full of tenant farmers who can barely afford to buy their farms, even at a discounted rate. The duchy decided to send eviction notices and that’s when the residents went to the Observer to describe how high-handed and craven William is being. They’re honestly calling him a slumlord out in the open (yet again). William is predictably mad that people noticed how horrible he’s being to tenant farmers stuck within his vast, feudal duchy. But there’s something else – the sale of the Bradninch estate has revived the debate over the Duchy of Cornwall, capital gains tax and more. From the Observer:
Prince William is trying to “have his cake and eat it” over the tax status of the Duchy of Cornwall, according to the government’s anti-corruption tsar. Margaret Hodge, a Labour peer and former chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said the tax position of the royal family was “extraordinarily murky” and “undermines trust” in the monarchy. She said William needed to make his mind up whether the Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate or a public asset.
“It is private when it suits him and public when it suits him,” she said. “If it’s private he should be paying capital gains tax. If it’s public he should be transparent about the finances and we should have regard to the duchy in setting the sovereign grant.”
The Prince of Wales, who is also Duke of Cornwall, pays income tax on a voluntary basis on the Duchy of Cornwall’s surplus – in 2024-25, he paid a total of £7.76m – but the duchy does not pay corporation or capital gains tax. Hodge said the exemption “gives [it] an unfair competitive advantage”.
Last week, the Observer revealed that William’s decision to sell off the Bradninch Estate, which has been part of the Duchy of Cornwall since the 14th century, had provoked a furious backlash among tenants. He has since apologised for the handling of the affair and pledged to offer new valuations of farms and homes on the land in Devon.
Tenants have been offered the chance to buy their farms and homes, but some cannot afford to do so. Others claim their properties have been overvalued and that the duchy has failed to take into account the amount they have invested in them. The King is said to be dismayed by the sale of an estate that he visited regularly when he was Prince of Wales and sees as the embodiment of the kind of rural community that is the “backbone of Britain”.
William is selling off a fifth of the land he inherited from his father in 2022 to focus on five geographic “heartlands” in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, Bath and Kennington, south London. The divestment has raised questions about whether the heir to the throne should be paying capital gains tax on the sale.
The Duchy of Cornwall was created by Edward III in 1337 to generate an income for his son, known as the Black Prince, and future heirs to the throne. The estate is handed down from the monarch to the Prince of Wales and is not audited by the National Audit Office because, according to the duchy website, “it is a private estate rather than a publicly owned entity”. But there is also an element of public oversight. The Treasury has a role to ensure that actions taken by any duke cannot compromise the long-term value of the estate and must approve all property transactions with a value of £500,000 or more.
The duchy’s annual accounts are laid before the House of Commons and the House of Lords so that parliament can be satisfied that the Treasury is fulfilling its statutory responsibilities. If somebody dies in Cornwall with no will and no surviving relatives, their estate passes to the Duke of Cornwall.
A duchy spokesman said the prince was exempt from capital gains tax because “all proceeds from the disposal of capital assets are required, by law, to be reinvested and are not available for his personal use”. But the tax expert Dan Neidle said there was “no legal basis” for the exemption and if HM Revenue & Customs wrote to the Duke of Cornwall saying he was liable for capital gains tax, he would have to pay it.
I’m not trying to sound ditzy, but I’ve never understood the Windsors’ tax situation, nor do I understand the issues around the duchies’ tax sphere. I feel like that’s the point – it’s so complicated because these duchies are remnants of a feudal system where the monarchy occupied a completely different function. It’s complicated because the Windsors do not want the commoners asking too many questions about how they operate their duchies or Crown assets like the Crown estate. I appreciate that some politicians are trying to get to the bottom of it though, I just think “make William pay cap gains tax” is probably putting a band-aid on a much larger issue.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
You’d think the same “royalists” who got into a weeks long tizzy about Meghan “breaking protocol” for the crimes of (checks notes) opening a car door and not wearing nylons would be up in arms about William trying to sell off duchy lands. But somehow they’re not!
The Other Brother is trying to cash out while he can – I think he knows or suspects that George will not benefit from these properties the way things are going, so he’s trying to liquidate and grab all he can carry for himself.
You are right; this utterly unsuitable Crown Prince will go down in history for his selfish and unspeakable behavior.
@Jay 🎯 👏👏. William is unbelievably arrogant and has not been held accountable for the Duchy’s “murky” finances and tax dodging activities.
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks/video/7704586956193172758?
Jay, sounds right.
It’s the raw feudalism in the 21st century that gets me. Whenever they talk about modernizing the monarchy I just want to ask, “Modernize it to what century?” Because right now they’re still stuck in the fourteenth.
It should be noted that all the same issues apply to the Duchy of Lancaster which is “owned” by the current monarch. Most likely all funding for Andrew is coming from that duchy rather then the actual personal wealth of Charles
These tightwads want to squeeze every cent out of taxpayers and it’s disgusting. Their greed is despicable.
I wonder whether the requirement to not pay tax because they were reinvesting was created back when it was expected that the lords of x y z estates were taking care of the people who lived and worked on their land, like being mini countries. but in modern times, that task is overseen by the government, not devolved to the duchies. so in that case it’s massively out of date.
I’m glad Margaret Hodge took a swipe at William… and it’s well past time for Parliament to take up these issues. Someone made a point in the comments that there are rules stopping MPs from discussing the royals in the Commons, but they can’t let that stop them. These people are debaters, makers of laws, experts in policy — they should be able to find a way around the barriers the royals have put up to protect themselves.
I’d like to know exactly how William became a billionaire, richer than his father by far.
One correction, @Kaiser: the Crown Estate is *not* a “crown asset,” though the name might have misled the voters, back in the day when it was created, and even now. Norman Baker — a Liberal Democrat MP and member of the Privy Council, has set the record straight, to his immense credit, because I think these issues are kept deliberately opaque.
The Crown Estate was created by George III so that he could bundle together various royal properties, assets, landholdings, estates, buildings, etc… and surrender it in one fell swoop to the state itself, that is, not the monarchy, but the nation. It is held in trust for the U.K. and maintained as a public estate, not a private asset, of which some components are profit-making and some are simply maintained as inalienable territories, like the national parks in the U.S.
The revenues of the Crown Estate revert to the nation itself, that is, the Treasury. However, George Osborne, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, agreed a novel deal with the late Queen, to replace the Civil List with 25% of the profits of the Crown Estate. This includes profits from wind farms, as the Crown Estate owns the freehold to the seabed, and the coastline.
George III surrendered all the revenue generated by the various properties that comprise the Crown Estate with the proviso that the monarch would no longer have to fund personally or institutionally the diplomatic corps or the armed services. Lawfully, revenues from the properties that became the Crown Estate were used for that purpose, but the revenues were never enough to cover the expense. George III — in light of the war in North America — got Parliament to take over funding for the army and the navy and the global diplomatic corps, which strained his finances. That was the original deal.
That is very interesting! Thanks @YankeeDoodles!
It’s the remnants of an ancient system and if William really wants to modernize anything, he needs to start with how he pays taxes and how transparent his finances are. Even the 7 million pounds he paid in taxes – that was voluntary. We have no idea if that’s what he actually would have owed if it was an actual private entity. The monarch and his heir receive huge tax benefits – the no inheritance tax being a huge one that I also think Parliament should reconsider.
but the idea that its both a private asset and a public entity – depending on which definition is more beneficial to William – absolutely is a problem and something that should be looked at seriously.
The shapeshifting character of Duchy of Cornwall (probably also Lancaster Duchy) is a feature – not a bug. Sounds like Margaret Hodge is unfamiliar with the work of Dr. John Kirkhope, whom Chuck called a “nutter” because he successfully opened up access to private records in his quest to fulfill his PhD program at U of Plymouth. Specifically Ms Hodge should direct her attention to Kirkhope’s thesis “The Duchy of Cornwall – A Feudal Remnant?…” Ch 6, subhead “G The Duchy a legal entity?” and subhead “H Conclusion” (p 151), which would hopefully spark her interest to read the whole thesis: https://pearl.plymouth.ac.uk/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?params=/context/pbs-theses/article/1147/&path_info=2013kirkhope10286390phd.pdf (c 2013).
Dr. Kirkhope has also written up his findings in a less academic book intended for general audience: “The Duchy of Cornwall: Still Beyond the Law” (c 2023). As an American, I’m no respecter of monarchy, and certain readings, like Dr Kirkhope’s, reinforce that view. However, I’m somewhat sympathetic to UK people who remain monarchy-addicted through force of habit or failure of imagination.
Republic UK is also a good source for learning more about the Duchy of Cornwall. They’ve been advocating for taking back the Duchy for years now. This link here is to their 2020 documentary ‘The Man Who Shouldn’t be King’, and additional links to Duchy information – https://www.republic.org.uk/the_duchy_of_cornwall.
Republic is currently running a campaign to ‘Scrap the Grant Appeal’ to stop additional funding of core Sovereign Grant. Their ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ podcast episode where they spoke with Dr. Kirkhope occurred 5/18/2020 is also available on Apple and Spotify