Telegraph: The Met police have not contacted Duchess Meghan for any other info

Last weekend, the Sunday Times had a really interesting piece about the Duchess of Sussex, her horrifying father and Roslyn Loveless’s letter to the Met Police, a letter which was likely sent in 2018 and only given to Meghan in January 2019. Meghan was the one who publicly stated that Loveless’s letter exists and that the Met Police had credible accusations against Thomas Markle as early as 2018-19. After Meghan’s big reveal, it’s been nothing but lying and cover-ups from the palaces and the police. Well, that Sunday Times piece said that Meghan wanted to go public about her father in January 2019, but she was told by one of her royal protection officers to say nothing because the Met would investigate and pass along the information to the relevant authorities. They did no such thing. In fact, they lost Loveless’s letter and they only confirmed the existence of the letter after checking to see if Meghan had retained HER copy. Well, here’s another big update on the cover-up: the Met Police have not asked Meghan one single question since they confirmed that she retained a copy of the Loveless letter.
The Metropolitan Police has not contacted the Duchess of Sussex to find out which royal protection officer passed on a letter containing child sexual abuse allegations against her father, The Telegraph can reveal.
The Duchess was given a photocopy of a letter written by Thomas Markle’s ex-wife to the Metropolitan Police in 2019. Scotland Yard has since admitted that it did not share allegations of child abuse contained in the letter with any overseas authorities.
The Duchess was handed the letter by one of her royal bodyguards, who assured her that the matter would be investigated. The same royalty and specialist protection officer is also said to have advised the Duchess not to go public with the allegations. The Met has said it is still trying to identify and track down the officer involved.
A source close to the Duchess told The Telegraph: “The Met has not been in touch to ask for our assistance. They contacted the Duchess’s office to ask for a copy of the letter when its existence first came to light but have not been back in touch since then.”
It is also understood that the letter passed on to the Duchess was only a photocopy and the original is still missing.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the Met for its failure to share the allegations with other foreign authorities. The letter was originally sent to the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, the unit tasked with dealing with individuals posing a threat to royals and politicians. It was sent by Mr Markle Sr’s ex-wife Rosyln Loveless, who told police that they could contact her by phone or visit her if they needed more details. With Loveless having died in 2024, that opportunity was lost, potentially hampering further inquiries.
[From The Telegraph]
The Met Police: We’re going to get to the bottom of this, we’re investigating ourselves so hard, we really want to know how we lost this letter and why no one followed up on any part of it, we’d love to have more information!
Also the Met Police: We’re not going to ask Meghan anything about the letter or who gave it to her or what she remembers about that time. Please just allow us to cover this up quietly.
It’s also funny because I get the feeling that Meghan is the one pushing these stories, like this quote to the Telegraph is straight from her team, as was the “source” telling the Times that she wanted to go public with the letter in 2019. Meghan is like… “not on my watch, jagoffs.”
Photos courtesy of Instar, Archewell and Avalon Red.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has a drink as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 16th January. The evening will The Royal Rota should meet Ella Lynch, Kensington Palace, at door 1 at the Royal Albert Hall at 1730hrs on 16th January 2019.raise awareness and funds for Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Over the course of the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will meet representatives from Sentebale, Cirque du Soleil and Totem, including members of the cast.,Image: 535134132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.,Image: 535533720, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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Royal Ascot, United Kingdom, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,Image: 536132559, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Sorge / Andreas Bastian (Caro) / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
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North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
-PICTURED: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181026- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
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All roads lead back to QE2. She had the letter destroyed and the Met Police silenced.
I would believe this, @Gabby, but in the late Queen’s defence I think she might have had Meghan’s best interests at heart and no ulterior motive. She likely wanted to spare her further horrors in the expectation of her first child which she was carrying at the time and Meghan was — as we know — already subject to a system-wide full-scale smear campaign which would have only made the public reaction to these revelations that much worse. I’m guessing the late Queen wanted to spare her that. And there was nothing she could have done, anyway. It was up to the Met to coordinate with the FBI as Meghan’s dad is legally American, and Americans are *not* removed from federal jurisdiction whilst committing crimes abroad. Sex trafficking, child abuse, tax evasion, insurance fraud…. Americans caught at any of these horrors are fully subject to prosecution at home, and we have extradition treaties with many countries for that reason. *Why* the Met never referred Markle père to the relevant authorities is the mystery. Granted they had no role to play themselves as he is not British, but they had every authority they needed to insist the FBI do its job.
You give QEII wayyyyy too much credit. And Gabby’s point is that the Met never referred Markle because they were told not to by the palace (ie QEII.)
I agree this is a Sussex source putting the Met on notice. There were so many stories this week basically saying “We may just never know the secret identity of the law enforcement officer that got all this information (somehow), told Meghan, and then disappeared (poof!). It’s a mystery and it’s too hard to investigate something so far in the distant past! What do you expect the police to do, talk to people? Ew.”
They are hoping the public will just accept that it’s too hard to know exactly what happened and who was responsible to “leave it with them” as it were.
They wanted to hang this around Meghan’s neck and got burned.
It seems impossible to use this story against her and bury it into a memory hole at the same time. I’ll be interested to see them try to wriggle away from this, I’m not sure it’s possible, particularly with other countries law enforcement involved.
The checkmates that Meghan has given! They’re shook over the fact that she knew how to use a photocopier. Nail them to the wall please.
Of course they have not contacted Meghan! The crack investigators at Scotland Yard are probably sitting at their desks, drinking tea, figuring if they just put off the investigation long enough, people will move on.
Like Charles and the other senior royals, they don’t care about vulnerable children.
They know these things blow over if they just ignore them hard enough. And my guess is that the Palace and the press still have their backs.
Has it been definitely established that Meghan was given the copy of the letter by a royal protection officer? Because I’m questioning all of the official account of what happened. I don’t recall Meghan revealing who gave her the letter.
I believe in Meghan’s original statement she said she was given the letter by someone on the Royal and Specialist Protection (I may be getting that specific name wrong) which has been interpreted as being an RPO. but the person may have had a different role.
They don’t need to contact Meghan because they know exactly who spoke to her, and when, and who told them to make it just disappear. But of course the press can’t come out and say that.
As I said last week (this week? i cant remember lol) either this whole thing is a cover up ordered from the top (ie QEII, even if it was actually Geidt doing it, it was in her name) or the Met is just that incredibly incompetent and clueless. Neither one is a good look for the Met.
Geidt left the late Queen’s service in 2017, @Becks1, though I know she brought him back to help Meghan cope with the onslaught from the press and the rest of the family in 2019, IIRC, when they moved their office from KP to BP, which is what they should have done from Day One. IMHO. Geidt was perfect for them. but I think he was brought back into the fold *after* January 2019, I may be wrong, but the timing doesn’t line up.
Someone had this letter in 2018…. And decided to sit on it until Meghan was through her first trimester and I’m guessing the reason for that was to spare her shock at this time which is high-risk. But equally they needed her to know not to allow her father near her kids, or herself.
I’m guessing the letter was collected by a nameless anonymous Man in Grey and delivered to Meghan privately after the late Queen gave the nod.
They would *not* have sent a uniformed officer round to the Palace to sit down with Meghan, that would have drawn all kinds of weird attention and been counterproductive. I’m guessing the late Queen sent someone she selected personally and trusted 100%, someone like Hot Jonny. An equerry of some type.
A close protection officer would likely not have been involved, I’m just guessing, as they don’t come directly under Palace jurisdiction. They still report to the Met. And we know the Met was told to back off, so it’s hard to imagine the late Queen would have wanted them *more* involved. Also? Meghan had to see her close protection officers every day. I doubt the late Queen would have wanted her reminded of this daily in her contact with them, and it was not their place to have personal, painful, private information about Meghan.
Those are all just conjectures. I’m guessing they can’t identify the messenger because he (or she) has moved on, in the course of regular assignment rotation. As equerries do.
I always get Geidt and the one who replaced him confused!! lol. Poor Geidt. I keep maligning him.
and no, I agree, this definitely would not have been a uniformed officer. I dont think anyone is suggesting that. this would have been someone higher up, but in Meghan’s statement I thought she made it clear that it was NOT someone from the palace itself (so not an equerry etc.)
I think they absolutely know who delivered this letter to Meghan. that’s the kind of thing that would have been recorded in multiple places, and the person who was responsible for delivering the letter to her would absolutely remember. You don’t forget having to share that kind of information with the Duchess of Sussex. So to me there is a reason they “cant locate the person.”
I have to laugh at the fading memories. Nobody is asking ” what did you order for lunch on January 15th, 2019?” The receipt of a multi-page letter accusing a royal in-law of sex crimes is something no one is likely to forget. Not to mention all the subsequent meetings about what to do with it. Meetings like that have to have been documented.
This is @Becks1, but can’t reply directly. Geidt was the late Queen’s right-hand man, after Philip, the person in whom she placed the truth faith, and he kept the faith as well as anyone could. Charles and Andrew ganged up on him in 2017 and jointly petitioned their mother to have him replaced and booted out unceremoniously. IMHO *all* of what we have witnessed is fruit of that bad choice. She should never have caved, but it’s possible she wanted to spare Geidt further drama from her own children and just took the path of least resistance. Equerries are on military assignment technically throughout deployment to the Palaces in most cases and rotate back to the world which in their case means war zones. It’s a win-win; they get a break from insurgency and guerilla war and tribal vendettas which makes the BRF a cakewalk in contrast, and when they rotate out of royal service, they’re not stewing in London where people pump them for gossip. They’re safely far away.