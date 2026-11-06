Eden: Harriet Sperling’s Hello cover doesn’t bug the palace because she’s not Meghan

Earlier this week, Hello Magazine dropped their big cover story: a huge exclusive with Harriet Sperling, who married Peter Phillips this past June. She’s taken her husband’s name and now she goes by Harriet Phillips. She was photographed in the Cotswolds, on Princess Anne’s estate, Gatcombe Park. Harriet also gave a big new interview where she name-checked several prominent members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Hello cover story dropped in the middle of King Charles’ big Caribbean Flop Tour, so obviously, bitchy courtiers snidely briefed multiple outlets about how Horrible Harriet should have kept her mouth shut. Oh, wait, that didn’t happen. Qwhite stunning, really. Well, instead of pointing out this plain double standard, the Mail’s Richard Eden is instead saying that his palace sources are totally fine with Harriet’s interview because… she’s not Meghan.

The decision by Peter Phillips’s new wife, Harriet Sperling, to give an interview to Hello! has caused an outcry among some supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The feature, spread across a staggering 17 pages of this week’s issue of the feel-good magazine includes a photo-shoot in which the former NHS nurse poses in a total of six different outfits.

‘Imagine the backlash if Meghan had given such an interview!’ Prince Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders screech. They point to the criticism that the Sussexes have received when they have captured media attention while a big royal event is taking place.

Harriet – who has a 14-year-old daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage – has been embraced by members of the Royal Family. The King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended their wedding in June.

There are, however, no complaints from Buckingham Palace. Although Harriet’s husband is a ‘non-working royal’ like Harry, he attracts far less attention, being 20th in line to the throne compared with his cousin’s fifth place.

‘No one is remotely bothered about the interview,’ a royal source tells me. ‘Not only are the couple low-key but it’s a very positive article, focusing on her charity work.’

Indeed, while the Sussexes often use interviews to air their numerous grievances against the Royal Family or the Press, Harriet made sure the emphasis was firmly on her first charity patronage. She’s become the patron of Home-Start Cotswolds, a charity which supports new parents in the area spanning six English counties.

Catherine has been particularly welcoming to the Royal Family’s most glamorous new member. ‘I can look to Catherine for advice and guidance,’ Harriet told Hello!. ‘She’s very open-hearted, and I would always feel comfortable asking her if I needed advice about something.’

Her comments serve to highlight where the last woman to marry into the Royal Family went so wrong. Meghan appeared to take a very different attitude after she moved in with Prince Harry. Instead of adopting a humble approach and seeking to learn from the Windsors, the former actress seemed to behave as if she was already superior to them.

Who can forget her appearance alongside Catherine and William at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London in February 2018? Although she had been engaged to Harry for only three months, Meghan dominated proceedings. The media christened the two couples the ‘Fab Four’ in their coverage of the event, but Meghan seemed to think they were more Diana Ross and the Supremes than The Beatles.

While the heavily pregnant Catherine was happy to let William lead the discussions, Meghan made sure she had the leading part, capturing the headlines from her husband and the others on stage with her passionate comments about the controversial #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Although Harriet Sperling may have married into the Royal Family only five months ago, she can teach Meghan a thing or two about tact and diplomacy. While Harriet used her interview to praise her new family members, Meghan has used such media appearances in the past to throw brickbats at the Windsors. The Sussexes’ most outspoken supporters might want to criticise Harriet for her Hello! interview, but there is much that the couple should learn from it.