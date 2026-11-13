Matt Damon covers GQ, talks about passing on ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Milk’ and ‘Ted’

Matt Damon is one of GQ’s Men of the Year, which is very well-deserved. As I read through his MOTY interview, I was really struck by the fact that he’s had a 30-year movie star career and that he’s been turning in great performances and great films for years. It sort of flies under the radar that he’s one of the truly great Hollywood actors. He talks a lot about Christopher Nolan and The Odyssey, but he also talks about Ben Affleck, his wife Luciana, and the ebbs and flows of his career. Some highlights:

Whether he feels like he’s getting better with age as an actor: “Yeah, I think if you talk to any actor my age, any of the usual suspects, they’d probably say the same thing. I think the more you do it, if you’re working with really good people, you’re always improving, you’re getting better. And then you’re living more life and you have your family dynamics, all of your primary relationships kind of fill up your reservoir. I’ve talked to other actors my age about it, Ben [Affleck] included—I think there’s a tendency to push when you’re younger, a little bit, to try to work yourself up, and the older you get, the more available a lot of this stuff is. These very, very, very big emotions are kind of just sitting [near the surface]. And so you can really relax into the work, and it can be very full without being forced.

Having such a big lead role at his age: “I never would have expected it. And also, to play a role that’s so physical and, at my age, to even have a role that’s available on a scale like this. I’d always wanted to make a David Lean movie. To have it come at this point in my life, I felt incredibly lucky, not only to be able to do it, but also to be able to contextualize it. I don’t think I would’ve appreciated it as much 20 years ago…. I just don’t think I would’ve been able to understand and to hold as much gratitude as I am and as I did throughout the process. It’s all about how you look at things. And in retrospect, yeah, we were probably cold and wet. There was a lot of physical discomfort that was temporary. But because I felt so grateful to be there, I was just so excited. I was just so joyful the whole time that I didn’t really notice any of that.

A working father: “This was the biggest one that we’ve ever done, and we’ve always had a two-week rule. I think the first stretch [on The Odyssey], I was away for three and a half weeks. The first half of the movie was the hardest because the kids were still in school. And then once the summer hit, they could come to set and we could be together. But that first stretch—luckily they’re huge Chris Nolan fans and they knew that it was this incredible role, so they were really supportive, and it was a sacrifice for them, and they were awesome about it.

He’s been “off the list” before: “It’s not personal. It’s business. And people can’t really go out of their way to help you. It’s really a pretty cold calculus that determines whether or not you’re on the list or off the list. And you never know who’s on the list. And the list can be different for different studios, who they’ll greenlight a movie with…. There’s very, very frank conversations between agents and studio people going like, “I can’t greenlight the movie with X, but I can with Y.” And that list is always changing, and I know that sometimes I’m on it and sometimes I’m not. I just have to remember it’s not personal, but you can feel it if you’re on the list or not.

He passed on Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight & many other huge roles: “Yeah, I think I was on a Bourne movie or about to go do Green Zone with Paul Greengrass. That and Milk. I was supposed to play the Dan White part. And I was really excited about it. I’d spoken to Sean [Penn], and I’d started the research. I’d been watching the documentaries about him. Then Sean’s schedule changed and the movie had to push three months, which meant that it was going to conflict with the movie I was going to do with Paul. So I had to bow out, and I just loved that script so much. And I love Gus [Van Sant], obviously. And so that was a bummer. But having said that, they got Josh Brolin, and Josh is absolutely brilliant in the movie. That helped a lot, I think, with this feeling that I have, that I do believe that the right actor gets the part.

He passed on ‘Ted’: “I never like to say that, because I don’t want to live with the regret, but I can tell you that I passed on Ted, and I’ve never had this experience where I laughed so hard reading a script. I literally took it to dinner and was reading parts of it out to my friends at dinner. And then I just got too clever by half. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like, Well, maybe the teddy bear’s actually the best part.…So I overthought it and I talked myself out of it. And because it shot in Boston, it would’ve been a chance for me to be home—my father’s passed away now, and I look back and I go, Man, that would’ve been six months back [home]. But, again, the right actor got the part. Mark [Wahlberg’s] great, and the movie’s great, and I wouldn’t have made it any better.

His wife had a brain aneurysm: “And then the next time that that happened was on Oppenheimer, and we had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm. She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. And she was like, “This time we’re going out.” And it was pretty f–king heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.