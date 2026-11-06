Thomas Markle Jr. is a ‘person of interest’ to the authorities in the Philippines

Quelle surprise, the White Markles are not all they seem. Two weeks ago, Thomas Markle Jr. suddenly “found” a large stash of child-abuse images in his father’s apartment in the Philippines. Junior was stunned and appalled, and he immediately contacted the authorities and the Sun, the British tabloid. The Sun led the reporting, with extensive interviews from Junior, and widespread credit going to Junior for turning in his father. The problem? Junior and Senior literally moved to the Philippines together and they were together for enough time that it’s pretty doubtful that any of this came as a shock to Junior. At the very least, you know? Well, obvious update is obvious, it looks like Junior is a “person of interest” for the authorities as well.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother was named a “person of interest” amid an ongoing probe into illegal activities involving their father, Thomas Markle Sr., according to authorities in the Philippines.

The country’s interior secretary, Juanito Victor Remulla, said at a press conference in Manila, “There are indications suggesting that the son may also be involved in the crime. But only as a person of interest so far, he is not yet treated as a suspect,” according to The Telegraph.

Remulla indicated that witnesses told police that underage girls had been brought to Thomas Jr.’s home in the Philippines. Thomas Jr., 60, told police he was “merely doing TikTok [videos],” Remulla said, per the outlet.

It was Thomas Jr. who reported his father, 82, to authorities after he claimed to have discovered child p—graphic material at Thomas Sr.’s home in the Philippines.

[From People]

“…Witnesses told police that underage girls had been brought to Thomas Jr.’s home in the Philippines…” Did the witnesses have cameras? Were they paparazzi? Because after Junior and Senior’s move to the Philippines, paparazzi captured photos of both men with what appeared to be young teenagers. The photos were published in the British press – I remember seeing those pics and thinking “well, we can guess why father and son moved there.” What’s interesting is that I bet all of those photos are being buried as we speak. Anyway… I never believed that Senior’s depravity came as a shock to his son, or that Junior only learned of it in October.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

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16 Responses to “Thomas Markle Jr. is a ‘person of interest’ to the authorities in the Philippines”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 6, 2026 at 7:54 am

    I wondered when this shoe would drop – it’s become obvs he was turning his father in to save his own skin.

    Reply
  2. Lili says:
    November 6, 2026 at 8:16 am

    I wondered why he had gone quiet after dropping a douzy of a bombshell, and even then i thought kettle meet pot we have already seen pic of you with girls, so what gives. it will be interesting to see how all this shakes out. i’m not sure what prison is like in the philippines and can he hack it. LOL. Daddy has got dementia so he isnt going down. talk about an own goal from a not very bright person. Was this just a money grab for him?

    Reply
    • ABritGuest says:
      November 6, 2026 at 8:28 am

      Would love to see all of these vicious markles go down & it would be great karma if tom jnr got himself in trouble whilst bringing his father down too

      Tom jnr revealed his father’s ‘sex tourism’ in 2018 & if he was acting as his father’s carer I wouldn’t be surprised if he knew about his appalling CSA content for a while. I think after they fell out (probably over money) Tom jnr was probably looking in Tom snr’s files for Meghan related content to sell. I bet that’s why he got in touch with the Sun initially

      Reply
  3. lady digby says:
    November 6, 2026 at 8:28 am

    The Sun are currently caping for Junior and “explaining the misunderstanding as follows”:
    But The Sun has learned the claim was made by a neighbour of the Cordova house who had actually seen young relatives of Markle Jnr’s Filipina fiancée at the property.

    Markle Jnr’s partner of two-years Rose has today told police that her younger siblings aged 11, 14, 16, and 17, are regular visitors to her and Markle Jr at the property, as well as a young three-year-old niece.

    The children regularly come along with other adults as part of a family visit.

    She showed officers several TikTok videos she and her siblings made inside and outside the house.

    Reply
    • lady digby says:
      November 6, 2026 at 8:36 am

      I read that Rose is supposedly 28? So that IS a big gap if her siblings are 11, 14,16 and 17?
      She looks far younger than 28 in the photos of her and 60 year old Junior?

      Reply
      • Myself says:
        November 6, 2026 at 10:49 am

        There are often huge gaps in sibling ages, esp if multiple parents are involved. Isn’t Tom Jr 20yrs older than Meghan?

        And also as Chaine says, abusers often position themselves (via jobs, volunteerism, family) near their victims…

    • Chaine says:
      November 6, 2026 at 9:47 am

      He wouldn’t be the first person to get with someone because the relationship enables his access to young children..

      Reply
  4. JayBlue says:
    November 6, 2026 at 8:53 am

    I imagine Jr sees his own crimes as legal in the Philippines, but his fathers illegal everywhere.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    November 6, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Even as we speak, they’re preparing a bed in the memory unit, right next to Tom, Sr.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    November 6, 2026 at 9:30 am

    Not surprising at all. The British press’ hatred for Meghan led them to be allies of paedos. There really needs to be an investigation into the press’ dealings with the Markles.

    Reply
  7. Eowyn says:
    November 6, 2026 at 9:36 am

    I totally expected this to happen. Expose them all. Consequences for the degenerates, and all my heart is with the victims.

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 6, 2026 at 9:51 am

    How stupid do you have to be to report someone for alleged child sexual abuse when you’re doing the same? Been wondering this since the story first broke.

    Reply
  9. SpringFlower says:
    November 6, 2026 at 11:13 am

    I’m surprised people are already jumping to conclusions about Junior. He’s been described as a person of interest, not a suspect, and so far there’s no evidence publicly establishing that he’s involved. Can we at least wait for the facts before drawing conclusions?

    Reply

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