An alligator walked into a bagel shop in North Carolina



An alligator walks into a bar… Well, technically it was a bagel shop. Bagel Dock Express in Southport, North Carolina, where proprietor Jesse Driscoll was installing a new oven last week when a three-foot-long Alligator mississippiensis trotted in the back door. Which was open, by the way, so why wouldn’t Mr. Gator feel he was welcome, hmm?! Luckily for the lil reptile, American alligators are federally protected, so this guy was safely escorted off the premises and taken to a different, presumably swampier, locale. Luckily for us, Mr. Driscoll has released the video footage Bagel Dock’s surveillance cameras captured of the unexpected walk-in, and someone set it to charmingly perfect music. Meanwhile, Driscoll is still mentally processing the strange encounter:

Shop owner Jesse Driscoll told a local news outlet that the encounter was “just so far out of the ordinary for a bagel shop. You can see lots of things. People coming in. Friends coming in to say hi. But never in a million years did I think I’d see an alligator. Driscoll had been installing a new oven when the gator walked in. The errant reptile, probably a federally protected American alligator, was safely removed by Southport police and animal protective services. The Southport police department posted to social media: “SPD Officers along with APS Officer Ward removed an alligator from inside the Bagel Dock late this afternoon. The gator was safely captured and relocated.” Earlier this year the North Carolina wildlife resources commission warned coastal residents and visitors not to feed or interact with the alligator population. The commission said biologists with its wildlife helpline were receiving “several calls per day as public encounters with alligators” increased during the alligator mating season. While the bagel shop encounter technically occurred out of mating season, wildlife management district biologist John Henry Harrelson said human-alligator encounters were increasing in coastal areas. “People feeding alligators ultimately leads to those animals seeing humans as a potential source for food,” Harrelson said. “Naturally alligators are shy, but through feeding, alligators can lose their fear of humans and that leads to a possible negative interaction between people and wildlife.” In response to the rising number of human-alligator encounters, the state’s wildlife resources commission developed GatorWise, a checklist of alligator-awareness steps. It advises residents to assume alligators are present; never feed alligators; not dispose of fish or food scraps in water; not harass, capture or handle an alligator; be responsible for people and pets in your care; and maintain awareness anytime you are in or near water. Bagel Dock Express joked on social media that “apparently, word of our fresh bagels has made its way into the swamp!”

[From The Guardian]

Whoah whoah whoah, wait a second, hold the phone — did that biologist really say that alligators are naturally SHY?? That is just… so incongruous with their appearance. 74-80 teeth and the strongest bite on the planet, and still they’re shy. (Tell that to the nosy gator who marched his snout right up to CB’s parents’ front door!) Mother Nature is either endearingly arming critters with protection from their vulnerabilities, or she has a warped sense of humor. In any event, the New Yorker in me is indignant that after all that trouble, no bagel was finally given to the alligator, who judging by his size and coloring is still a kid. Rude! What is this, carb shaming?! On the other claw, we really really really aren’t supposed to feed wild animals. Just ask that lady in Washington State who liked to feed the neighborhood raccoons. And next time you’re heading out for a nosh, remember: you may see people come in, you may see friends come in, and you may also see an alligator.