Glenn Close says she’s no ‘classic beauty… you need a small nose, big eyes’

Glenn Close is 79 years old, she’s been acting for over 50 years, and she still does not have an Oscar. Having seen her in Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons that seems ridiculous to me. Close is one of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s Women of the Year, with an interview conducted by playwright Nina Raine. (Fun fact: Russian author Boris Pasternak is her great uncle.) Raine co-wrote the British TV series that Close stars in, Up to No Good. It’s going to air on Channel 4 and Close plays an elderly serial killer. (This reminds me of the elderly female serial killer horror novel I recently read, Too Old for This by Samantha Downing. It was decent but I don’t recommend it.) My rambling point is that Close and Raine have rapport and it comes through in this sharp piece. Close opens up about aging and the fact that she’s never felt like a classic beauty. Here’s some of what she said, with more at the source.
On her transformation to Drusilla Sickle for Sunrise on the Reaping
I hate my nose. So I like to change it however I can… I’m tired of my own face. I’ve been in it for a long time. So you want to know what things you can change… But for Drusilla, it was creating this monster.
On whether Fatal Attraction is mysoginistic
I mean, yeah. There was a scene where you saw Alex was pregnant. But they cut that. So you don’t know if she’s just manipulating him… She was made more unstable too early.
On the ‘bunny boiler’ legacy
I like it. To be in something that has become part of our language and lexicon… shows it has actually made a difference.
On disliking makeup, hair and fashion
I’m lazy. I can’t stand spending time on myself. Torture is going to get your nails done. And I’ve never known how to do my hair. Actresses who just flock to all the fashion shows – it’s my idea of f-king hell. [The journalist notes that Close added that she is not a ‘classic beauty.’]
To be really beautiful on film, you need a small nose, big eyes and a beautiful mouth. Like Rose Byrne. Meryl – she has a much more aquiline nose – and she just was magic on film because of the proportions of her face. I’ve never played the beauty. I have a big bulbous nose. My nose is getting bigger, my chin is getting bigger, so I think they’ll meet very soon… I’d never have got an Oscar nomination for The Wife if I hadn’t been lit in the way I was. Because you can see my eyes. Two eyes, looking into two other eyes.
On getting older and going unnoticed
I always think if somebody passed me in the street; the way I dress in New York, they wouldn’t know. I love that. It is shocking because I’ll look at my reflection in a store window – ‘Ah, who is that? Oh, it’s me’ – and the fact that I don’t feel that is just amazing to me. Here I am with a f-king bum hip, like I’m 101 years old! I think of us in a house: we’re put in a house and a house deteriorates. You have to do as much maintenance as you can.
[From Harper’s Bazaar UK via People]
Imagine being Glenn f-king Close and thinking your looks don’t compare to other actresses’ and hating your nose. Hollywood does such a number on women. It makes sense that she hates getting glammed up. She spends hours getting her hair and makeup done for her job so it must get annoying to do it in her off time too.
The “no longer getting noticed” part just comes with aging as a woman. As I slip into that peaceful era in my life it’s really awesome not to deal with the male gaze like I used to. Also to tell men to f-k off. I truly do not care. Like Close I still feel like I’m 35 though. So many of us do.
Also Close is using a cane because she recently got a hip replacement.
How cute is this photo?
Photos credit: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon. Eric Kowalsky / BACKGRID
I totally feel this ‘age discrepancy’ phenomenon. I’m in that fun little micro-generation of Xennials, and the first thing that came to my mind (at 47), is that feel that I am actually 35. lol. I think it’s a good thing.
I am 46 and forget I am that old all the time lol. I don’t feel 46 (or look it – FLEX lol) but also… I DO. Perimenopause is real. But in my head I feel like I am about 35.
I actually admire those, in that very superficial business, who are aware of their physical shortcomings and obviously have the funds but chose not to undergo plastic surgery, like her and Barbra Streisand. They chose to focus on their other gifts and talents rather than the smaller things.
She’s stunning.
I was at a stand-up work meeting earlier this year and a co-worker I barely know literally almost stood on my feet as he tried to get a better view of the people talking. I said, loudly, “Dude, I’m standing right here,” and he looked like he’d seen a ghost LOL. The other women around me just laughed knowingly.
I highly recommend the grahan Norton show ep from last week I think with her and Michael Douglas . It was hilarious. Just watching Kieran Culkin almost wetting himself laughing was even funnier.
But she’s such a class act. In some ways she reminds me of Katherine Hepburn.
I’m an old fart GenX at 60- I just this year started mentally/ psychologically integrating my actual chronological age with the forever- 32 to 35 year old version of me that still uses my eyes and brain 80% of the time (and mouth, though that’s down to about 50%) 😆
I agree with her. Getting your nails done is so tedious. I hate having to sit there for so long, not being able to use my hands. But I have to do it. We wear open toed shoes at least 6 months out of the year where I live. And my fingers just don’t look good without some TLC.
The whole business of making myself presentable, as I age, makes me not want to leave the house sometimes. I’m 60. I didn’t wear makeup when I was young and wore my natural curls. Now I just can’t get away with it if anyone I know is going to see me. I’m fine with how I look in general but when I see pictures I’m like “YIKES!”
She’s beautiful! And when will she win that damn Oscar?
I really wish she hadn’t found it necessary to criticize her looks. Sets us all back so many years.
I’ll say one thing as an older woman, the men are not looking too hot. American men seem to age poorly overall, in my opinion…unless they make it their life’s work to be in gyms etc. American diets are hell on aging bodies and men seem to show it more. Or else women are trained to hide “flaws” better. Men don’t think they have flaws or care lol. Maybe they are not looking at me but I am sure not looking at them. Meanwhile Momdani and some of the more recent new blood in politics look pretty good lol