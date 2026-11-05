“Jen Affleck, pregnant with her fourth, filed for divorce from Zac Affleck” links

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Jen Affleck, the star of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. And she’s currently pregnant with their fourth child. And she’s only 27 years old? [JustJared]
Cardi B revealed the name of her fourth child: Grey Diggs. [Hollywood Life]
Jude Bellingham’s Calvin Klein ads are getting a lot of attention. [Socialite Life]
Is Callum Turner really the frontrunner for James Bond? My take is that his frequent pap strolls are going to hurt his Bond chances, actually. [LaineyGossip]
Psychics are mad at AI. [Jezebel]
Parker Posey is GOATed. [OMG Blog]
Is anyone watching VisionQuest? [Pajiba]
MAGA celebrities are having meltdowns over the blue tsunami. [Buzzfeed]
Billy Crystal & Meg Ryan reunited! [Seriously OMG]
Gemma Chan in Burberry. [RCFA]
Did Britney Spears turn down an offer to appear in Justin Timberlake’s AppleTV docuseries? Understandable, but I wish she had said yes! [Reality Tea]

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7 Responses to ““Jen Affleck, pregnant with her fourth, filed for divorce from Zac Affleck” links”

  1. M says:
    November 5, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    I got so shocked for a second bc my mind read Jen Garner (formerly Affleck) was pregnant. I don’t know who this white woman is lol

    Reply
  2. Caitlin says:
    November 5, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Lol – not familiar with the woman in the headline and initially jumped to the conclusion it was about Jennifer Garner, former spouse of Ben Affleck. Pregnancy after 50 is possible in Hollywood after all.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    November 5, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Grey Diggs is very cute!

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    November 5, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    Will not ever say no to Jude Bellingham ads.

    Reply
  5. tamra says:
    November 5, 2026 at 3:24 pm

    She used him to get places!

    Reply
  6. paintergal says:
    November 5, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    Russell Brand just convicted of rape and assault. It’s about time.

    Reply

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