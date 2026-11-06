Thomas Markle Jr. is a ‘person of interest’ to the authorities in the Philippines

Quelle surprise, the White Markles are not all they seem. Two weeks ago, Thomas Markle Jr. suddenly “found” a large stash of child-abuse images in his father’s apartment in the Philippines. Junior was stunned and appalled, and he immediately contacted the authorities and the Sun, the British tabloid. The Sun led the reporting, with extensive interviews from Junior, and widespread credit going to Junior for turning in his father. The problem? Junior and Senior literally moved to the Philippines together and they were together for enough time that it’s pretty doubtful that any of this came as a shock to Junior. At the very least, you know? Well, obvious update is obvious, it looks like Junior is a “person of interest” for the authorities as well.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother was named a “person of interest” amid an ongoing probe into illegal activities involving their father, Thomas Markle Sr., according to authorities in the Philippines. The country’s interior secretary, Juanito Victor Remulla, said at a press conference in Manila, “There are indications suggesting that the son may also be involved in the crime. But only as a person of interest so far, he is not yet treated as a suspect,” according to The Telegraph. Remulla indicated that witnesses told police that underage girls had been brought to Thomas Jr.’s home in the Philippines. Thomas Jr., 60, told police he was “merely doing TikTok [videos],” Remulla said, per the outlet. It was Thomas Jr. who reported his father, 82, to authorities after he claimed to have discovered child p—graphic material at Thomas Sr.’s home in the Philippines.

[From People]

“…Witnesses told police that underage girls had been brought to Thomas Jr.’s home in the Philippines…” Did the witnesses have cameras? Were they paparazzi? Because after Junior and Senior’s move to the Philippines, paparazzi captured photos of both men with what appeared to be young teenagers. The photos were published in the British press – I remember seeing those pics and thinking “well, we can guess why father and son moved there.” What’s interesting is that I bet all of those photos are being buried as we speak. Anyway… I never believed that Senior’s depravity came as a shock to his son, or that Junior only learned of it in October.