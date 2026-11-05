Labour peer: Prince William can’t decide if his duchy is a ‘private estate or a public asset’

In recent weeks, Prince William has received some very careful and limited criticism. The Observer reported on the disgust around William’s decision to liquidate real estate assets held by the Duchy of Cornwall, including his plans to sell off the 3,000-acre Bradninch estate in Devon. The Bradninch estate is full of tenant farmers who can barely afford to buy their farms, even at a discounted rate. The duchy decided to send eviction notices and that’s when the residents went to the Observer to describe how high-handed and craven William is being. They’re honestly calling him a slumlord out in the open (yet again). William is predictably mad that people noticed how horrible he’s being to tenant farmers stuck within his vast, feudal duchy. But there’s something else – the sale of the Bradninch estate has revived the debate over the Duchy of Cornwall, capital gains tax and more. From the Observer:

Prince William is trying to “have his cake and eat it” over the tax status of the Duchy of Cornwall, according to the government’s anti-corruption tsar. Margaret Hodge, a Labour peer and former chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said the tax position of the royal family was “extraordinarily murky” and “undermines trust” in the monarchy. She said William needed to make his mind up whether the Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate or a public asset.

“It is private when it suits him and public when it suits him,” she said. “If it’s private he should be paying capital gains tax. If it’s public he should be transparent about the finances and we should have regard to the duchy in setting the sovereign grant.”

The Prince of Wales, who is also Duke of Cornwall, pays income tax on a voluntary basis on the Duchy of Cornwall’s surplus – in 2024-25, he paid a total of £7.76m – but the duchy does not pay corporation or capital gains tax. Hodge said the exemption “gives [it] an unfair competitive advantage”.

Last week, the Observer revealed that William’s decision to sell off the Bradninch Estate, which has been part of the Duchy of Cornwall since the 14th century, had provoked a furious backlash among tenants. He has since apologised for the handling of the affair and pledged to offer new valuations of farms and homes on the land in Devon.

Tenants have been offered the chance to buy their farms and homes, but some cannot afford to do so. Others claim their properties have been overvalued and that the duchy has failed to take into account the amount they have invested in them. The King is said to be dismayed by the sale of an estate that he visited regularly when he was Prince of Wales and sees as the embodiment of the kind of rural community that is the “backbone of Britain”.

William is selling off a fifth of the land he inherited from his father in 2022 to focus on five geographic “heartlands” in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, Bath and Kennington, south London. The divestment has raised questions about whether the heir to the throne should be paying capital gains tax on the sale.

The Duchy of Cornwall was created by Edward III in 1337 to generate an income for his son, known as the Black Prince, and future heirs to the throne. The estate is handed down from the monarch to the Prince of Wales and is not audited by the National Audit Office because, according to the duchy website, “it is a private estate rather than a publicly owned entity”. But there is also an element of public oversight. The Treasury has a role to ensure that actions taken by any duke cannot compromise the long-term value of the estate and must approve all property transactions with a value of £500,000 or more.

The duchy’s annual accounts are laid before the House of Commons and the House of Lords so that parliament can be satisfied that the Treasury is fulfilling its statutory responsibilities. If somebody dies in Cornwall with no will and no surviving relatives, their estate passes to the Duke of Cornwall.

A duchy spokesman said the prince was exempt from capital gains tax because “all proceeds from the disposal of capital assets are required, by law, to be reinvested and are not available for his personal use”. But the tax expert Dan Neidle said there was “no legal basis” for the exemption and if HM Revenue & Customs wrote to the Duke of Cornwall saying he was liable for capital gains tax, he would have to pay it.