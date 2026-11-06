Josh O’Connor’s friends are saying that he’s already been cast as James Bond

If Jack Lowden ends up winning the role of James Bond, it will be a special choice because Lowden is also the new Mr. Darcy in Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice. The Darcy-to-James Bond pipeline could be a real thing! But what about a different pipeline… the Prince Charles-to-James Bond pipeline?? Josh O’Connor won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for playing Prince Charles in The Crown. It was a role which brought him a huge amount of attention and really changed his career in a profound way. Josh was also added to the 007 shortlist rather suddenly a few weeks ago, and we know he recently did a screen test for producers. Well… is it happening? Or rather, has it already happened? According to the Sun, Josh’s friends believe that he’s already been cast as Bond.
The identity of cinema’s next 007 is the talk of Hollywood after James Bond bosses staged their final selection process. As excitement reaches fever pitch about who the next Brit to brandish the spy’s Walther PPK will be, one of Josh O’Connor’s theatre co-stars is convinced the Southampton-born actor has got the role.
Until last Saturday, he was appearing in the play Golden Boy at the Almeida Theatre in Islington, North London — his first time treading the boards in 11 years. Starring alongside Richard Fleeshman, Jason Barnett, Daniel Mays and Hayley Squires, his portrayal of a gifted violinist who becomes a professional boxer won rave reviews.
But a loose-lipped member of the cast claimed, during a quiet night out at a pub in London’s Soho late on Wednesday night, that Josh confessed to getting the Bond role.
A source said: “I bumped into one of Josh’s Golden Boy cast mates at The French House. They were recognised by a lot of people who asked for selfies and we got chatting in a corner completely by accident. Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond. I said it was pure speculation but they were insistent it was Josh. They said that he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast of Golden Boy had celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween.
“I was staggered that this person was being so open about it all. But they were clearly very proud of Josh and what getting the role of Bond would mean for his career.”
Josh is by far the most left-field choice among the front-runners for the job, which include Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and Masters Of The Air actor Callum Turner.
Yeah, this sounds more like Josh’s friends gassing him up and telling everyone that he’s got in the bag. That being said, I think Josh’s late entry into the Bond stakes and his clear refusal to publicly “campaign” for the role makes him a serious contender. And the man is extremely talented. The thing I worry about with Josh is that he would hate the physical side of it. When he promoted Challengers several years back, he talked about how the film was the first time he really had to physically train for a role and how he loved how fit he was, but as soon as it was over, he was like “okay, I’m never stepping foot in a gym again.”
Incidentally, Josh spoke to the BBC this week about the Bond rumors and his screen test. He said: “To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary…It’s an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment…even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that. But I am afraid, there is nothing to say beyond that.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
He was so good at playing spoiled, sniveling, whiny Charles that I can’t see him as Bond.
I totally approve of this. Josh is a great actor across numerous genres – comedy, drama, etc – and is easy on the eyes. He really wowed in the last Knives Out movie and it’s a great move for him professionally.
In a perfect world we would have had Idris Elba or Henry Cavill but among the existing contenders who range from rat-faced to tiny-voiced to zzzzz, I’m Team Josh and would love to see what he brings to the role
He was so good in that Knives Out movie! I wouldn’t be disappointed to see him as James Bond.
I’m always so surprised to see people mention Henry Cavill because to me he is such a boring actor!
But Josh is also rat faced. But maybe this is the story of Bond before he got his swagger?
Eh…I hope not lol. I think he is a good actor but I just can’t picture him as Bond.
I love Josh. I think he’s talented and has charisma for days but I’m not so sure about this…
I actually thought he was pretty good in Disclosure Day – while it wasn’t an action movie per se, it was definitely a more physical role than Prince Charles for example. He brought the same intensity to the role and I think it worked really well.
and honestly choosing him would seem so random and out of left field that I can see it happening.
I agree, I mostly know him from that and Knives Out (I stopped watching The Crown a little way into the season with him as Charles). I’ve really enjoyed him on screen and of the names we’re hearing he’s my top pick for Bond. I think he’d do a great job.
I think he’s much more attractive in motion than in stills, I think he can very much do a suave Bond.
NO!
Love him as an actor, but I just can’t get past the ears. Embarrassed to admit it though.
I’m with you. I know how shallow it is, but I feel like Bond shouldn’t look like a cartoon mouse.
I need to start watching the Crown again. I’ve only made it to the episode where Charles was in Wales and had no friends. But, why was he was such a loner? Seems like William & Harry had many friends at school. Different generation? I think George will be popular at his new school.
Charles went to a school that had been a good fit for Phillip and helped him a great deal in his tumultuous childhood. It was not a good fit for Charles but Phillip thought it would toughen him up. And I think generally he was fairly isolated – when he wasn’t at school he was at places such as Buckingham Palace or Sandringham and I can’t imagine those places were crawling with playmates for him.
Charles was raised by rather cold, standoffish parents who put ‘duty’ above being sensitive to their kids needs. He was different from his father and maybe Philip never thought about what would have best for the son that Charles was. That and all that tradition nonsense.
Even though her time with her boys was short, Diana raised her sons differently. She tried to infuse warmth into their lives and provided them with opportunities that Elizabeth would never have done with her children.
I love Josh though haven’t seen everything he’s done and agree he was amazing in Knives Out. What really translates is his humanity and compassion, two qualities that need to be quite buried in Bond. The character has evolved because the Craig films created a character arc, but the original Bond is not that empathetic. He has to be a bit brutal.
Bond is a sociopath and shouldn’t be empathetic.
I doubt this story mostly because secrecy in the announcing of Bond is a huge deal, gossiping to a bunch of actors seems unlikely. Possible but unlikely.
Love Josh. He’s great but I don’t see him as Bond at all. I don’t think this means anything. They were saying the same about Callum Turner just a few days ago. Saying he and friends were talking about him being cast. I honestly feel like they’ve done/are doing “soft launches” of the finalists to see how they play.
I bet it’s going to be the “mystery person” though I seriously hope that person isn’t Joe Alwyn.
I can’t naysay any of these guys; I would have never selected Daniel Craig as Bond and now he is the standard, having done an excellent job. But whoever they pick, just get on with it! I’m tired of the Amazon overhype machine.
Big nope from me. His Charles portrayal didn’t work for me because it was all just gestures and affectation. I don’t see him as Bond at all.