Blake Lively is quietly shutting down Betty Buzz, her mocktail & cocktail brand

Since the It Ends With Us lawsuit ended with a whimper in May, Blake Lively has been keeping a lower profile. She’s not hiding, but she’s just not as paparazzi-friendly as she once was. But that changed this week when she stepped out for a launch event for jeweler Brent Neale on the Upper East Side. Blake was photographed on the street and she happily posed inside the event. Her minidress was sort of a classic example of “what to wear to a Christmas cocktail party.” Meanwhile, Blake is in the news for something else this week: she’s apparently winding down one of her side-gigs, her Betty Buzz line of cocktails and mocktails.

Blake Lively’s bespoke booze beverage business is slowly shutting down following her legal battle with Justin Baldoni … TMZ has learned. Blake launched her non-alcoholic drink line, Betty Buzz, in 2021. She expanded into alcoholic drinks with Betty Booze in 2023 … despite admitting she doesn’t enjoy drinking alcohol. According to trademark records reviewed by TMZ, Blake’s company has filed several trademark applications since its launch. Betty Booze and Betty Buzz’s trademarks are still active, but multiple others related to the company have been abandoned. The abandoned trademark applications include marks for beer-based products, non-alcoholic carbonated beverages and other products. Betty Buzz hasn’t posted on Instagram since April 5 … while Betty Booze hasn’t posted since September 28 … despite being very active for years. Whole Foods was known to carry the non-alcoholic line, and Total Wine carried the alcoholic products.

[From TMZ]

It’s a little bit funny that Ryan Reynolds’ side-projects and investments have been incredibly successful, and yet Blake’s projects never really go anywhere. I still remember Preserve, her Goop-wannabe pro-Antebellum lifestyle site which was also shut down quietly. Out of all of Blake’s side-projects, I did think this Betty Buzz line would end up semi-successful though. She certainly promoted it like it was one of her biggest priorities. Maybe it was a modest financial success and she just doesn’t want to do it anymore. But then again, if it was actually successful and she was simply tired of doing it, she would have sold it to some liquor company. The fact that she’s just letting the trademarks lapse shows that this was most likely a money pit.