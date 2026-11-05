The Two Bobs: Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the Vatican this week

Pope Leo/Bob has been a celebrity-magnet from the word go. Is it because he’s the first American pope? Is it that old Chicago rizz? I do not know. But ever since the conclave, celebrities have been steadily visiting Pope Bob at the Vatican and getting their photo-ops. Spike Lee even visited! Well, this week, Pope Bob met Bob. Bob Dylan! Dylan was dressed as some kind of dark lord and Pope Bob seemed pleased to see him. Real question: do we think that Dylan should have dressed up a bit more to meet the pope or does it not matter because he’s Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan has spent decades knocking on heaven’s door — and on Wednesday, Nov. 4, he got a pretty special invitation inside. The legendary singer-songwriter, 85, met Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, during a private audience at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, where the two famous Bobs finally came face-to-face.

Photos shared by the Vatican’s newspaper on X showed the pair shaking hands, with the 71-year-old pontiff dressed in his traditional white cassock and Dylan sporting a black coat, black gloves and a black hoodie.

The meeting was arranged with the help of Rev. Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican official known for building bridges between the Catholic Church and the entertainment world. Spadaro, 60, who also helped arrange Pope Leo’s meeting with Patti Smith earlier this year, shared his excitement about the encounter on social media.

“It was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter that had a real sense of history about it, with the feeling that, at every step through the Apostolic Palace, absolutely anything could happen!” Spadaro wrote on X.

And it turns out Pope Leo is quite the Dylan fan. According to CNN, the Chicago-born pontiff previously quoted the singer’s little-known 1963 anti-nuclear protest song, “Go Away You Bomb,” in the preface to a book about disarmament published in July. The song, which was never officially recorded or released, was written at the height of the Cold War and speaks to the dangers of nuclear weapons — a message that aligns with Leo’s own calls for peace.

The two also exchanged a couple of meaningful gifts during their meeting: Pope Leo gave Dylan a rosary, while the musician presented the pontiff with a copy of his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One.