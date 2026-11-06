Telegraph: The Met police have not contacted Duchess Meghan for any other info

Last weekend, the Sunday Times had a really interesting piece about the Duchess of Sussex, her horrifying father and Roslyn Loveless’s letter to the Met Police, a letter which was likely sent in 2018 and only given to Meghan in January 2019. Meghan was the one who publicly stated that Loveless’s letter exists and that the Met Police had credible accusations against Thomas Markle as early as 2018-19. After Meghan’s big reveal, it’s been nothing but lying and cover-ups from the palaces and the police. Well, that Sunday Times piece said that Meghan wanted to go public about her father in January 2019, but she was told by one of her royal protection officers to say nothing because the Met would investigate and pass along the information to the relevant authorities. They did no such thing. In fact, they lost Loveless’s letter and they only confirmed the existence of the letter after checking to see if Meghan had retained HER copy. Well, here’s another big update on the cover-up: the Met Police have not asked Meghan one single question since they confirmed that she retained a copy of the Loveless letter.

The Metropolitan Police has not contacted the Duchess of Sussex to find out which royal protection officer passed on a letter containing child sexual abuse allegations against her father, The Telegraph can reveal. The Duchess was given a photocopy of a letter written by Thomas Markle’s ex-wife to the Metropolitan Police in 2019. Scotland Yard has since admitted that it did not share allegations of child abuse contained in the letter with any overseas authorities. The Duchess was handed the letter by one of her royal bodyguards, who assured her that the matter would be investigated. The same royalty and specialist protection officer is also said to have advised the Duchess not to go public with the allegations. The Met has said it is still trying to identify and track down the officer involved. A source close to the Duchess told The Telegraph: “The Met has not been in touch to ask for our assistance. They contacted the Duchess’s office to ask for a copy of the letter when its existence first came to light but have not been back in touch since then.” It is also understood that the letter passed on to the Duchess was only a photocopy and the original is still missing. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the Met for its failure to share the allegations with other foreign authorities. The letter was originally sent to the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, the unit tasked with dealing with individuals posing a threat to royals and politicians. It was sent by Mr Markle Sr’s ex-wife Rosyln Loveless, who told police that they could contact her by phone or visit her if they needed more details. With Loveless having died in 2024, that opportunity was lost, potentially hampering further inquiries.

[From The Telegraph]

The Met Police: We’re going to get to the bottom of this, we’re investigating ourselves so hard, we really want to know how we lost this letter and why no one followed up on any part of it, we’d love to have more information!

Also the Met Police: We’re not going to ask Meghan anything about the letter or who gave it to her or what she remembers about that time. Please just allow us to cover this up quietly.

It’s also funny because I get the feeling that Meghan is the one pushing these stories, like this quote to the Telegraph is straight from her team, as was the “source” telling the Times that she wanted to go public with the letter in 2019. Meghan is like… “not on my watch, jagoffs.”