The Two Bobs: Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the Vatican this week

Pope Leo/Bob has been a celebrity-magnet from the word go. Is it because he’s the first American pope? Is it that old Chicago rizz? I do not know. But ever since the conclave, celebrities have been steadily visiting Pope Bob at the Vatican and getting their photo-ops. Spike Lee even visited! Well, this week, Pope Bob met Bob. Bob Dylan! Dylan was dressed as some kind of dark lord and Pope Bob seemed pleased to see him. Real question: do we think that Dylan should have dressed up a bit more to meet the pope or does it not matter because he’s Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan has spent decades knocking on heaven’s door — and on Wednesday, Nov. 4, he got a pretty special invitation inside. The legendary singer-songwriter, 85, met Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, during a private audience at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, where the two famous Bobs finally came face-to-face.

Photos shared by the Vatican’s newspaper on X showed the pair shaking hands, with the 71-year-old pontiff dressed in his traditional white cassock and Dylan sporting a black coat, black gloves and a black hoodie.

The meeting was arranged with the help of Rev. Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican official known for building bridges between the Catholic Church and the entertainment world. Spadaro, 60, who also helped arrange Pope Leo’s meeting with Patti Smith earlier this year, shared his excitement about the encounter on social media.

“It was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter that had a real sense of history about it, with the feeling that, at every step through the Apostolic Palace, absolutely anything could happen!” Spadaro wrote on X.

And it turns out Pope Leo is quite the Dylan fan. According to CNN, the Chicago-born pontiff previously quoted the singer’s little-known 1963 anti-nuclear protest song, “Go Away You Bomb,” in the preface to a book about disarmament published in July. The song, which was never officially recorded or released, was written at the height of the Cold War and speaks to the dangers of nuclear weapons — a message that aligns with Leo’s own calls for peace.

The two also exchanged a couple of meaningful gifts during their meeting: Pope Leo gave Dylan a rosary, while the musician presented the pontiff with a copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.

[From People]

It sounds like Bob Dylan was the one receiving the invitation to visit the Vatican, rather than Dylan requesting a visit. That’s interesting, right? But I don’t doubt that Dylan’s music has meant a lot to Pope Bob over the years. Pope Bob was born in 1955 – he probably grew up listening to Dylan and the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix. He probably went to Fleetwood Mac concerts. Is Stevie Nicks going to get an invitation soon?? (Also: did you know Pope Bob is a tennis fan?)

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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19 Responses to “The Two Bobs: Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the Vatican this week”

  1. MidnightSuperNova says:
    November 5, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Not Bob going to meet Pop Bob looking like Emperor Palpatine 😂😂

    Reply
  2. Jay says:
    November 5, 2026 at 9:55 am

    I really like Bob Dylan’s black hoodie with a dashing cravat!

    Reply
  3. ChillinginDC says:
    November 5, 2026 at 10:08 am

    What in the Sith…

    Reply
  4. BW says:
    November 5, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Dylan is wearing black to meet the Pope, so it’s appropriate. I think it would look a bit weird to see Dylan in a business suit. Dylan’s looking a bit rough, so I’m not surprised he has his head covered for photos.

    Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      November 5, 2026 at 12:37 pm

      Good point about the black.

      I just thought he might have been having a bad hair day, but perhaps it was a veil for dudes.

      I’m sorry (ok, not really) but this is so cute.

      Reply
  5. Visa Diva says:
    November 5, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Pope Bob getting all his side quests accomplished: meeting Dylan, getting personalised gifts from his Chicago sports teams…

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 5, 2026 at 1:28 pm

      I love this for him! For some reason, it just tickles me to see the Pope–The Pope!!–taking the opportunity to meet his heroes!

      Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    November 5, 2026 at 10:24 am

    As a Catholic devotee of Bob Dylan as well as a Star Wars nerd, this is checking every damn box for me.

    Reply
  7. TiredMomofTwo says:
    November 5, 2026 at 10:30 am

    I did know that Pope Bob is a tennis fan! Jannik Sinner and his parents met him. Did you know there is a tennis court at the Vatican?

    Reply
  8. Highway 61 says:
    November 5, 2026 at 10:45 am

    Pope Leo is an Augustinian. Back in the 60s when it seemed Dylan’s writings were lightning in a bottle he wrote I Dreamed I Saw St Augustine, a great little song/poem.So Leo introduced himself as a disciple of Augustine. I bet this was a bucket list meeting for Leo.

    Reply
  9. Carty says:
    November 5, 2026 at 11:53 am

    Oh Pope Leo is a longtime fan I think,
    https://www.ncronline.org/vatican/pope-leo-quotes-bob-dylan-song-book-foreword-calling-nuclear-disarmament

    Reply
  10. Brianne says:
    November 5, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    He wore the same thing when I went to see him in Phoenix this Summer…I think this is just his old man uniform now 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    November 5, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    In the last photo he looks like a teenager getting a talking to by the head priest at an all boys Catholic school.

    Reply

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