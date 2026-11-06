Eden: Harriet Sperling’s Hello cover doesn’t bug the palace because she’s not Meghan

Earlier this week, Hello Magazine dropped their big cover story: a huge exclusive with Harriet Sperling, who married Peter Phillips this past June. She’s taken her husband’s name and now she goes by Harriet Phillips. She was photographed in the Cotswolds, on Princess Anne’s estate, Gatcombe Park. Harriet also gave a big new interview where she name-checked several prominent members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Hello cover story dropped in the middle of King Charles’ big Caribbean Flop Tour, so obviously, bitchy courtiers snidely briefed multiple outlets about how Horrible Harriet should have kept her mouth shut. Oh, wait, that didn’t happen. Qwhite stunning, really. Well, instead of pointing out this plain double standard, the Mail’s Richard Eden is instead saying that his palace sources are totally fine with Harriet’s interview because… she’s not Meghan.
The decision by Peter Phillips’s new wife, Harriet Sperling, to give an interview to Hello! has caused an outcry among some supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The feature, spread across a staggering 17 pages of this week’s issue of the feel-good magazine includes a photo-shoot in which the former NHS nurse poses in a total of six different outfits.
‘Imagine the backlash if Meghan had given such an interview!’ Prince Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders screech. They point to the criticism that the Sussexes have received when they have captured media attention while a big royal event is taking place.
Harriet – who has a 14-year-old daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage – has been embraced by members of the Royal Family. The King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended their wedding in June.
There are, however, no complaints from Buckingham Palace. Although Harriet’s husband is a ‘non-working royal’ like Harry, he attracts far less attention, being 20th in line to the throne compared with his cousin’s fifth place.
‘No one is remotely bothered about the interview,’ a royal source tells me. ‘Not only are the couple low-key but it’s a very positive article, focusing on her charity work.’
Indeed, while the Sussexes often use interviews to air their numerous grievances against the Royal Family or the Press, Harriet made sure the emphasis was firmly on her first charity patronage. She’s become the patron of Home-Start Cotswolds, a charity which supports new parents in the area spanning six English counties.
Catherine has been particularly welcoming to the Royal Family’s most glamorous new member. ‘I can look to Catherine for advice and guidance,’ Harriet told Hello!. ‘She’s very open-hearted, and I would always feel comfortable asking her if I needed advice about something.’
Her comments serve to highlight where the last woman to marry into the Royal Family went so wrong. Meghan appeared to take a very different attitude after she moved in with Prince Harry. Instead of adopting a humble approach and seeking to learn from the Windsors, the former actress seemed to behave as if she was already superior to them.
Who can forget her appearance alongside Catherine and William at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London in February 2018? Although she had been engaged to Harry for only three months, Meghan dominated proceedings. The media christened the two couples the ‘Fab Four’ in their coverage of the event, but Meghan seemed to think they were more Diana Ross and the Supremes than The Beatles.
While the heavily pregnant Catherine was happy to let William lead the discussions, Meghan made sure she had the leading part, capturing the headlines from her husband and the others on stage with her passionate comments about the controversial #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.
Although Harriet Sperling may have married into the Royal Family only five months ago, she can teach Meghan a thing or two about tact and diplomacy. While Harriet used her interview to praise her new family members, Meghan has used such media appearances in the past to throw brickbats at the Windsors. The Sussexes’ most outspoken supporters might want to criticise Harriet for her Hello! interview, but there is much that the couple should learn from it.
Do you ever just sit back and really ask yourself “are they genuinely still mad that Meghan mentioned #MeToo in 2018?” Eden is citing that one moment – where Meghan spoke clearly about social movements while Kate mumbled a nonsensical word salad – from eight-plus years ago as proof that Harriet knows “tact and diplomacy.” Eden is proving our point – Meghan’s fans merely pointed out the way the Windsors and the British media have double standards for Meghan versus literally every white woman in this awful family, and instead of saying “we don’t have double standards,” they’re like “no, we totally judge Harriet Sperling by a completely different set of standards, because she’s white, take that Meghan!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Covers courtesy of Hello.
Diana Ross? Really? These folks don’t even bother to disguise their racism!
It’s accidentally an amazing comparison because the Beatles were heavily inspired by Motown girl groups just like the Supremes. They covered “Please Mr. Postman” (the Marvelettes) and “Chains” (the Cookies) on their first album, then “Baby, It’s You” (the Shirelles). Plus other Motown hits like the Miracles’ “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” and “Money ( That’s What I Want)”, which I think was actually written by Motown founder Barry Gordy.
The big difference is that the Beatles were open and vocal in their admiration of these Black American mostly-female singers. They didn’t pretend that they had invented the sound!
Thank you all for coming to my Ted talk lol.
also, early in the beatles’ career, they wanted to be the goffin & king (carole king/gerry goffin) of songwriting. consequently why ‘chains’ was on their first album. however, plenty of people don’t give credit to the people that influenced them.
too funny. meghan was prepared and was used to public speaking. she sounded very intelligent. coming after kate (mumbling nonsense), the difference was so glaring. kate looked like an idiot.
The new secret weapon and media trying to make her happen. Harriet should be wary of keen who doesn’t like competition . Peter Phillips has no royal title. Harriet would be wise to keep a low profile considering the dysfunction of the family she married into.please Harriet don’t ask keen for advice
So an intelligent woman like meghan cannot contribute to a discussion because that would not show tact and diplomacy. Really? Maybe keen should have learned and paid attention to current events so she could contribute. I guess the royal followers prefer stepford wives. And what does keen being pregnant have to do with it . It doesn’t stop her from speaking intelligently
So tired of these racist a-holes.
I will say something nice today, though: during her pregnancy, with her shorter, more flattering hair and a few more pounds on her, Kate looked quite pretty. On the outside, anyway.
Yes, she always looks prettier when she lets herself gain a few pounds and pulls her hair up.
Note to Maureen:
Meghan *is* superior to all of the Left-Behinds combined, she made it on her own quite successfully before marrying in.
No woman who’s ever had a job should look to Cannot for any kind of advice, much less guidance — because Mumblina is utterly unqualified to do anything other than get up, get dressed, and be keen. Gurning, rictus grin and wild gestures for absolutely no reason at all included.
Women should know their place and defer to men is not the argument they think it is in 2026.
I dont even understand what he’s ranting about here. Meghan never gave an interview like this while she was a working royal. And also, many of her podcast appearances or interviews don’t reference the royal family at all, but the RRs pounce on every word, every eye movement, every shrug, as a sign of disrespect to the monarchy. Harriet does not experience such scrutiny.
And lmao that they’re still ticked about that panel event 8 years ago. Looking back, it feels like there were so many moments that might have been the tipping point for W&K (the wedding itself, the cookbook, the balcony appearance in Fiji, the trip to Morocco), and I feel like this was definitely one of them. Meghan didn’t dominate – she spoke clearly and passionately and was an active part of the discussion. Kate mumbled and looked like she was just there to keep Meghan from getting all the spotlight.
Also, I want to point out how careful Harriet’s wording is – she says she would feel comfortable reaching out to Kate IF she ever needed advice. She didn’t say she has asked for her advice, or that Kate has given her advice – just that IF she did, she might ask Kate. Do we really think Harriet is asking Kate for advice on anything?
Yeah, it’s odd. The last time Meghan mentioned the BRF in an interview was in 2022, and she called them her husband’s family. In her interviews over the past few years with CBS morning News, Jamie Kern Lima, and various magazines she hasn’t ” aired her grievances “, she didn’t mention them at all.
As usual it feels like the real issue is that response to Harriet’s interview and the Carribean tour was the Price is Right losing horn, and he’s angry that Meghan’s interviews including one from 8 years ago still get clipped and referenced without mentioning them at all.
Harriet has “humbled” herself and made herself ” less” which Meghan wisely refused to do.
LOL there is no way Kate is being “open-hearted” toward a new thin, pretty blonde in the family, especially not one with life skills other than being married to QEII’s grandson.
“…the former actress seemed to behave as if she was already superior to them”
They wanna say “uppity” soooo f–king badly, don’t they? Jesus. And their continued anger at Meghan for daring to have informed opinions and beliefs/causes that she’s passionate about is so infuriating, as is the fact that their royalist readership is apparently onboard with that. What a disgusting way to speak about ANY woman! I mean, Kate is pretty much unanimously disliked around here, but I think that if someone was saying such things about her, most of us would still be like, “hold up, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to call her out, but THAT is out of line”.
💯💯💯💯
They pretty much did, effectively, call her “uppity.”
If Meghan had given an interview to Hello about how perfectly lovely the royal family are, there wouldn’t have been an issue. Or maybe they rota would have been all “Thé Royal family doesn’t need Meghan’s compliments. How vulgar and American.”
Definitely the latter. It would have been how dare she mention the rf! How dare she! Which, btw they’ve done even when she wasn’t mentioning them (eg things related to family- any family). But what’s even funnier they’re always big mad that she NEVER mentions them. They write pieces about it. They are utterly psychotic.
Black celebitches, I really respect the fact that you don’t just burn everything to the effing ground. I’m not sure I could muster the grace in the face of the constant deluge of misgynoir.
The idea that Meghan should “humble” herself keeps getting repeated by these white supremacists. It’s maddening.
Meghan was a university-educated humanitarian and feminist before she even joined the Royal Family. Why shouldn’t she use her voice on behalf of women whose voices we never get to hear? Meghan did everything she could to work within the constraints placed on her, but still was subjected to this racist crap.
Very “humble” indeed. She’s in a magazine with a dedicated 17 glossy pages and six outfit changes. All very “humble.” What they mean is that nobody noticed, nobody saw it, and nobody cared about this new “secret weapon.”
Can I just say? The respective facial expressions of Kate and Meghan in the photos from this panel discussion are *incredibly* interesting to me. Meghan looks switched on, focused, engaged, and sincere. Kate looks like she’s caught between preening for the cameras and the audience, (and Harry), and seething at being forced to sit next to someone who outclasses her so effortlessly. I think the mistake that many people have made in England is to assume that being a bit dim makes Kate a nice person. Like the phrase, “Tim, nice but dim.” It’s a bit of a revelation to confront the fact that Kate is both cruel, conniving, and dim. Meghan is none of those things. And I feel like you can see Meghan’s bafflement at this dawning realisation in these photos. Like, wowsa.
If Kate has any competition it is Harriet. She looks typically English, wears English fashions well, and is photogenic. However, she also appears to be articulate, which Kate is not, and she has had a successful career, which Kate has not, and supported herself and her daughter as single parent.
Kate can’t really be compared to or compete in the same areas as Meghan. As has been said, you can’t compete where you can’t compare. In fact, Kate falls way short when compared to her peers in Europe, and a couple of crown princesses in the next generation are already way ahead of her, Princess Leonor of Spain for example. Unfortunately for Kate, she does not seem to have the strength of character, work ethic, gumption, and talent to survive the toxic Windsors and thrive. She also appears to be not a very nice person. However, if she is a good mother to her three healthy children, that would make up for a lot.
I hear what you’re saying, @Tamsin, but…. I wonder how you can be a good mother if you’re a bad person. I mean. If you launch a global witch hunt against your sister in law because she’s more intelligent than you are, in a brazen and shameless attempt to cover up your own bullying of another woman, by accusing her of being a bully, I mean, you’re lowlife and crawling.
Also? Lying about her medical history …Kate has form for just lying when it suits her, it wasn’t just about Meghan. Hyperemesis Gravidarum is a serious, debilitating, occasionally life-threatening condition that sees prospective mothers on bed rest for months and hooked up to IV’s for days at a time, which I have witnessed at close range, in immediate family and close friends. As luck would have it, I experienced none of these symptoms. But it is not a condition that has you bouncing out of the luxury wing of a private hospital a few days hence not to return until your due date.
…likewise, “cancer.” We have five friends of varying closeness — from very close to fairly close to not terribly close — who have been diagnosed with cancer in the past five years. Three are still living. Two have passed away.
In the best case scenario, the course of treatment for leukaemia is 6 months of gruelling inpatient chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant; another “best” case, with breast cancer, is a mastectomy followed by six months of prescribed outpatient treatment, a course of medication taken orally rather than via IV, “best” in the case of colon cancer is radical surgery, followed by more chemo, in successive waves of relapse and response, that can go on for years….
All of which is to say, revealing you have “cancer” in Feb / March only to declare yourself “cancer-free” in September is not credible. Not remotely.
Anyone launching vicious lies at extended family members, then telling more self-serving lies about serious medical issues, is a *bad* egg. Which makes her — in my book — a dubious candidate for “good mother”.
Harriet’s ex husband I believe also helps support the daughter they share.
The press and Palace weren’t upset about Harriet’s interview because they don’t see her as a threat to them. Eden should just admit that. One of the main reasons they don’t like Meghan is she shows how mediocre and boring William and Kate are.
The royals are okay with Harriet because she’s not Black.
There, I fixed it. Period.
Oh Richie , why don’t you go paddle off to the corner and enjoy your kibble and bits or whatever James Brand is call and stop barking Meghan name you lowlife. Let’s be honest, what is Harriet supposed to really learn from a baby brain Kate, how not to be able to string an entire sentence together. Surely Harriet is an a kisser . Otherwise this is bonkers
This woman is so irksome somehow. Can you imagine fawning over Kate, who’s never worked a job in her life apart from part time at her parents’ firm selling tat and then on the phones at Jigsaw for a couple of weeks. It seriously took the Queen of England to kick Kate Middleton up the arse to get some employment, albeit a shitty little pretend job at a mid range clothes firm (“but what does she do?”). I’d be so embarrassed that it took the reigning monarch to force me into work! Her CV is dreadful, not even voluntary work. I wouldn’t be going to her for any advice of any kind on anything.